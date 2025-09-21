Deadbeat Joe Walsh, Democrats' Lapdog, Has the Gall to Lecture David Marcus on...
As Bad As You Think the Left Is I ASSURE You, They Are...
'All Skin Folks AIN'T Kinfolk': VA Democrat LEADER Goes on Racist Rant About...
WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and...

Self-Proclaimed Free Speech Hero Alex Griswold Urges Megyn Kelly to Ditch Her Mic for a Tuba

justmindy
justmindy | 5:20 PM on September 21, 2025

Apparently, Alex Griswold, who does Comms for FIRE, an organization purportedly dedicated to free speech, is really only interested in the speech of people he likes. Megyn Kelly doesn't fall into that category, evidently.

So, he wants an influential women in journalism to take her money and shut up. Go garden or play an instrument. 

Then, he doubled down. He suggested Kelly go be a 'dummy puppet' or hang out at the beach. 

Megyn was quick to remind Alex his own boss has been on her show often. Oof! That has to sting. Poor little Alex. Don't come for the Queen unless called. Maybe Alex should take up an instrument or grow some aloe for that burn he just received from Ms. Kelly. 

That's what Alex said. Heh. 

All Alex had to do was stay out of it. 

Well, today he is also getting owned on Twitter. So, there's that. 

Now, she is her own boss and can say whatever she wants. Megyn is the model for how it's done. 

Isn't it beautiful?

He's really bad at that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

