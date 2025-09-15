Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big...
NYT: Trump Officials Using Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'To Threaten Liberal Groups'
Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive...
Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony...
Report: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Placing a Bomb Under a Fox News...
Jasmine Crockett's Pastor Puts Finger Quotes Around 'White Christian' While Describing Cha...
Carrying the Torch: Young Patriots Launch Charlie Kirk's Legacy at Georgia St with...
John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at...
Hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, JD Vance Had a Nuclear Reality Check for...
President Trump Announces Another 'Kinetic Strike' on Venezuelan Boat
These Repugnant Jerks Again: Bob Vylan Shows Cancelled After Mocking Charlie Kirk's Assass...
BREAKING: Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin Appears to Have Confessed in Discord Chat -...
Oh, Honey ... NO! Abigail Spanberger Thinks She Knows What Sort of Governor...

Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumanizing Him

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Scott Weiner, a California politician who is generally gross, wants America to know Charlie Kirk shouldn't have been killed, but he's vile. Why can't he just keep his big mouth shut?

Advertisement

This guy never knows when it's not the time. Read the room.

Consider the source.

This is why Democrats love this 'words are violence' nonsense. If they can make people believe words are the same as physically harming someone, every kind of retribution in on the table.

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad
justmindy
Advertisement

One would think a grown man could get over some words that hurt his fee-fees.

Literally. 

He literally cannot ever shut up.

They never even really listened to him.

Advertisement

Clocked him. 

He has no idea what Charlie espoused or said. He is making up stuff based on something he was told. Typical Democrat.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CHARLIE KIRK FREE SPEECH GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad
justmindy
Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive Charlie Kirk Comment
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys'
Grateful Calvin
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony Tomorrow
Doug P.
Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad justmindy
Advertisement