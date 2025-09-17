Dearborn Mayor Sparks Outrage: Tells American to Leave Over Opposition to Pro-Hezbollah St...
Kaitlan Collins Plays Dumb on Charlie Kirk's Killer: CNN’s Finest Fumbles While the Truth Screams

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 17, 2025
CNN

It's so weird how other people seem to know the motive and why Charlie Kirk was killed, even people who aren't in the Media, but Kaitlan Collins, a CNN personality and alleged journalist is still stumped. Bless her heart. 

Senator Cruz tried to explain it to her, but she is being willfully stupid. 

Close enough.

All they do is lie.

Certainly didn't start today.

The list gets longer every day. 

They also don't want to admit their Leftist ideology is so messed up it causes things like this to happen. 

Oh, it's pretty obvious without asking anyone. She tows the DNC line, though. That is all that is required. 

Not to accept the narrative of the Left is an excellent start. 

