Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About Cause of Charlie's Murder

Since Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the airwaves last night, the Left has been rending their garments complaining about 'free speech'. Let's be clear, these commies care nothing about 'free speech'. They only care about winning and shutting up conservatives. Here is the latest example:

Stratford HS TEENS forming a TPUSA Club America were DOXXED by ADULTS sharing students’ internal GroupMe content in a “BE THE CHANGE” private FB group, urging 730 members, operating in secrecy, to also intimidate teacher sponsors. REPREHENSIBLE. These are KIDS! @KenPaxtonTX pic.twitter.com/8hlRzwrBku — Moms for Liberty-Harris County Texas (@M4LHarris) September 18, 2025

Since Charlie was murdered, there has been a huge increase in requests to start TPUSA chapters at high schools and colleges around the country. This has sent Democrats into a full blown spiral. At this particular school, they infiltrated a private chat, doxxed the teacher sponsors and then started a letter writing campaign.

The worst part? They said Charlie's slaughter was a dispute between far right entities led by him and Nick Fuentes and they did not want to bring more far right terrorism into the hallways of their school. WHAT?

They really just make up whatever the hell they want. pic.twitter.com/kCxzknZrxQ — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 18, 2025

Charlie was killed by a far Leftist who participated in furry culture and was dating a transgender man. This had nothing to do with 'far right' disputes and Nick Fuentes certainly had nothing to do with Charlie's death. This is just despicable.

Someone with that same name is listed in public records as being part of the school board-interested PAC (now dissolved) Families 4 Every Child.



This article turned up, alleging a Soros connection. ??? @KenPaxtonTX https://t.co/3PdO52oP3m



PAC organization (Texas)… — Texas Education 911 (@TexasEd911) September 18, 2025

I know the principal at Stratford HS and he is a very reasonable God fearing man. One of the best and brightest principals I’ve ever seen run a school. My kids attended middle and high school with him. He will do the right thing if the district doesn’t get in the way. He is a… — 🇺🇸🧡🏆Astros WSx2🏆💙🇺🇸 (@Cccccrcccz) September 18, 2025

Let's hope he stays strong and doesn't give into these lies.

We have decided to help.



We will release all the admins names of the adults in this thread starting at 9 am.



We will also list the NGO they are getting the money from.



Which is the Democratic Socialists Association https://t.co/aF9ekxkEZe — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) September 19, 2025

Stay tuned!

Oh look. Adults doxxing and threatening CHILDREN who wish to be conservative. https://t.co/Vnosoxnez5 — Amy (Doc) CHAI, MD 4Congress (@docchai2022) September 19, 2025

Find every single person that doxxed these children and throw them in prison. This is inexcusable, unacceptable and reprehensible. https://t.co/x2HCMhS14E — Based Coffee Luvr (@BasedCoffeeLuvr) September 19, 2025

I have no words



Grown adults infiltrated a kid’s group chat to DOX students who were forming a high school TPUSA club and threaten them and anyone who supported them



This might be one of the most deranged things I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/wjaLOhhCeA — ᴄʜʀɪsᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ ᴀʀɴᴇʟʟ (@MrChrisArnell) September 19, 2025

This is what conservatives are dealing with. This is what kids who dare to be Republicans must navigate. They need prayers and support.

A paperwork American doxxed children for wanting to start TPUSA chapter at their high-school. This demon is also the VP for Spring Branch Democrats Club and Greater Houston Lions Club



There can be NO UNITY with Leftists. They are our enemies and they are targeting our children https://t.co/e8j5QktwGh pic.twitter.com/7hOzW7pxCA — 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨 (@HereditRebellio) September 19, 2025

Former Stratford parent here and this makes me furious. I adore the principal, he’s truly a good man.

I also know the ringleader of this private She is blatantly lying about what TPUSA is and stands for. Nathalie has crossed the line big time. — Tired American Mom (@BadWolfMomma) September 18, 2025

Pray these children are able to move forward with their club so they can continue to be Charlie's voice.

