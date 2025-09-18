The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,'...
Melania Trump’s UK Triumph: Stunning Style Steals the Spotlight in Dark Times

JoJo from Jerz's Crocodile Tears: Weeping for Kimmel's Cancel While Yawning at Charlie Kirk's Murder

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on September 18, 2025
The White House

Yes, JoJo, it started with the killing of Charlie Kirk last week. Thank you for joining us. 

Dating George Conway (allegedly) can do that to you.

JoJo and her friends on Leftist Twitter have a lot to do with the current atmosphere. Yes, that whole 'influencer' crowd that was invited to the Biden White House. 

Several people had other suggestions for why JoJo may be feeling so 'dark'. 

They have some misplaced priorities.

Don't hold your breath. We've seen her taste in men and Presidential candidates. It's not good. 

It's really not shocking. The Left is obsessed with Hollywood. They are more concerned with what is happening with California celebrities than regular people. 

They were thrilled with media blackouts back then.

We are not the same.

Boom!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE

