Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumanizing Him

Scott Weiner, a California politician who is generally gross, wants America to know Charlie Kirk shouldn't have been killed, but he's vile. Why can't he just keep his big mouth shut?

Charlie Kirk did not deserve to die.



Also Charlie Kirk was a vile bigot who did immeasurable harm to so many people by normalizing dehumanization.



Yes, having debates on college campuses is a good thing. But dehumanizing people — & persuading others to do so — is horrific. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 15, 2025

This guy never knows when it's not the time. Read the room.

"Normalizing dehumanization" is a good example of what you are doing with this post.



But what else can we expect from the guy who AUTHORED a bill to lower penalties for some pedophiles pic.twitter.com/7vpcpUK8t0 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 15, 2025

Consider the source.

If Kirk did “immeasurable harm” and was “horrific” day after day, week after week, year after year….



Why not arrest him or kill him? Do you even hear yourself??



You are dehumanizing Charlie even after his murder. You think the world is better without him.



You are broken. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) September 15, 2025

This is why Democrats love this 'words are violence' nonsense. If they can make people believe words are the same as physically harming someone, every kind of retribution in on the table.

He was none of those things and you are despicable for making such smears when we just saw how radicalizing bs like this has deadly consequences. You should be ashamed, if you have the capacity to be. — Gerry (@GerryDales) September 15, 2025

You didn't actually pay attention to what he said did you? Cloutchasing off a corpse is sad. — Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) September 15, 2025

One would think a grown man could get over some words that hurt his fee-fees.

Everyone thinks you're a douchebag. pic.twitter.com/noec9y1kXL — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 15, 2025

Literally.

He did no such thing.



But you'd sound evil AND retarded for celebrating the murder of a good man, so you have to lie about who he was so you just sound evil.



But, joke's on you, because lying about who he was also makes you sound retarded.



The only winning move is to STFU. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 15, 2025

He literally cannot ever shut up.

They never even really listened to him.

You have no idea what @charliekirk11 normalized.



It was engaged discussion with those we disagree.



You, on the other hand, never met an age of consent you didn't want to lower. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) September 15, 2025

Clocked him.

You’ve called women in your own district vile bigots for supporting the removal of male rapists from women’s prisons. I’d ask for you to stop dehumanizing women rights advocates. — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) September 15, 2025

He dehumanized no one

You, on the other hand, are dehumanizing him.https://t.co/fkZrWKY40w — The_PSYOP_Cop (@the_psyop_cop) September 15, 2025

He has no idea what Charlie espoused or said. He is making up stuff based on something he was told. Typical Democrat.

