Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Ben Crump, Others Pounce on Black Student Found ’Lynched’

Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About Cause of Charlie's Murder

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 AM on September 19, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher, File

Since Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the airwaves last night, the Left has been rending their garments complaining about 'free speech'. Let's be clear, these commies care nothing about 'free speech'. They only care about winning and shutting up conservatives. Here is the latest example:

Since Charlie was murdered, there has been a huge increase in requests to start TPUSA chapters at high schools and colleges around the country. This has sent Democrats into a full blown spiral. At this particular school, they infiltrated a private chat, doxxed the teacher sponsors and then started a letter writing campaign. 

The worst part? They said Charlie's slaughter was a dispute between far right entities led by him and Nick Fuentes and they did not want to bring more far right terrorism into the hallways of their school. WHAT? 

Charlie was killed by a far Leftist who participated in furry culture and was dating a transgender man. This had nothing to do with 'far right' disputes and Nick Fuentes certainly had nothing to do with Charlie's death. This is just despicable. 

Let's hope he stays strong and doesn't give into these lies.

Stay tuned!

This is what conservatives are dealing with. This is what kids who dare to be Republicans must navigate. They need prayers and support. 

Pray these children are able to move forward with their club so they can continue to be Charlie's voice.

