Marco Rubio: Secretary and JD Vance’s Pick to Swipe Kimmel’s Mic—America’s Multitasking Meme Machine

Secretary Rubio is the hardest working man in the Trump Administration and today Vice-President Vance jokingly suggested Marco take on one more role.

Everyone please congratulate @marcorubio, the new host of ABC's late night show! — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

The Veep is 100% One of Us™️ https://t.co/vTEmdeSoq0 — El Guátqui ۞ 伍疆 (@JordanGuatqui) September 18, 2025

He has a great sense of humor.

No ifs or when’s. WE ARE IN A FULL BLOWN CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS. https://t.co/IzWHyvocHr — Neal (@nealarogers) September 18, 2025

Imagine a supposed VP who was suggested to be that important position by a social media influencer, posts this. Our government is on big corrupt clown show. When are groceries getting lowered #VPVance #Frauds #ThursdayThought https://t.co/2aI0u7OFVY — Lisa (@lisssa0114) September 18, 2025

What an absolute troll! https://t.co/Pm9gw7HZoR — It's Not Important (@WesNow60) September 18, 2025

The libs are melting down. They can't take a joke.

We ALL KNOWN this was a joke sir, but in today’s world you better edit this and add (jokingly of course) although I’m sure Mr Rubio would be funnier! https://t.co/W3Pmm1dKLZ — AngelaHeavin (@autodilla) September 18, 2025

True. Dumb Leftists can't use their critical thinking skills, at all.

The winning team has swagger https://t.co/0eZMk0In0L — The Hoodservative (@hoodservative) September 18, 2025

He’s got a burner there is no way he doesn’t https://t.co/Z8V8eKLkHv — 🏴‍☠️David🏴‍☠️ (@CyanosisM) September 18, 2025

If he does, it's probably hilarious.

The memes are the best.

Doesn't he have enough to do — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 18, 2025

He can stretch himself. It's for the good of the country.

48 has jokes! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 18, 2025

Executive Producer too! What a patriot — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) September 18, 2025

Marco Rubio reducing the deficit all by himself.

Rubio is a national treasure ! — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

"Marco, I'm gonna need you to fill in for Jimmy for a while..." pic.twitter.com/XVdST9aOBA — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 18, 2025

Oof! 'The Three Stooges', indeed.

Marco Rubio should read the Bible live on-air when he hosts ABC’s late night show. pic.twitter.com/bbBLqCojdM — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 18, 2025

Bro that’s a great Bee headline. You need to join our forum and pitch us ideas. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 18, 2025

Shhhh! They'll make Marco do that job next. Heh.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.