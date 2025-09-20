Olbermann’s X Rant: Accuses Stephen A. Smith of ‘Prostituting Himself to the Right Wing’ Over Kimmel

Keith Olbermann is out there burning bridges once again.

Keith Olbermann says Stephen A. Smith is ‘prostituting himself to right wing’ after Jimmy Kimmel criticism https://t.co/GMBuZaXJdP pic.twitter.com/gfdiwRPYiS

Former ESPN and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann extended his torrent of controversial social media attacks this week, this time taking aim at current ESPN star Stephen A. Smith.

Smith weighed in on ABC’s decision to indefinitely pull Jimmy Kimmel off the air for recent remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, during an episode of his podcast on Thursday.

Smith criticized his Walt Disney Corporation colleague Kimmel.

“Where was the joke? Because you’re a late-night host — and obviously that has a comedic attachment to it. Where was the joke? Obviously, it wasn’t anything funny about that,” Smith said of Kimmel’s joke that got him pulled off the air.





Olbermann condemned Smith for criticizing Kimmel, suggesting the sports pundit is “prostituting himself to the right wing.”

“Just adding to what has been true for years: [Stephen A. Smith] is a f—ing idiot. And now he smells money prostituting himself to, and collaborating with, the right wing,” Olbermann wrote in a post on X.

Olbermann has been under scrutiny in recent days for a controversial X post targeting Kirk and Sinclair Broadcast Group criticizing Kimmel.

Olbermann responded to Sinclair’s statement, which said that Kimmel’s suspension from his ABC late-night show was “not enough.”