Matt Gutman's Trans Assassination Love Story Backfires Big Time: Apology Edition

Matt Gutman apparently realized his attempt to turn the killer of Charlie Kirk and his trans lover into the greatest love story of the year wasn't going over well.

1. Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk - a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue - and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference. — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) September 17, 2025

2. I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear.



But let there be zero doubt here: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk's family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired. — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) September 17, 2025

I mean, we all heard Matt's words. They were easy to understand. They were also really bad.

Matt, can you please explain why the video I found shows you making up text messages? https://t.co/yNyICrsur0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2025

Go on air and read the full text conversation verbatim. NO one believes your apology.https://t.co/gGA98199XT — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 17, 2025

Read the texts word for word.

You heard cold hearted messages from a sociopath, describing how he hoped to escape justice from his crime and chose to focus on the gay romance. — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) September 17, 2025

He may need to go work that out with a therapist.

Hope you get fired. Have a nice day. — Magills (@magills_) September 17, 2025

Fingers crossed.

Nah bro this was you the whole time yesterday and we were all Walton Goggins sitting across the table, it was really weird and no apologies or dissembling is going to shake that feeling pic.twitter.com/sNnzkLCm7W — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 17, 2025

It was very strange.

You romanticized a killer and you knew exactly where you were going with it. Don’t try to walk back your words now. You’re just as demented as he is. Sorry not sorry. — KD (@KirseyBelle) September 17, 2025

I'd tell you to learn to code, but A.I. is taking all those jobs, so. Learn to prompt A.I. to code. — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) September 17, 2025

We heard EXACTLY what you said. It was extremely clear that you were attempting to romanticize the assassin and his boyfriend. You’re beyond disgusting. pic.twitter.com/elrKeUBbWs — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 17, 2025

There is always the perfect Charlie Kirk quote.

We all have ears.

You did no such thing.



You twisted the assassination of Charlie Kirk into a gay man "defending" his gay lover. You made it seem like a bitter love story you freak. You're not going to worm out of this. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 17, 2025

At least, not that easily.

You did no such thing.



Bingo!

