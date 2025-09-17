Matt Gutman's Trans Assassination Love Story Backfires Big Time: Apology Edition

From Trans Olympic Wannabe to Champion of Hateful Hysterics: Chelsea Wolfe’s Toxic Tirade...
justmindy
justmindy | 11:20 AM on September 17, 2025
ABC News via AP

Matt Gutman apparently realized his attempt to turn the killer of Charlie Kirk and his trans lover into the greatest love story of the year wasn't going over well. 

I mean, we all heard Matt's words. They were easy to understand. They were also really bad. 

Read the texts word for word.

He may need to go work that out with a therapist.

Fingers crossed.

It was very strange.

There is always the perfect Charlie Kirk quote.

We all have ears. 

At least, not that easily. 

Bingo!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

