Kamala's Hypocrisy Hits Peak Clown: Toasting Trump's Twitter Ban While Sobbing Over Kimmel's TV Timeout

Oh, Kamala, you're a hypocrite and a terrible politician.

What we are witnessing is an outright abuse of power.



This administration is attacking critics and using fear as a weapon to silence anyone who would speak out. Media corporations — from television networks to newspapers — are capitulating to these threats.



We cannot dare to be… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

So, Kamala is so aggrieved by the removal of Jimmy Kimmel's stupid little show very few people were watching from the air, but celebrated Trump losing his social media accounts with millions of followers. Sounds about like a Democrat.

you funded violent destruction of Cities to protect thug George Floyd. Sit your hoe ass down! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) September 19, 2025

Shut up, Kommie-la. We The People rejected you last November & we will continue to reject your ideology whether you like it or not. — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔊𝔬𝔩𝔡𝔢𝔫 𝔄𝔤𝔢 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) September 18, 2025

I’m sorry, but was this you? pic.twitter.com/X10y3CH79L — Eric Henson (@echo16photo) September 18, 2025

Oh, that's most definitely her.

@KamalaHarris is either stupid and forgot she posted that she applauded the suspension of Trump’s twitter account or stupid because she thinks a company can’t suspend an employee for detrimental behavior. Which stupid are you, Kamala? https://t.co/ypKMfzT5I2 — Ry (@_KrashaFamily_) September 19, 2025

She's all the kinds of stupid.

@KamalaHarris this you hypocrite? Time for you to go away and never be heard from again. You are anti American POS https://t.co/mr8pmKLuU5 — Joey Koehler (@jojokoehler) September 19, 2025

The sooner, the better.

Oh, the receipts in the comments... 😂 Someone forgot that 'the internet is forever ' https://t.co/yN7mxEgVRm — Aprille ✝️🇺🇸🐍☕ (@AprilleRoberts) September 19, 2025

No one ever said Kamala was smart. Literally, there isn't one person who believes that.

Too easy.

I don't bother with low-hanging fruit. https://t.co/aAgPPERQpo — Franklin Langley is Watching (@Taoistguy457) September 19, 2025

It’s all so clearly spelled out …. yet, they continue to peddle their narrative. The jig is up. We know with certainty who @TheDemocrats are. https://t.co/roiNSV6Arr — Topaz Blue (@TopazBlue100) September 19, 2025

They truly believe they live by a different set of rules than normies.

Am I to believe that Kamala "word salad" Harris wrote this? https://t.co/OoVvYf9KCx — Chip P (@chip_peek) September 19, 2025

Some other staff member of hers wrote it. They are likely equally as dumb, though.

Advertisement

This is one of many reasons @realDonaldTrump got elected twice! Common sense Americans rejected the ridiculous mindset 👇that thinks an elected President —The Leader of the Free World—should be censored and was censored but not a comedian @jimmykimmel 🤪



Last time I checked a… https://t.co/p3QLQ9OZOe — Adriana Cohen (@AdrianaCohen88) September 19, 2025

People are so sick of the hypocrisy!

Oops! Heavy drinking does have an impact on memory. 😊 https://t.co/q9t2YR9YNq — Natalie McNeil (@Natalie63890260) September 19, 2025

Oops! Heavy drinking does have an impact on memory. 😊 https://t.co/q9t2YR9YNq — Natalie McNeil (@Natalie63890260) September 19, 2025

I mean, allegedly.







Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.