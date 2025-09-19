Gen Z's Massive LGBTQ Surge: Social Contagion Gone Wild

These are some startling facts. One in four members of GenZ now identify as LGBTQ. Too many of the kids are not ok. Clearly.
These numbers are staggering. A 1,260% increase in non-binary identities in last 10 years. Nearly 1 in 4 members of GenZ now identify as LGBTQ+. We've never seen an institutional mass hysteria/mass contagion like this. pic.twitter.com/9ESletp8PP— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 19, 2025
Typically, when a group is oppressed, people don't rush to join it, and when the group is the victim of a "genocide," its numbers decrease. https://t.co/B1YfJy2Ips— John W. DeFeo (@johndefeo) September 19, 2025
Kind of the opposite of what is happening right now.
I've said this many times but if this happened while I was in high school I would one million percent take the opportunity to be "non-binary" where I didn't have to change a single thing about myself but the adults around me would walk on eggshells and call me whatever I wanted. https://t.co/Yk9TUzJAOE— Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 19, 2025
It's almost like teens love to manipulate adults to get their way.
maybe gen z is pushing right because they see how boomer and gen x leftism made 1/4 of their peers go nuts https://t.co/bdgUk06ieH— amanda (@amandatalks__) September 19, 2025
Except Gen-X votes mostly for Trump. It's really a subsection of Gen X and Boomers.
Social contagion.— Bax (@MattBaxendell) September 19, 2025
The more they hear from people that its insanity and not based at all on science, the more kids it will save. https://t.co/s1TGjb5mhU
Recommended
This began as a social contagion. Then the medical industry began profiting off very sick kids. We must end all gender-confirming care, hormone treatments and surgery for anyone under 21. Let them grow up and this will end the stranglehold the Godless left have over our… https://t.co/2tF1cRrnqy— AdorableDeplorable (@Kelly80367382) September 19, 2025
Hospitals and doctors are getting very very rich off 'transitioning' kids and prescribing hormones. It's sick.
There is no question there is extreme social contagion at play https://t.co/p1Ijf3Pb3m— Brendan Flynn (@B_Flynn88) September 19, 2025
The left has convinced these young people that if they’re fat, ugly uninteresting or weird & the opposite of sex is not attracted to them that they should be trans, gay, queer, etc. - it’s a defense mechanism that these young people have grasped onto and it’s sad! https://t.co/tOhMKKL9eK— GigiTX19 ✝️ (@GigiTX19) September 19, 2025
Also, there's no reason to try and improve your looks because 'fat acceptance' and everyone should just sit in their mediocrity.
The vast majority of Gen Zers are "Q", meaning "non-binary" or "queer" or "bisexual" (prob non-practicing)— The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) September 19, 2025
In other words: they just want to feel unique, they are searching for connection
In five years, they will all be heterosexual again
Trans mental illness is an epidemic— Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) September 19, 2025
That's why conservatives must continue to push back on the lies and stop the school system from using their position to indoctrinate young people.
