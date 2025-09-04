Oh Look, Dearborn Heights Cops Rock Arabic Patches—Watch Out, Sharia Law Up Next

Most people know things in Dearborn have gotten really bad, but this is really disturbing.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department in Michigan, under the authority of Police Chief Ahmed Haidar, created an official police department patch for officers to wear with Arabic writing on it.



Ahmed Haidar took over the police department a few months in replacement of Chief… pic.twitter.com/3rxQhzqzz8 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 4, 2025

Advertisement

Sorry, but patches on police uniforms should only be in English and they should be totally patriotic and America First.

This is how it starts.



Dearborn Heights Police Dept. now has the nation's first-ever uniform patch in Arabic.



The civilization takeover has begun. pic.twitter.com/9s7Dnpc7Nz — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 4, 2025

Here is a close up of the badge in question.

Inch by inch... — CFC (@CFC73396566) September 4, 2025

That’s more than an inch. That was a leap. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 4, 2025

That's all it takes. Try to be a little 'tolerant' and accepting and this is what happens.

Islam requires Muslims to hide all crimes by Muslim brethren.



How on Earth can Western policing and Islam be together?



The Baal Demon Cult is in charge. — MaX Falstein 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸🇰🇾🇬🇮🇭🇰 (@MaXFalstein) September 4, 2025

Well, that's very concerning.

Wonder how the Dearborn heights non Muslim police officers feel about this. I wonder how many Muslims are on the Dearborn heights police force? — Lucey Lou (@LuceyLou587445) September 4, 2025

If non-Muslims aren't concerned about it, they should be. Who knows? Maybe Dearborn is too far gone and Non-Muslims don't even pay attention anymore. Maybe they've lost the will to fight the inevitable.

It’s an ideology dressed as religion… That ideology is totalitarian one with the law coming with it. O, America! — Michelle C (@Dumpling88) September 4, 2025

Many Americans don't realize that.

Dearborn - nicknamed the Jihadi capital of America. — TXtwinmama 🟦 🎗️ (@Txtwinmama) September 4, 2025

Sad, but true.

Sharia law has arrived. — HadEnough (@HadEnoughCA1) September 4, 2025

That's not just hyperbole anymore.

Some assimilation. — Tom Neider (@neider_tom) September 4, 2025

They want America to become what they want it to be.

How is this legal?? — ToxicMale420 (@TM78543527936) September 4, 2025

It shouldn't be.

Dearborn: Don’t want to assimilate? No problem, we’ll “assimilate ” to your incompatible (to the US Constitution) religion of hate. Welcome all antisemitic, America hating, terrorist friendly Islamists. — Rob Miller (@Tigerkenshin808) September 4, 2025

Heavy on the anti-Semitic part. They really love those kind of bigots.

It's insanity.

This is bloying my mind. This is how they take over.



Don't let them. This is 'Stealth Jihad' — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) September 4, 2025

Advertisement

This is how Islam conquers... small incremental steps, slowly, then before you even know it, the most popular baby name is Muhammad and you've been conquered. — Keith Siopes (@KeithSiopes) September 4, 2025

That's what is happening in some places in Europe.

What will the Police Officer enforce, U.S. Law or Sharia Law if there is a conflict ? — Hey Zeús (@X_Hey_Zeus) September 4, 2025

Unacceptable. Everyone has to Assimilate to the USA not the USA to the third world. — Precision Services (@PSiOntheGo) September 4, 2025

This is the only acceptable attitude.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.