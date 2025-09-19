Kamala's Hypocrisy Hits Peak Clown: Toasting Trump's Twitter Ban While Sobbing Over Kimmel's TV Timeout

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 11:15 AM on September 19, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Oh, Kamala, you're a hypocrite and a terrible politician. 

So, Kamala is so aggrieved by the removal of Jimmy Kimmel's stupid little show very few people were watching from the air, but celebrated Trump losing his social media accounts with millions of followers. Sounds about like a Democrat. 

Oh, that's most definitely her.

She's all the kinds of stupid.

The sooner, the better. 

No one ever said Kamala was smart. Literally, there isn't one person who believes that.

They truly believe they live by a different set of rules than normies. 

Some other staff member of hers wrote it. They are likely equally as dumb, though. 

People are so sick of the hypocrisy!

I mean, allegedly. 



