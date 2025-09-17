Dearborn Mayor Sparks Outrage: Tells American to Leave Over Opposition to Pro-Hezbollah Street Name

Jimmy Kimmel’s Shameless Whopper: Pinning Charlie Kirk’s Murder on MAGA with Zero Shame
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 17, 2025
meme

There is a YUGE problem in Dearborn, Michigan and it's getting worse by the day. A few weeks ago, we told you about the cops wearing Arabic patches, and now they are renaming streets after terrorists. 

Advertisement

How charming.

Also, since when does the Mayor have a right to tell a citizen they aren't welcome in the city just because they don't support a terrorist organization. 

Recommended

Kaitlan Collins Plays Dumb on Charlie Kirk's Killer: CNN’s Finest Fumbles While the Truth Screams
justmindy
Advertisement

This is why voting in your local election is just as important as voting in national elections. Even, more important in some cases. When citizens don't pay attention, jerks like this win elections. 

This is what happens when people think they don't want to think about politics or get involved in politics. They will be made to care eventually. 

It's a terrifying thought. 

Advertisement

Americans should heed that example. 

It's not looking good.

Tags:

GAZA ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM MICHIGAN TERRORISM

