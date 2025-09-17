From Kirk's Assassination to GOP Surrender: Rep. Bacon Fries Up Fresh Excuses, Serves Zero Spine

In the days since the brutal execution of Charlie Kirk, Ilhan Omar has behaved in exceptionally egregious ways. The Republican members of the House think she should be censured. Well, some of them at least.

Advertisement

GOP NE Rep Bacon on Mace's effort to censure Omar: Well someday we're going to be the minority and you get to be on the receiving end of these. So I'm reluctant to do it — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 16, 2025

One day the GOP will learn not to play nice with Democrats.

If you want to tell your representative that you expect him to have more spine than Don Bacon, follow this link: with thirty seconds and a couple of clicks you can email your representative urging them to vote to strip Ilhan of her committee assignmentshttps://t.co/mpZ2Pf3vIn — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 17, 2025

Let's ensure there are no other defectors.

Eternal losers. GOP officials will literally stand there watching us bleed to dance and our enemies rape our orphaned children and say, “Gosh, if I defended him then a Democrat might think it’s okay to defend his friend later on.” https://t.co/k8mMNllVLw — Polo Supremacy 🇺🇸 (@GotThatBearInMe) September 17, 2025

It feels like a betrayal at this point. Who cares what Democrats might do in the future. Defend Charlie's honor now.

Anyone who hasn’t seen Don Bacon’s comments needs to. We are in big trouble and our leaders are cowards.

If this doesn’t change, all our lives will be threatened. https://t.co/vs31Gbeza4 — Modernity Man (@escapemodernity) September 17, 2025

Omar's rhetoric is what leads these crazy people to think Trump and people like Charlie are 'Hitler' and 'fascists'. There needs to be consequence for an elected official behaving in such a manner.

I can’t get over this man. This is the most radicalizing thing anyone has said in the wake of Kirk’s death. This kind of cowardice is just going to make it worse for these people. There almost certainly is going to be violence in this country and these people want to wave a white… https://t.co/vs31Gbeza4 — Modernity Man (@escapemodernity) September 17, 2025

This is the time for brave men and woman to stand up and do the right thing and not think of the political consequences. There are more important things than the next election.

Don Bacon is literally doing the "well, what if the roles were reversed!"



He's not even running again in 2026.



Absolutely useless. https://t.co/OP1J57ihVm — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) September 17, 2025

I’m just going to keep posting this until everyone understands https://t.co/eur6YaEt7S pic.twitter.com/boexZ4ThCa — Ryder Selmi (@RyderSelmi) September 17, 2025

Once again, there is always a perfect Charlie quote.

"We can't do it now, we might be in the minority."



Well, you're kinda guaranteeing you'll be in the minority, and soon, if you keep that crap up. https://t.co/MVOpLTSqfZ — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

Hey @RepDonBacon you're going to need to explain to me why Ilhan's comments about Israel deserve a censure, but her saying that Charlie Kirk is to blame for his own murder is not.



Oh - and of COURSE Democrats will do this in the minority. They already did it to Paul Gosar and… https://t.co/w8v6ZQeiST pic.twitter.com/IFviy1KJwN — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 17, 2025

He really owes all Republicans an explanation.

This has far more to do with @RepDonBacon's disdain for Charlie's push to make the NE delegation more conservative than any principle he pretends to have. — Ben Larrabee (@Ben_Larrabee) September 17, 2025

Is that so? Surely @RepDonBacon wouldn't be voting based on personal animus towards a recently assassinated 31-year-old father of two, that would be monstrous! — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 17, 2025

That would be horrific behavior. Surely, that isn't the explanation. If it's not, Bacon has some explaining to do.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.