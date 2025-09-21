Self-Proclaimed Free Speech Hero Alex Griswold Urges Megyn Kelly to Ditch Her Mic for a Tuba

Apparently, Alex Griswold, who does Comms for FIRE, an organization purportedly dedicated to free speech, is really only interested in the speech of people he likes. Megyn Kelly doesn't fall into that category, evidently.

We DO NOT CARE. Don’t bother @RealTomHoman he’s a national treasure. https://t.co/Yg5ZEEUfgy — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 20, 2025

I think if NBC gave me $69 million and then fired me immediately, I would take up gardening for the rest of my life. Maybe the tuba. https://t.co/bM5NRZCPb7 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 21, 2025

So, he wants an influential women in journalism to take her money and shut up. Go garden or play an instrument.

Ventriloquism? That sounds fun. Or just hitting the beach everyday. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 21, 2025

Then, he doubled down. He suggested Kelly go be a 'dummy puppet' or hang out at the beach.

Gee, if I had done that your boss would have missed the many appearances he’s enjoyed promoting his books, his world view, and the organization that employs you on the @MegynKellyShow. https://t.co/1AvxUf4Hmw — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 21, 2025

Megyn was quick to remind Alex his own boss has been on her show often. Oof! That has to sting. Poor little Alex. Don't come for the Queen unless called. Maybe Alex should take up an instrument or grow some aloe for that burn he just received from Ms. Kelly.

That's what Alex said. Heh.

I’ve just witnessed a murder. https://t.co/raDJZsyYat — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) September 21, 2025

Megyn Kelly is a national treasure 💯 flawless victory 😂🤣😭😭 https://t.co/qhl8lbSzhq — Josh Dunn (@JoshuaDunn1988) September 21, 2025

All Alex had to do was stay out of it.

I was trying to figure out where I've seen this Alex Griswold guy before, then I remembered... pic.twitter.com/TssIcU8aNk — Liberty Mom (@Libertymom7) September 21, 2025

Isn’t Megyn one of the top political YouTube channels / podcasts etc?



There’s a reason she books major guests constantly



Meanwhile Alex Griswold just sits and spins on curtain rods — BowTied BowTier (@BowTiedBowtier) September 21, 2025

Well, today he is also getting owned on Twitter. So, there's that.

Charlie Kirk is looking down on you smiling Megyn, do not be silenced. Stay loud. — Wayne Harman (@Waynelusive) September 21, 2025

Megyn zinging all their tender spots for days now.



Thank you, Megyn. We need your voice now more than ever. 🙏🏼 — GOPProsperity (@GOPProsperity) September 21, 2025

Winning. You’ve been winning for a long time. Now with a bigger megaphone and able

to speak freely (occasional F bombs 🥸) without any filter. Best of both worlds Megyn. — Henry (@HenryBack2Play) September 21, 2025

Now, she is her own boss and can say whatever she wants. Megyn is the model for how it's done.

God bless Megyn Kelly.

You can speak without fear when you're not owned. — ERICA 🤌🏼 (@ZiaErica) September 21, 2025

Isn't it beautiful?

For a Comms person Alex is not good at picking the right person to fight. — X Ghosted (@_UserEx_) September 21, 2025

He's really bad at that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

