Hillary Clinton Says Dems Defend Free Speech Even When It's Offensive, Then Locks...
'Can't Offend the Violent Base': Over 100 House Dems Didn't Vote to Condemn...
The Untold Story Behind Jimmy Kimmel's Firing: Executives Pissed?!
Kamala's Hypocrisy Hits Peak Clown: Toasting Trump's Twitter Ban While Sobbing Over Kimmel...
VIP
Just When You Thought Tim Walz Couldn't Get Dumber (That, or He Hopes...
Rolling Stone Next Up In Media's Attempt to Convince Us We Didn't Hear...
Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About...
In a Historic First Rachel Bitecofer Bit Off More Than She Can Chew...
Duo of Delusion: Randi Weingarten and Hillary Clinton Label the GOP 'Fascists' Without...
He's Not Mad He's Just Disappointed: Terry Schappert's 'Dad Look' Leads to Hilariousness
Jimmy Kimmel's Defiant Trump Tirade Nixed: Network Pulled Plug to Save Sinking Ratings...
Bill Maher's Shocking Revelation: Seeing Past the Smears to Find 'No Monster' in...
VIP
The Left Is Finally Grieving Over the Recent Tragedy of … Jimmy Kimmel's...
Dem Chris Murphy Issues Strange ‘Deathbed’ Threat to Disney/ABC Over Justified Jimmy Kimme...

Gen Z's Massive LGBTQ Surge: Social Contagion Gone Wild

justmindy
justmindy | 11:55 AM on September 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

These are some startling facts. One in four members of GenZ now identify as LGBTQ. Too many of the kids are not ok. Clearly. 

Advertisement

Kind of the opposite of what is happening right now. 

It's almost like teens love to manipulate adults to get their way. 

Except Gen-X votes mostly for Trump. It's really a subsection of Gen X and Boomers. 

Recommended

Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About Cause of Charlie's Murder
justmindy
Advertisement

Hospitals and doctors are getting very very rich off 'transitioning' kids and prescribing hormones. It's sick. 

Also, there's no reason to try and improve your looks because 'fat acceptance' and everyone should just sit in their mediocrity. 

Advertisement

That's why conservatives must continue to push back on the lies and stop the school system from using their position to indoctrinate young people. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About Cause of Charlie's Murder
justmindy
In a Historic First Rachel Bitecofer Bit Off More Than She Can Chew With Jesse Kelly: Gets an Epic Ratio
Eric V.
'Can't Offend the Violent Base': Over 100 House Dems Didn't Vote to Condemn Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Doug P.
Hillary Clinton Says Dems Defend Free Speech Even When It's Offensive, Then Locks the Replies
Doug P.
He's Not Mad He's Just Disappointed: Terry Schappert's 'Dad Look' Leads to Hilariousness
Eric V.
Kamala's Hypocrisy Hits Peak Clown: Toasting Trump's Twitter Ban While Sobbing Over Kimmel's TV Timeout
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About Cause of Charlie's Murder justmindy
Advertisement