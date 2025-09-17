From Trans Olympic Wannabe to Champion of Hateful Hysterics: Chelsea Wolfe’s Toxic Tirade Takes Gold

What a charming person with such lovely words. Why are they all so angry all the time?

First transgender US Olympian celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death — then allegedly told a protester to ‘go suck a sawn-off shotgun’ https://t.co/LkoxBkrDcg pic.twitter.com/l6O60T8MUD — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2025

Team USA has distanced itself from its first openly transgender Olympian over vile posts celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk — as she was also alleged to be a cyclist filmed telling a female protester to “go suck a sawn-off shotgun.” Chelsea Wolfe, a BMX rider who previously said she only wanted to win an Olympic medal to “burn the American flag,” took to social media to share multiple posts celebrating Kirk’s murder, which came seconds after he was asked about transgender mass shooters. “We did it!” Wolfe wrote in an Instagram Story sharing a report on the assassination last Wednesday. “Being a Nazi is completely optional btw,” the trans athlete said of the conservative influencer famed for inviting those with opposing views to debate him. “He didn’t have to do all that, but he did and now he’s dead,” read the text in Wolfe’s story, over a selfie of her giving a thumbs up and smiling at the camera. “Don’t live your life in a way that the world is better following your death.” In another story, she wrote of the married father of two: “We hate Nazis because they want us dead.”

Thankfully, people like this can no longer represent America in the Olympics. There was a rule change in 2023 that would make him ineligible as a trans participant.

Seriously, do we need to see more of this before we admit that transgender people need mental help instead of medical affirmation?#LiberalismIsAMentalDisease https://t.co/QBMlkCzFCM — LDM (@wvpeach_99) September 17, 2025

This should be plenty of evidence.

These mental cases are making more people hate the LGBTQ+Trans community. They are doing themselves harm and a disservice. If the world perceives you as mental and violent, what do you think the majority will demand? Like I said, mental! https://t.co/sQXX3hL454 — Deanna Morrison (@DeannaMorr56457) September 17, 2025

Whomever is doing their PR is horrible at it.

This face won’t look good no matter what gender it tries to use https://t.co/PePfQ83opz — SCW (@SCWOFTX) September 17, 2025

A face only a Mother could love, but even a Mother couldn't love what he says!

Yikes!

Always violence.

It’s not the last resort,

it’s the first choice.



We are not the same. https://t.co/6FoxPSkkuk — Sir Basic of Chaos (@paradigm411) September 17, 2025

We must continue to fight back against this evil. https://t.co/LqkbUNg78e — AnnaJ 🌠🇺🇲 (@rosebud_jurado) September 17, 2025

It's not going to go away on its own.

These are the heroes the left celebrates. Disgusting. https://t.co/GStwMqQybo — Hammerhead0079 (@I_am_Hammerhead) September 17, 2025

He’s a Trantifa militant activist who called female protesters of the Oakland cycling event “Nazis,” and said he would kill them. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 17, 2025

That seems like an important detail.

