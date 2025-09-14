Massive Turnout for Charlie Kirk Vigil: Patriots Unite in Heartfelt Tribute at Kennedy Center

A vigil is planned tonight for Charlie Kirk in Washington D.C. and if the early line is any indication, it will be packed.
🚨 WOW! The Charlie Kirk Vigil here at the Kennedy Center in DC doesn’t start for another hour, but the line is already wrapped around the building AND parking lot!— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2025
Patriots are TURNING OUT for Charlie Kirk! 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/3CP0nSHSnb
My kind of UNITY. LFG🇺🇸 https://t.co/WJHQTDGFTb— BLEND AMERICA 🇺🇲 (@blendamerica) September 14, 2025
I'll take this Unity all day long. https://t.co/xbypFelY18— Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) September 14, 2025
It's a beautiful thing.
Praise God. I know Charlie's smile is glowing right now. Let's set this movement on fire. https://t.co/ioFkg3dgYS— LLD (@lldovey) September 14, 2025
beware of trolls in that crowd— Rooster Pisces (@roosterpisces) September 14, 2025
They’re wayyyyy outnumbered lol— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2025
Surely, they should know that is the wrong place and time.
Everyone is honoring Charlie is so many different ways.— Jack's 🇺🇲✝️ 🎗 (@jackisaidit27) September 14, 2025
"I've only been to Church twice in my entire life. Since Charlie can't be there today I will take his seat." pic.twitter.com/DL9ujKDY0U
All of the memorials have been so touching and beautiful.
The communication towers in Phoenix are on South Mountain. They were lit up red to honor Charlie.— James 🇺🇸 (@James_9341) September 14, 2025
Wish I could credit the person who took it. pic.twitter.com/HMSBlUSWiK
Man this is crazy to witness 🇺🇸🔥 The vigil hasn’t even started yet and the Kennedy Center already looks like a packed stadium. Lines wrapped all the way around the building, stretching into the lot, people waving flags, chanting, and holding signs. You can feel the energy just…— Smiler_Pc (@Smiler_pc) September 14, 2025
So much loved being extended to Charlie and his family.
So much love and positive people. This is what we need. The time is now. A change is taking place.— Brandon Lorenzo (@BrandonLorenzo) September 14, 2025
History is filled with people like Charlie, and History remembers their sacrifice. You will not be forgotten.— Kimberly Le (@le_kimber77) September 14, 2025
That’s incredible to see. The turnout shows just how many people respected Charlie Kirk and want to honor him. For the line to already be wrapped around the building an hour early says a lot about the impact he had on people’s lives and how much he’ll be missed.— CatherineOnWeb3 (@Caiy_thryn) September 14, 2025
Love, unity, and respect in action
