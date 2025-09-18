JoJo from Jerz's Crocodile Tears: Weeping for Kimmel's Cancel While Yawning at Charlie Kirk's Murder

Yes, JoJo, it started with the killing of Charlie Kirk last week. Thank you for joining us.

Things feel very dark in America this morning. Very, very dark. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 18, 2025

Dating George Conway (allegedly) can do that to you.

And this afternoon....yikes Smh https://t.co/UnFD7VuAUg — Laurens Grant (@LaurensGrant) September 18, 2025

If it is you helped make it that way, how many times did you call MAGA fascist or Nazi’s. This is why Charlie was killed. You helped spread the hate. https://t.co/Y1DMAmKGtS — Scott A. Short (@sshort4267) September 18, 2025

JoJo and her friends on Leftist Twitter have a lot to do with the current atmosphere. Yes, that whole 'influencer' crowd that was invited to the Biden White House.

Didn’t pay your electric bill again? https://t.co/rZmOcBnZqi — Mark Whitrock (@MarkWhitrock) September 18, 2025

Try not being a blackout drunk everyday. https://t.co/vam8937XlW — Shaun Rowe (@SpunkinBronuts) September 18, 2025

Several people had other suggestions for why JoJo may be feeling so 'dark'.

Replace your bulbs, use the wall switch. Check the breakers if that doesn't work. https://t.co/9w6Pkp4f84 — Randy (@ragreen731) September 18, 2025

This isn't what they were saying when someone was assisted in cold blood for their ideas.



Now that a late night tv host is canned, it's all doom and gloom https://t.co/3xaIc6zxwA — BrutalBrittany💕 (@BrutalBrittany2) September 18, 2025

They have some misplaced priorities.

If you find one brain cell the light will come on, lmfao 🤣 https://t.co/cxVdfEtasP — Armand Lamontagne (@pal_98057) September 18, 2025

Don't hold your breath. We've seen her taste in men and Presidential candidates. It's not good.

For those on the left who thought they had control, things look dark...good. https://t.co/z8Amn8qWPK — James Wieck (@JamesWieck97276) September 18, 2025

Get up and open your bedroom window https://t.co/0uvIxTZNp4 — 👑 🍔 BURGERLAND VT!!! 🍔 👑 (@VT5210) September 18, 2025

Imagine the left wing is more frustrated with jimmy getting cancelled then Charlie Kirk being killed in cold blood .

That’s why the left will never win the war of ideas — Political Smoke (@PoliticalSmoke1) September 18, 2025

It's really not shocking. The Left is obsessed with Hollywood. They are more concerned with what is happening with California celebrities than regular people.

It’s wild to see people melting down this morning over Jimmy Kimmel, when last week they didn’t give a F over a guy losing his life.



Why didn’t America feel dark to you last week?



Selective outrage it’s probably the clearest indication of a low IQ. — Laurie (@LaurieLemuria) September 18, 2025

It was Very, dark, much very, very much dark. I can't believe freedom of speech is under attack by King Trump ! pic.twitter.com/FHpKvcYydc — Torrey (@777Romangod777) September 18, 2025

They were thrilled with media blackouts back then.

You’re sad that an elite got fired.

We’re sad that a hero got assassinated.



See the difference?? — Kit Hart, American Girl (@5sweetharts_) September 18, 2025

We are not the same.

Boom!

