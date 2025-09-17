From Trans Olympic Wannabe to Champion of Hateful Hysterics: Chelsea Wolfe’s Toxic Tirade Takes Gold

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 12:35 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

What a charming person with such lovely words. Why are they all so angry all the time?

Team USA has distanced itself from its first openly transgender Olympian over vile posts celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk — as she was also alleged to be a cyclist filmed telling a female protester to “go suck a sawn-off shotgun.”

Chelsea Wolfe, a BMX rider who previously said she only wanted to win an Olympic medal to “burn the American flag,” took to social media to share multiple posts celebrating Kirk’s murder, which came seconds after he was asked about transgender mass shooters.

“We did it!” Wolfe wrote in an Instagram Story sharing a report on the assassination last Wednesday. “Being a Nazi is completely optional btw,” the trans athlete said of the conservative influencer famed for inviting those with opposing views to debate him. 

“He didn’t have to do all that, but he did and now he’s dead,” read the text in Wolfe’s story, over a selfie of her giving a thumbs up and smiling at the camera. 

“Don’t live your life in a way that the world is better following your death.”

In another story, she wrote of the married father of two: “We hate Nazis because they want us dead.”

Thankfully, people like this can no longer represent America in the Olympics. There was a rule change in 2023 that would make him ineligible as a trans participant. 

This should be plenty of evidence. 

Whomever is doing their PR is horrible at it. 

A face only a Mother could love, but even a Mother couldn't love what he says!

Yikes!

It's not going to go away on its own. 

That seems like an important detail.

