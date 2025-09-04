Oh Look, Dearborn Heights Cops Rock Arabic Patches—Watch Out, Sharia Law Up Next

CNN's Scott Jennings Calls Gov. Tim Walz a 'Broken-Brained SOB'
justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on September 04, 2025
Imgflip

Most people know things in Dearborn have gotten really bad, but this is really disturbing. 

Sorry, but patches on police uniforms should only be in English and they should be totally patriotic and America First. 

Here is a close up of the badge in question.

That's all it takes. Try to be a little 'tolerant' and accepting and this is what happens. 

Well, that's very concerning. 

If non-Muslims aren't concerned about it, they should be. Who knows? Maybe Dearborn is too far gone and Non-Muslims don't even pay attention anymore. Maybe they've lost the will to fight the inevitable. 

Many Americans don't realize that. 

Sad, but true.

That's not just hyperbole anymore.

They want America to become what they want it to be. 

It shouldn't be. 

Heavy on the anti-Semitic part. They really love those kind of bigots. 

It's insanity.

That's what is happening in some places in Europe. 

This is the only acceptable attitude.

