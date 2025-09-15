Carrying the Torch: Young Patriots Launch Charlie Kirk's Legacy at Georgia St with Courage and Conviction

Young people are already stepping up to be 'Charlie's voice' in his absence and it is a beautiful sight to behold.

The Fearless Tour starts HERE at Georgia State @David_Khait pic.twitter.com/pryRIe81aF — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 15, 2025

This is really admirable. Don’t stop. https://t.co/n58sNc5WjV — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2025

God bless and protect these young men.🙏 https://t.co/03DkMrYfRV — BlueSparrow#3 (@Jim99940363) September 15, 2025

Particularly protect them. This world hates young conservatives with a voice.

Never surrender! You guys be safe though seriously and may God look over you both and keep you both safe https://t.co/64Zo3swwiD — DJW 🇺🇸 (@MrHobbsnews) September 15, 2025

Be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/sLym5I8gAH — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) September 15, 2025

They certainly did.

We are all Charlie Kirk now‼️🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/MzBcGvHjww — H 🇺🇸 1776 We The People (@H4H1776) September 15, 2025

That’s a fun campus your also in walking distance to Georgia Tech stay safe and keep up the discussion! pic.twitter.com/GyXr9kHefo — wicked wookie (@wicked_wookie69) September 15, 2025

Ahhh my Alma Mater!



Bet that was a fun experience for yall! 😂



Hopefully you got treated with respect though.



Thank you for doing this! — Will McNeeley (@WillMcNeeley) September 15, 2025

It's great to see young people stepping up.

So proud of you guys this is awesome — MORGONN (@morgonnm) September 15, 2025

This is the energy I like to see. Be safe out there guys and keep up the great work. Charlie's legacy will live on through all of us. — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) September 15, 2025

As it must.

Patriots don’t back down or runaway.



Charlie would invite you on his show. He’d be proud.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Shine the Light (@sbeverette7) September 15, 2025

I’m praying for your safety and that you can change minds along the way. — Gregg Griffith (@gregg_griff7519) September 15, 2025

America needs changed minds across the country.

Charlie would truly be proud

If i were near there I would come see if you want any coffee, juice, cookies jajaja

Good job! — The Tyrannists’ Plan (@ElTiranistas) September 15, 2025

Our country will overcome the vile hatred and indoctrination‼️

Freedom of speech works that way‼️

No Riots‼️

No Looting‼️

No Destruction of Property‼️

No loss of Life‼️

Except Charlie’s‼️

The Left embraces Violence‼️

There is no Left vs Right Equivalency‼️

We are done with their… — boltrunner⚡️🇺🇸 (@WhitLWatson) September 15, 2025

Respectful discussion!

No hate speech.



Only speech that they hate. — Donald (@RealDonaldDoo) September 15, 2025

They hate logic.

I hope to see more and more of this!

We can heal America and bring rational thought back. We must return to the values that once made this nation truly great. — Rex Liberty (@RexLiber) September 15, 2025

As it should be!

Nice job guys! Thank you for standing up for our country and wanting better for future generations. — AL (@AL61313) September 15, 2025

This is what all Americans should want. Hopefully, this will be the start of something great!

