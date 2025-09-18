Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up to a Trans Partner

Apparently, Jasmine Crockett is taking a page out of Jimmy Kimmel's book and lying about who the shooter of Charlie Kirk is and what he believed. Yes, his Grandmother, Mother and Dad were all Republicans. Those were the people who did NOT kill a man. The person who did kill Charlie Kirk is the person who rebelled against his family and bought into Leftism. You're welcome.

Advertisement

Jasmine Crockett says according to Yahoo News the assassin’s grandma says the family is all MAGA. This information has been completely debunked. The killer is a crazy left winger. Is Crockett intentionally lying or a moron? I’m not sure any more: pic.twitter.com/iXqzw47V2M — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 18, 2025

Obviously, Crockett knows this. She is just feigning stupidity. It's easy to think she is stupid by the way she behaves, but she actually is not. She went to law school.

Keep in mind that these are the same people that believe men can be women and anyone who disagrees with them is a fascist. Their delusion is their reality and every single one of them needs to be voted out. https://t.co/1T0SA5q1IP — Electric Dreams (@tiberiusxxxx) September 19, 2025

They think they create their own reeality.

Now is that the dead grandmother whose checks they've been cashing for years or is it another grandmother? https://t.co/viBzNqiBd8 — Pepsidrivah (@JohnEdw79230315) September 19, 2025

Moron. Jasmine is a lying moron https://t.co/CaLyhpcBj1 — Quick Hits with Will 🇺🇸 (@LariatNLakeLife) September 18, 2025

She is definitely a liar.

A lie - count me as shocked. He told his trans partner that he killed Kirk because he "had enough of [Kirk's] hatred." Challenge Crockett to find one MAGAholic who feels that way. Just one. We'll all wait. — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) September 18, 2025

Their trans-ideology is dangerous and they don't want to admit it.

Yes, she is intentionally lying. She is protected by the congressional speech and debate clause, and she knows it.

Make no bones about it, though she is one of the ones that helped the assassin marinate with his radical ideas and his hatred of @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/AoS4rIWG4J — SEMI-(REDACTED)🇺🇸 (@SemiRedacted) September 18, 2025

It's laughable, Clay!



And don't forget...There were family pictures of him holding a hunting rifle so what more proof does one need to show his murderous MAGA side.



Since when does a family's political affiliation dictate their adult children's political affiliations. Anyone… — Jan Brauner (@JaniceBrauner) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

It's a shame she was ever elected.

It’s the algorithm, man. We sit nonplussed at the audacity of the lie while it is all her base will see. — Clay White (@WantSomeTruth) September 18, 2025

And the crazy thing is, they'll believe her.

Even Utahs investigation proved that he’s a deranged leftist.



The @DNC @TheDemocrats are just deranged gaslighters. — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) September 18, 2025

They are also divorced from reality.

Even Utahs investigation proved that he’s a deranged leftist.



The @DNC @TheDemocrats are just deranged gaslighters. — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) September 18, 2025

Heavy on the deranged part.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.