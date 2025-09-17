From Trans Olympic Wannabe to Champion of Hateful Hysterics: Chelsea Wolfe’s Toxic Tirade...
From Kirk's Assassination to GOP Surrender: Rep. Bacon Fries Up Fresh Excuses, Serves Zero Spine

justmindy
justmindy | 11:55 AM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

In the days since the brutal execution of Charlie Kirk, Ilhan Omar has behaved in exceptionally egregious ways. The Republican members of the House think she should be censured. Well, some of them at least.

One day the GOP will learn not to play nice with Democrats.

Let's ensure there are no other defectors.

It feels like a betrayal at this point. Who cares what Democrats might do in the future. Defend Charlie's honor now.

Omar's rhetoric is what leads these crazy people to think Trump and people like Charlie are 'Hitler' and 'fascists'. There needs to be consequence for an elected official behaving in such a manner. 

This is the time for brave men and woman to stand up and do the right thing and not think of the political consequences. There are more important things than the next election. 

Once again, there is always a perfect Charlie quote. 

He really owes all Republicans an explanation. 

That would be horrific behavior. Surely, that isn't the explanation. If it's not, Bacon has some explaining to do. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

 

CHARLIE KIRK GOP ILHAN OMAR REPUBLICAN PARTY

