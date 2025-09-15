Stanislaus Dems Ditch Charlie Kirk Vigil, Sneer at Unity as 'Fascist' Nonsense

'A Tragic and Devastating Day' 3 Police Officers are Dead and 2 in...
justmindy | 10:10 PM on September 15, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

So much for unity.

The Stanislaus County, California, Democratic Party rejected an invitation from the local Republican Party to attend a vigil Friday honoring the memory of Charlie Kirk because, its leader explained, Charlie Kirk was a “fascist'. 

Here is the full statement posted on the Stanislaus County Democratic Party page on Facebook, issued in the name of Central Committee member Lise Talbott.

I learned today that the Stanislaus County Republican Party is holding a vigil this evening for Charlie Kirk and had extended an invitation to the Stanislaus County Democratic Party to attend as a gesture of unity. As Chair of Stan Dems, I respect the intention behind organizing an event to denounce political violence and to promote unity during such turbulent times.

However, we respectfully decline participation. We cannot in good conscience attend an event that centers on Charlie Kirk, given his associations with fascist ideology. While we do not wish to participate in honoring him, I want to be unequivocal in affirming that we believe that all forms of political violence are unacceptable, and that escalating political tensions only harms our communities and our democracy.

I appreciate the spirit of seeking common ground against violence. I hope that there are future opportunities to collaborate on efforts that promote peace, safety, and dignity for all without elevating figures whose legacies are deeply at odds with those values.

The public deserves an explanation. 

If they don't answer within 20 minutes, we'll have to assume they agree with the statement. Isn't that the standard Republicans are held to?

That's a good start.

It's sad to see. 

That is their definition. 

Eventually, you have to believe what they say.

