Carrying the Torch: Young Patriots Launch Charlie Kirk's Legacy at Georgia St with Courage and Conviction

Young people are already stepping up to be 'Charlie's voice' in his absence and it is a beautiful sight to behold.
The Fearless Tour starts HERE at Georgia State @David_Khait pic.twitter.com/pryRIe81aF— Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 15, 2025
This is really admirable. Don’t stop. https://t.co/n58sNc5WjV— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2025
God bless and protect these young men.🙏 https://t.co/03DkMrYfRV— BlueSparrow#3 (@Jim99940363) September 15, 2025
Particularly protect them. This world hates young conservatives with a voice.
This is the way! 🇺🇲♥️ https://t.co/w0xYxadEQV— KrystyS❤🤍 💙🇺🇲 (@ChristySchuh) September 15, 2025
Never surrender! You guys be safe though seriously and may God look over you both and keep you both safe https://t.co/64Zo3swwiD— DJW 🇺🇸 (@MrHobbsnews) September 15, 2025
Be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/sLym5I8gAH— Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) September 15, 2025
They certainly did.
We are all Charlie Kirk now‼️🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/MzBcGvHjww— H 🇺🇸 1776 We The People (@H4H1776) September 15, 2025
That’s a fun campus your also in walking distance to Georgia Tech stay safe and keep up the discussion! pic.twitter.com/GyXr9kHefo— wicked wookie (@wicked_wookie69) September 15, 2025
Ahhh my Alma Mater!— Will McNeeley (@WillMcNeeley) September 15, 2025
Bet that was a fun experience for yall! 😂
Hopefully you got treated with respect though.
Thank you for doing this!
Recommended
It's great to see young people stepping up.
So proud of you guys this is awesome— MORGONN (@morgonnm) September 15, 2025
This is the energy I like to see. Be safe out there guys and keep up the great work. Charlie's legacy will live on through all of us.— TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) September 15, 2025
As it must.
Patriots don’t back down or runaway.— Shine the Light (@sbeverette7) September 15, 2025
Charlie would invite you on his show. He’d be proud.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I’m praying for your safety and that you can change minds along the way.— Gregg Griffith (@gregg_griff7519) September 15, 2025
America needs changed minds across the country.
Charlie would truly be proud— The Tyrannists’ Plan (@ElTiranistas) September 15, 2025
If i were near there I would come see if you want any coffee, juice, cookies jajaja
Good job!
Our country will overcome the vile hatred and indoctrination‼️— boltrunner⚡️🇺🇸 (@WhitLWatson) September 15, 2025
Freedom of speech works that way‼️
No Riots‼️
No Looting‼️
No Destruction of Property‼️
No loss of Life‼️
Except Charlie’s‼️
The Left embraces Violence‼️
There is no Left vs Right Equivalency‼️
We are done with their…
Respectful discussion!
No hate speech.— Donald (@RealDonaldDoo) September 15, 2025
Only speech that they hate.
They hate logic.
I hope to see more and more of this!— Rex Liberty (@RexLiber) September 15, 2025
We can heal America and bring rational thought back. We must return to the values that once made this nation truly great.
As it should be!
Nice job guys! Thank you for standing up for our country and wanting better for future generations.— AL (@AL61313) September 15, 2025
This is what all Americans should want. Hopefully, this will be the start of something great!
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member