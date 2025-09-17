Dearborn Mayor Sparks Outrage: Tells American to Leave Over Opposition to Pro-Hezbollah Street Name

There is a YUGE problem in Dearborn, Michigan and it's getting worse by the day. A few weeks ago, we told you about the cops wearing Arabic patches, and now they are renaming streets after terrorists.
MUST WATCH 🔴— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 16, 2025
A Dearborn, Michigan resident opposed naming a street after pro-Hezbollah figure Osama Siblani
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud responded to the resident: “You do not belong in this city, Islamophobe! Get out!, you are not welcomed here” pic.twitter.com/Eq1vdY2ys8
Very disturbing story out of Dearborn, Michigan— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 13, 2025
"Shoppers, diners, and commuters in the Dearborn, Mich., area will now head to their favorite hot spot on a street named in honor of Osama Siblani, an Arab-American newspaper publisher who has advocated for Israel's destruction,… pic.twitter.com/k1pFiu8Y5I
How charming.
The irony of a Muslim accusing a non-Muslim of “not able to co-exist”🤦🏽♀️ https://t.co/utGqmeeixH— BasedImmigrant🇺🇸 (@BasedImmigrant) September 17, 2025
Also, since when does the Mayor have a right to tell a citizen they aren't welcome in the city just because they don't support a terrorist organization.
This is how they snake their way in thru local politics. https://t.co/LTblaSWh8e— Zigmond Cat (@ZigmondCat) September 17, 2025
This is why voting in your local election is just as important as voting in national elections. Even, more important in some cases. When citizens don't pay attention, jerks like this win elections.
What is happening in Michigan???? How is this America?? https://t.co/ypiHjJBYOt— Thomas Gately (@gately1053) September 17, 2025
This is what happens when people think they don't want to think about politics or get involved in politics. They will be made to care eventually.
Americans don't belong in Dearborn? https://t.co/D69pZ5oMEb— Amicus 🇺🇲 (Trad-Husband) (@dansfullquiver) September 17, 2025
Listen up USA https://t.co/hoQj789wGg— David J. Greathouse (@scope2u2) September 17, 2025
Yes, this is America. https://t.co/eh3NceZTeX— FaithOverFear 🙏🏼✝️🤍 (@byfaith1st) September 17, 2025
It's a terrifying thought.
Wake. Up. https://t.co/ipd60wsyr0— Rosemary Staples (@staplesrr) September 17, 2025
Strangers in your own nation. https://t.co/a1DRCU8ijL— redranger1962 (@kiddkosher1) September 17, 2025
Wrong, you don’t belong in Dearborn. This madness must end. Simply look at the UK. https://t.co/f2hJDfiWU3— warrior woman (@warriorwomanco1) September 17, 2025
Americans should heed that example.
@AGPamBondi is there nothing that can be done in this instance? This seems wrong on so many levels. https://t.co/2k2rUv8Ar4— Kathryn Nelson MAGA FOREVER (@KatNelson2022) September 17, 2025
The Mayor of Dearborn is a terrorist and is telling the American who is speaking up about naming streets after known terrorists, to get out of a city in the US. Trump needs to clean out Dearborn asap! https://t.co/1m4Hb115h6— Marlene Bloom (@MarleneBloom2) September 17, 2025
Dearborn Michigan is now officially a foreign terrorist state operating inside the US. https://t.co/Z0PBTgfAOB— R107 Fan (@AMJacob127535) September 17, 2025
It's not looking good.
