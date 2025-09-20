Olbermann’s X Rant: Accuses Stephen A. Smith of ‘Prostituting Himself to the Right Wing’ Over Kimmel

Keith Olbermann is out there burning bridges once again.
Keith Olbermann says Stephen A. Smith is ‘prostituting himself to right wing’ after Jimmy Kimmel criticism https://t.co/GMBuZaXJdP pic.twitter.com/gfdiwRPYiS— New York Post (@nypost) September 19, 2025
Former ESPN and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann extended his torrent of controversial social media attacks this week, this time taking aim at current ESPN star Stephen A. Smith.
Smith weighed in on ABC’s decision to indefinitely pull Jimmy Kimmel off the air for recent remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, during an episode of his podcast on Thursday.
Smith criticized his Walt Disney Corporation colleague Kimmel.
“Where was the joke? Because you’re a late-night host — and obviously that has a comedic attachment to it. Where was the joke? Obviously, it wasn’t anything funny about that,” Smith said of Kimmel’s joke that got him pulled off the air.
Olbermann condemned Smith for criticizing Kimmel, suggesting the sports pundit is “prostituting himself to the right wing.”
“Just adding to what has been true for years: [Stephen A. Smith] is a f—ing idiot. And now he smells money prostituting himself to, and collaborating with, the right wing,” Olbermann wrote in a post on X.
Olbermann has been under scrutiny in recent days for a controversial X post targeting Kirk and Sinclair Broadcast Group criticizing Kimmel.
Olbermann responded to Sinclair’s statement, which said that Kimmel’s suspension from his ABC late-night show was “not enough.”
Is there anybody... literally anybody that actually cares what Keith Olbermann has to say? And if there is... how can we help that poor, sad soul? https://t.co/eDGBnLmp59— Jacob 🍜 (@jsrrayburn) September 19, 2025
First of all show a recent picture of Olbermann, becasue he looks like an old lesbian.— GenXWarrior (@Jets1970) September 19, 2025
Second of all KO has proven to be a mentally unstable person.
Steven A. Smith has a show, Keith Olbermann looks for extra cash by walking dogs. pic.twitter.com/wpUhi6zCNf— Robert (@robyxhaus) September 19, 2025
Keith is old and washed up.
Keith is going through manopause and needs some testosterone pills.— Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) September 19, 2025
He's got those child bearing hips and man boobs now.
Olbermann calling anyone a 'prostitute' for their political views is like a fish accusing others of being wet. pic.twitter.com/FCfnYpGLCG— Politickle (@PolitickleNews) September 19, 2025
Headline:— Part-Time Idea Generator (@susoporino) September 20, 2025
“Keith Olberman just assumed someone’s gender, his formal cancellation scheduled for noon tomorrow.”
Some people just don't believe its possible to be reasonable and not on their political team— Ryan C. Mullally - American Deist (@RyanCMullally) September 20, 2025
Keith is psycho. He lost the ability to be reasonable a long time ago.
Jesus, it's like a triptych of incredibly annoying media people.— Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) September 20, 2025
@KeithOlbermann will not say that to @stephenasmith face. Because he is a sniveling coward.— Ken Harford, MBI (@harford_ken) September 19, 2025
He's only tough behind a keyboard.
