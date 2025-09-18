Chris Mowrey Is Starting a Snitch Website for People Making Fun of Jimmy...
Marco Rubio: Secretary and JD Vance’s Pick to Swipe Kimmel’s Mic—America’s Multitasking Meme Machine

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on September 18, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary Rubio is the hardest working man in the Trump Administration and today Vice-President Vance jokingly suggested Marco take on one more role. 

He has a great sense of humor.

The libs are melting down. They can't take a joke. 

FuzzyChimp
True. Dumb Leftists can't use their critical thinking skills, at all. 

If he does, it's probably hilarious. 

The memes are the best. 

He can stretch himself. It's for the good of the country. 

Marco Rubio reducing the deficit all by himself. 

Oof! 'The Three Stooges', indeed. 

Shhhh! They'll make Marco do that job next. Heh.

