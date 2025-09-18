The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,'...
Brendan Carr Says It Might Be Worth 'Looking Into' 'The View' as a...
Bari Weiss Warns GOP: FCC Censorship Gambit Will Backfire—But Democrats Already Play Dirty
JoJo from Jerz's Crocodile Tears: Weeping for Kimmel's Cancel While Yawning at Charlie...
Chris Mowrey Is Starting a Snitch Website for People Making Fun of Jimmy...
Sinclair’s ABC Stations to Air Charlie Kirk Tribute During Kimmel’s Former Time Slot
LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not
Marco Rubio: Secretary and JD Vance’s Pick to Swipe Kimmel’s Mic—America’s Multitasking Me...
WaPo Accuses Trump and His Allies of an 'Alarming Attempt to Stunt Freedom...
Kimmel and Fits: Bluesky Lefties Cry for All-Brands ABC/Disney Boycott Over Late-Night Hos...
Lowering the Temperature: Rep. Maxwell Frost Says 'Fascism Is Not on the Way;...
Dana Loesch Asks Brendan Carr About Kimmel, Trump and the FCC (DOWN Go...
Judge Orders Mahmoud Khalil Deported to Syria or Algeria
VIP
Melania Trump’s UK Triumph: Stunning Style Steals the Spotlight in Dark Times

Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up to a Trans Partner

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on September 18, 2025
Twitter

Apparently, Jasmine Crockett is taking a page out of Jimmy Kimmel's book and lying about who the shooter of Charlie Kirk is and what he believed. Yes, his Grandmother, Mother and Dad were all Republicans. Those were the people who did NOT kill a man. The person who did kill Charlie Kirk is the person who rebelled against his family and bought into Leftism. You're welcome. 

Advertisement

Obviously, Crockett knows this. She is just feigning stupidity. It's easy to think she is stupid by the way she behaves, but she actually is not. She went to law school. 

They think they create their own reeality. 

Recommended

LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

She is definitely a liar.

Their trans-ideology is dangerous and they don't want to admit it.

Advertisement

It's a shame she was ever elected. 

And the crazy thing is, they'll believe her. 

They are also divorced from reality. 

Heavy on the deranged part.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE JASMINE CROCKETT SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not
FuzzyChimp
The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,' Turns Off Replies
Brett T.
Bari Weiss Warns GOP: FCC Censorship Gambit Will Backfire—But Democrats Already Play Dirty
justmindy
Brendan Carr Says It Might Be Worth 'Looking Into' 'The View' as a Bona Fide News Program
Brett T.
Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ
Sam J.
'SICK AND DEPRAVED'! Megyn Kelly Goes SCORCHED Earth on Jimmy Kimmel and OH YEAH, We Are Here FOR It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not FuzzyChimp
Advertisement