Gen Z's Massive LGBTQ Surge: Social Contagion Gone Wild

These are some startling facts. One in four members of GenZ now identify as LGBTQ. Too many of the kids are not ok. Clearly.

These numbers are staggering. A 1,260% increase in non-binary identities in last 10 years. Nearly 1 in 4 members of GenZ now identify as LGBTQ+. We've never seen an institutional mass hysteria/mass contagion like this. pic.twitter.com/9ESletp8PP — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 19, 2025

Advertisement

Typically, when a group is oppressed, people don't rush to join it, and when the group is the victim of a "genocide," its numbers decrease. https://t.co/B1YfJy2Ips — John W. DeFeo (@johndefeo) September 19, 2025

Kind of the opposite of what is happening right now.

I've said this many times but if this happened while I was in high school I would one million percent take the opportunity to be "non-binary" where I didn't have to change a single thing about myself but the adults around me would walk on eggshells and call me whatever I wanted. https://t.co/Yk9TUzJAOE — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 19, 2025

It's almost like teens love to manipulate adults to get their way.

maybe gen z is pushing right because they see how boomer and gen x leftism made 1/4 of their peers go nuts https://t.co/bdgUk06ieH — amanda (@amandatalks__) September 19, 2025

Except Gen-X votes mostly for Trump. It's really a subsection of Gen X and Boomers.

Social contagion.



The more they hear from people that its insanity and not based at all on science, the more kids it will save. https://t.co/s1TGjb5mhU — Bax (@MattBaxendell) September 19, 2025

This began as a social contagion. Then the medical industry began profiting off very sick kids. We must end all gender-confirming care, hormone treatments and surgery for anyone under 21. Let them grow up and this will end the stranglehold the Godless left have over our… https://t.co/2tF1cRrnqy — AdorableDeplorable (@Kelly80367382) September 19, 2025

Hospitals and doctors are getting very very rich off 'transitioning' kids and prescribing hormones. It's sick.

There is no question there is extreme social contagion at play https://t.co/p1Ijf3Pb3m — Brendan Flynn (@B_Flynn88) September 19, 2025

The left has convinced these young people that if they’re fat, ugly uninteresting or weird & the opposite of sex is not attracted to them that they should be trans, gay, queer, etc. - it’s a defense mechanism that these young people have grasped onto and it’s sad! https://t.co/tOhMKKL9eK — GigiTX19 ✝️ (@GigiTX19) September 19, 2025

Also, there's no reason to try and improve your looks because 'fat acceptance' and everyone should just sit in their mediocrity.

Advertisement

The vast majority of Gen Zers are "Q", meaning "non-binary" or "queer" or "bisexual" (prob non-practicing)



In other words: they just want to feel unique, they are searching for connection



In five years, they will all be heterosexual again — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) September 19, 2025

Trans mental illness is an epidemic — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) September 19, 2025

That's why conservatives must continue to push back on the lies and stop the school system from using their position to indoctrinate young people.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.