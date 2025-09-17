Kaitlan Collins Plays Dumb on Charlie Kirk's Killer: CNN’s Finest Fumbles While the Truth Screams

It's so weird how other people seem to know the motive and why Charlie Kirk was killed, even people who aren't in the Media, but Kaitlan Collins, a CNN personality and alleged journalist is still stumped. Bless her heart.
WATCH:— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 17, 2025
CNN's Kaitlan Collins on the Charlie Kirk assassination: "We don't have a motive yet. We don't know yet. We're waiting..."
Sen. Ted Cruz: "Of course we know. Come one. 'We don't have a motive yet. We know we don't have a motive yet.' Really, that's CNN's position? He… pic.twitter.com/n2ERQpoa73
Senator Cruz tried to explain it to her, but she is being willfully stupid.
When they are visibly frustrated, they’ve lost the debate.— DGT 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@WakkaWakkaMAN) September 17, 2025
Excellent work, @tedcruz.@kaitlancollins is a disgrace to the University of Alabama.
War Eagle! https://t.co/zcwqP3wPbW
Hells Spokesman Kaitlan https://t.co/F0STPNNozO— The Ghost (@revolt777) September 17, 2025
Close enough.
This is why no one watches @CNN if it weren't for airports they'd have zero viewers https://t.co/SBi3lFlb87— Peregrinate (@New_Dawn_2021) September 17, 2025
All they do is lie.
@kaitlancollins has been trained in the art of talking over people who tell the truth. Its a @CNN required skill https://t.co/g2VNAesFyV— Sky Is The Limit (@CaliRedWave47) September 17, 2025
@SenTedCruz thanks. Has @CNN ever reported the truth? https://t.co/Mion29O3o1— Srikant Mantravadi (@SrikantMantrav2) September 17, 2025
Certainly didn't start today.
The fact that this person still has a job - while openly and intentionally lying to her viewers, tells you everything you need to know about CNN. https://t.co/UA1Es4JGiI— AverageAmerican (@Average00037367) September 17, 2025
Kaitlin is pulling a Leslie Stahl. https://t.co/CYzmCbl5vg— Cyb∑rPunk 8811 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NicholosPoma) September 17, 2025
The list of embarrassing people at CNN is long. Kaitlan Collins is near the top of that list. https://t.co/4XP29K7yu2— TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) September 17, 2025
The list gets longer every day.
Why are so many in the media being so defensive and not willing to just speak the truth.— Lisa B Southern Lady (@LisaBayhi64358) September 17, 2025
I would argue it's their own guilt for the relentless attack against conservatives 24/7 https://t.co/gcuVomB7Do
They also don't want to admit their Leftist ideology is so messed up it causes things like this to happen.
Never forget: @kaitlancollins is a very dumb individual. She always has been. Ask people who've worked with her when no one is around to hear their answer. https://t.co/BdXZzLQXMe— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 17, 2025
Oh, it's pretty obvious without asking anyone. She tows the DNC line, though. That is all that is required.
@kaitlancollins is the worst. @PressSec why is Kaitlyn still allowed anywhere near the White House? https://t.co/G3pwaESIcV— Shaun Davis (@real_ShaunDavis) September 17, 2025
One of the many, many things I am grateful that Donald Trump changed for the better, is teaching Republicans how to engage with the left wing, partisan narrative pushing media.🎯🤣👍 https://t.co/qRt0vWF2L7— NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) September 17, 2025
Not to accept the narrative of the Left is an excellent start.
