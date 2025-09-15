Stanislaus Dems Ditch Charlie Kirk Vigil, Sneer at Unity as 'Fascist' Nonsense

So much for unity.

The Stanislaus County, California, Democratic Party rejected an invitation from the local Republican Party to attend a vigil Friday honoring the memory of Charlie Kirk because, its leader explained, Charlie Kirk was a “fascist.” https://t.co/ejjtTFZd9m — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 15, 2025

The Stanislaus County, California, Democratic Party rejected an invitation from the local Republican Party to attend a vigil Friday honoring the memory of Charlie Kirk because, its leader explained, Charlie Kirk was a “fascist'. Here is the full statement posted on the Stanislaus County Democratic Party page on Facebook, issued in the name of Central Committee member Lise Talbott. I learned today that the Stanislaus County Republican Party is holding a vigil this evening for Charlie Kirk and had extended an invitation to the Stanislaus County Democratic Party to attend as a gesture of unity. As Chair of Stan Dems, I respect the intention behind organizing an event to denounce political violence and to promote unity during such turbulent times. However, we respectfully decline participation. We cannot in good conscience attend an event that centers on Charlie Kirk, given his associations with fascist ideology. While we do not wish to participate in honoring him, I want to be unequivocal in affirming that we believe that all forms of political violence are unacceptable, and that escalating political tensions only harms our communities and our democracy. I appreciate the spirit of seeking common ground against violence. I hope that there are future opportunities to collaborate on efforts that promote peace, safety, and dignity for all without elevating figures whose legacies are deeply at odds with those values.

Any comment, @JoshHarder, on the gross behavior of your local Democrat Party?



We know you know them! https://t.co/e1KpzzJKdo pic.twitter.com/PYbSWXGU0z — NRCC (@NRCC) September 15, 2025

The public deserves an explanation.

Would be interested to know @JoshHarder and @AdamGrayCA's thoughts on this!



Do they condone the comments and behavior of the Stanislaus County Dem Party Chair? https://t.co/GMVKLxSLq7 — Torunn Sinclair (@TorunnSinclair) September 15, 2025

If they don't answer within 20 minutes, we'll have to assume they agree with the statement. Isn't that the standard Republicans are held to?

NEVER EVER VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT! THAT PARTY MUST BE DEFUNDED AND ABANDONED.

MAKE LIBERTARIANS #2! https://t.co/hcrQnRlR7J — Melinda M Pace (@Melpace) September 15, 2025

That's a good start.

Refusing to attend a vigil for a murdered American because you didn’t like his politics is not principle, it is moral bankruptcy. The Stanislaus County Democrats just proved Charlie Kirk was right about them. https://t.co/Rql7aLJUa2 — The White Cock ™ (@CluckTheLeft) September 15, 2025

This undermines unity. https://t.co/VHaHjwEsVp — Duke Of Fancy (@DukeFancy) September 15, 2025

It's sad to see.

Definition "Fascist"

Someone who wins an argument against a liberal. — DOCOSU63 (@OSUDOC63) September 15, 2025

That is their definition.

So they’re sticking with the narrative that built the permission structure for Charlie Kirk’s assassination. At least they’re consistent. They’ve been telling us who they are for a long time. Maybe we should believe them. — VikingT3ch (@VikingT3ch) September 15, 2025

Eventually, you have to believe what they say.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

