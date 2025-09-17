Dearborn Mayor Sparks Outrage: Tells American to Leave Over Opposition to Pro-Hezbollah Street Name

There is a YUGE problem in Dearborn, Michigan and it's getting worse by the day. A few weeks ago, we told you about the cops wearing Arabic patches, and now they are renaming streets after terrorists.

MUST WATCH 🔴



A Dearborn, Michigan resident opposed naming a street after pro-Hezbollah figure Osama Siblani



Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud responded to the resident: “You do not belong in this city, Islamophobe! Get out!, you are not welcomed here” pic.twitter.com/Eq1vdY2ys8 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 16, 2025

Very disturbing story out of Dearborn, Michigan



"Shoppers, diners, and commuters in the Dearborn, Mich., area will now head to their favorite hot spot on a street named in honor of Osama Siblani, an Arab-American newspaper publisher who has advocated for Israel's destruction,… pic.twitter.com/k1pFiu8Y5I — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 13, 2025

How charming.

The irony of a Muslim accusing a non-Muslim of “not able to co-exist”🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/utGqmeeixH — BasedImmigrant🇺🇸 (@BasedImmigrant) September 17, 2025

Also, since when does the Mayor have a right to tell a citizen they aren't welcome in the city just because they don't support a terrorist organization.

This is how they snake their way in thru local politics. https://t.co/LTblaSWh8e — Zigmond Cat (@ZigmondCat) September 17, 2025

This is why voting in your local election is just as important as voting in national elections. Even, more important in some cases. When citizens don't pay attention, jerks like this win elections.

What is happening in Michigan???? How is this America?? https://t.co/ypiHjJBYOt — Thomas Gately (@gately1053) September 17, 2025

This is what happens when people think they don't want to think about politics or get involved in politics. They will be made to care eventually.

Listen up USA https://t.co/hoQj789wGg — David J. Greathouse (@scope2u2) September 17, 2025

It's a terrifying thought.

Strangers in your own nation. https://t.co/a1DRCU8ijL — redranger1962 (@kiddkosher1) September 17, 2025

Wrong, you don’t belong in Dearborn. This madness must end. Simply look at the UK. https://t.co/f2hJDfiWU3 — warrior woman (@warriorwomanco1) September 17, 2025

Americans should heed that example.

@AGPamBondi is there nothing that can be done in this instance? This seems wrong on so many levels. https://t.co/2k2rUv8Ar4 — Kathryn Nelson MAGA FOREVER (@KatNelson2022) September 17, 2025

The Mayor of Dearborn is a terrorist and is telling the American who is speaking up about naming streets after known terrorists, to get out of a city in the US. Trump needs to clean out Dearborn asap! https://t.co/1m4Hb115h6 — Marlene Bloom (@MarleneBloom2) September 17, 2025

Dearborn Michigan is now officially a foreign terrorist state operating inside the US. https://t.co/Z0PBTgfAOB — R107 Fan (@AMJacob127535) September 17, 2025

It's not looking good.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

