'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov...
VIP
Leftists Clutch Pearls as Conservative Wave Wrecks Their Woke Empire
Trump Considering Designating ANTIFA a Terrorist Group, Dems Have Claimed It’s an 'Idea'...
Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can’t Wear Masks, Gets Schooled
They're Still Claiming Charlie Kirk's Assassin Was a 'White, Conservative, Mormon Man'
VIP
Peter Baker: Trump Should Bury Anger Over Friend Being Murdered and Seek Unity...
Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big...
Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumani...
NYT: Trump Officials Using Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'To Threaten Liberal Groups'
Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive...
Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony...
Report: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Placing a Bomb Under a Fox News...
Jasmine Crockett's Pastor Puts Finger Quotes Around 'White Christian' While Describing Cha...

Katy Tur's MSNBC Bias Bonanza: Hiding Her Own Dad's Trans Drama While Bashing Charlie Kirk

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 PM on September 15, 2025
Townhall Media

Katy Tur is a MSNBC host who has invited many people on her show as of late to bash Charlie Kirk and his beliefs. One of those was the now famous Matthew Dowd exchange where he suggested Charlie may have been killed by one of his supporters shooting a gun in 'celebration'. There is one fact it is important for viewers to note: Katy's own dad is trans. That may color her coverage of the issue. 

Advertisement

Most viewers don't read a host's book. While it's certainly not necessary to say it every day, at times like this, she should say something. 

Oh, this gets more disturbing.

Her dad is very angry. Wow!

Recommended

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's pretty good evidence. 

It's important context.

Advertisement

It's clearly contaminated. 

They count on their viewers never learning the facts.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK GUN VIOLENCE KATY TUR MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie
Grateful Calvin
Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can’t Wear Masks, Gets Schooled
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad
justmindy
Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive Charlie Kirk Comment
Grateful Calvin
Trump Considering Designating ANTIFA a Terrorist Group, Dems Have Claimed It’s an 'Idea' and a 'Myth'
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie Grateful Calvin
Advertisement