Katy Tur's MSNBC Bias Bonanza: Hiding Her Own Dad's Trans Drama While Bashing Charlie Kirk

Katy Tur is a MSNBC host who has invited many people on her show as of late to bash Charlie Kirk and his beliefs. One of those was the now famous Matthew Dowd exchange where he suggested Charlie may have been killed by one of his supporters shooting a gun in 'celebration'. There is one fact it is important for viewers to note: Katy's own dad is trans. That may color her coverage of the issue.

NEW: When MSNBC host Katy Tur had Matthew Dowd on to suggest transgenderism critic Charlie Kirk reaped what he sowed -- "hateful words lead to hateful actions ... expect awful actions" -- Tur did not disclose that her journalist father is transgender ... Bob Tur is now "Zoey" ... pic.twitter.com/qXOTd0RwR8 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 15, 2025

Lots of us already knew. It’s in her book. I don’t expect Katy to constantly say so. — Prof. Mark Youngkin 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mayoungkin) September 15, 2025

Most viewers don't read a host's book. While it's certainly not necessary to say it every day, at times like this, she should say something.

Her dad is the one who grabbed Ben Shapiro by the neck and threatened to send him home in an ambulance for not affirming his pronouns. pic.twitter.com/1aTJUOYst3 — Madmartigan (@marcinko210) September 15, 2025

Oh, this gets more disturbing.

Watch this. Zoey Tur and Ben Shapiro 😂https://t.co/B5M9uy4rpl — Duke of Acorn (@PleasantlySurly) September 15, 2025

Her dad is very angry. Wow!

I wonder how Katy Tur would act today if she was in that church that was shot up in Minneapolis by a trans fanatic. I’m sure a liar like her would quickly blame the gun and not the trans fanatic. That is “journalism” today. Always look at the gun, never at who pulled the trigger. https://t.co/o1NXYqZ1qP — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) September 15, 2025

So, Bob was married and had two children, and abused all of them? He then decided he was a woman? He then changed his name from Bob to Zoey? If all of this is accurate, then how can anyone say that Transgenderism is not a mental illness? — Dolphin Dan🇺🇸 (@NJPHINSFANATIC) September 15, 2025

That's pretty good evidence.

I had to check for myself because I couldn't believe it, and you were right!



Yes, Katy Tur's father, Bob Tur, came out as a transgender woman in 2013 and is now known as Zoey Tur. The news of the transition was a pivotal and challenging moment for Katy, who… — Teri Dickinson-Texan! (@Zengirl1922) September 16, 2025

Hey @KatyTurNBC @MSNBC care to comment on this? Do you think maybe Katy should have disclosed her bias? — Greg Mitchell (@gregnmitchell) September 15, 2025

It's important context.

Wow! She should be nowhere near this issue. Or a camera for the most part. — Cheryl M (@Vintage56inVA) September 15, 2025

🙄 it's starting to make sense now. — Cindiew (@cindiew) September 15, 2025

What the hell is in the water these freaks are drinking? — tasMAGADonian (@TASPatriot) September 15, 2025

It's clearly contaminated.

The fact that news networks get away with all their lies and misinformation is ridiculous and dangerous. This needs to stop. They need to be held accountable. — Joe Varriccio (@MDRoadking) September 16, 2025

They count on their viewers never learning the facts.