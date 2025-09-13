Disgusting Word-Twisting Whopper by 'The Nation': Mangling Charlie Kirk's Message to Undermine His Legacy

Tell us how you really feel, 'The Nation'. Points for not trying to hide your wicked opinions.

Charlie Kirk was an unrepentant racist, transphobe, homophobe, and misogynist who often wrapped his bigotry in Bible verses because there was no other way to pretend that it was morally correct.https://t.co/Qv5TsM8AXy — The Nation (@thenation) September 12, 2025

Charles James Kirk, 31, died on Wednesday from a gunshot to the neck at a Utah Valley University campus event just as he was trying to deflect a question about mass shootings by suggesting they were largely a function of gang violence. He died with a net worth of $12 million, which he made by espousing horrific and bigoted views in the name of advancing Christian nationalism. The foundation of his empire was the group he cofounded and led, Turning Point USA, which is a key youth-recruitment arm of the MAGA movement. Kirk was able to launch Turning Point at the age of 18 because he received money from Tea Party member Bill Montgomery, right-wing donor Foster Feiss, and his own father, also a prolific right-wing donor. He was an unrepentant racist, transphobe, homophobe, and misogynist who often wrapped his bigotry in Bible verses because there was no other way to pretend that it was morally correct. He had children, as do many vile people. It is rude of me to say all of this, because we live in a culture where manners are often valued more than truth. That is why a slew of pundits and politicians have raced to portray Kirk’s activities, which harmed many vulnerable people, in a positive light—and to give him the benefit of the doubt that he did not grant to anyone who wasn’t white, Christian, straight, and male. California Governor Gavin Newsom framed Kirk’s project as a healthy democratic exercise: “The best way to honor Charlie’s memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse. In a democracy, ideas are tested through words and good-faith debate.” This downwardly defines both “discourse” and “good-faith.” There is no requirement to take part in this whitewashing campaign, and refusing to join in doesn’t make anyone a bad person. It’s a choice to write an obituary that begins “Joseph Goebbels was a gifted marketer and loving father to six children.” Many of the facile defenses of Kirk and his legacy are predicated on the idea that it’s acceptable to spread hateful ideas advocating for the persecution of perceived enemies as long you dress them up in a posture of debate. This is just class privilege. The man who said, “Black women do not have brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person’s slot” said it while wearing a nice shirt and a tie on a podcast instead of tattered overalls in the parking lot of a rural Walmart. That does not make it any less racist.

Of course, they are taking many of these 'quotes' out of context. People who hate Charlie Kirk love to do that.

You can tell when they never actually listened to him.

They haven’t a clue who he was. Just the caricature of him they’ve created in their minds https://t.co/xIH7kBjOcE — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) September 13, 2025

They also know they have to misrepresent his words to get people to hate him. They know what he said was honest and truthful.

The Nation can publish what it publishes, but it’s really pathetic that such an old and storied publication has evidently given up on fact-checking. The quote in this paragraph does not exist. A Twitter user made it up. Nobody checked before publication. https://t.co/NDgNDOSJo2 pic.twitter.com/e8xLKpUIEZ — dylan (@narrenhut) September 13, 2025

We'd ask the accused to respond, but he was murdered by a guy who wrote a shorthand version of this article on his bullets. https://t.co/iFiD6XzIHu — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 13, 2025

That about sums it up.

Meet the author, Elizabeth Spiers. Hulk Hogan bankrupted he the first time, Charlie's family should do it for the second time. https://t.co/6ndtcHb7Aw pic.twitter.com/PAksyZ1dhF — Beach City Cop (@VBStrong_67) September 13, 2025

In a perfect world.

If you examine the actual record, in detail, and not just want someone told you about Charlie, you’ll find that not a single thing in this post is true. https://t.co/AFTOBP42Jk — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) September 13, 2025

That would require them being honest journalists and look who we are talking about.

In journalism, quotes are used to capture verbatim what a person has said. When you click through to the citation here, what he said is completely different. This is an objective lie, from a journalist. The trendy term for this is "disinformation".



Every attack on Charlie Kirk… https://t.co/Clk5oQQFNw pic.twitter.com/kmePyBmhLh — Matt Post (@mjpost) September 13, 2025

That's the whole point. They want to misrepresent Charlie and conservatism.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

