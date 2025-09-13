Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
New Report Claims Charlie Kirk's Killer Lived With a Transgender Roommate
Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie...
WaPo Reports Many People Are Being Fired for 'Posting About It' (Charlie Kirk's...
Santa Clarita Dems' Disgusting Victim-Blaming of Charlie Kirk's Murder Proves They're Mora...
Sen. Ed Markey Calls on US to Punish 'Election Deniers' and Accidentally Sends...
Mayor Karen Bass' Petty Power Trip: Ordering LAFD to Snub Trump's Half-Staff Call...
NBC News Reports Teachers Are Being Fired Just for 'Sharing Opinions' About Killing...
The Generation That Charlie Kirk Inspired Will Carry On in His Place: Prove...
Grammar Girl: Jasmine Crockett Says Labeling Her Foes ‘Wannabe Hitler’ Is Sometimes a...
Special Edition: A Tribute to Charlie Kirk - This Week on Capitol Hill...
Wajahat Ali's Vile Smear: Sniping at Erika Kirk's Grief with Bottom-Feeding Scum Tactics
Office Depot’s Propaganda Ploy: Two 'Slacktivist' Employees Canceled a Charlie Kirk Memori...
Erika Kirk’s Courageous Address: Honoring Charlie Kirk’s Legacy of Faith, Family, and Coun...

Disgusting Word-Twisting Whopper by 'The Nation': Mangling Charlie Kirk's Message to Undermine His Legacy

justmindy
justmindy | 12:20 PM on September 13, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Tell us how you really feel, 'The Nation'. Points for not trying to hide your wicked opinions. 

Advertisement

Charles James Kirk, 31, died on Wednesday from a gunshot to the neck at a Utah Valley University campus event just as he was trying to deflect a question about mass shootings by suggesting they were largely a function of gang violence. He died with a net worth of $12 million, which he made by espousing horrific and bigoted views in the name of advancing Christian nationalism. The foundation of his empire was the group he cofounded and led, Turning Point USA, which is a key youth-recruitment arm of the MAGA movement. Kirk was able to launch Turning Point at the age of 18 because he received money from Tea Party member Bill Montgomery, right-wing donor Foster Feiss, and his own father, also a prolific right-wing donor. He was an unrepentant racist, transphobe, homophobe, and misogynist who often wrapped his bigotry in Bible verses because there was no other way to pretend that it was morally correct. He had children, as do many vile people.

It is rude of me to say all of this, because we live in a culture where manners are often valued more than truth. That is why a slew of pundits and politicians have raced to portray Kirk’s activities, which harmed many vulnerable people, in a positive light—and to give him the benefit of the doubt that he did not grant to anyone who wasn’t white, Christian, straight, and male. California Governor Gavin Newsom framed Kirk’s project as a healthy democratic exercise: “The best way to honor Charlie’s memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse. In a democracy, ideas are tested through words and good-faith debate.” This downwardly defines both “discourse” and “good-faith.”

There is no requirement to take part in this whitewashing campaign, and refusing to join in doesn’t make anyone a bad person. It’s a choice to write an obituary that begins “Joseph Goebbels was a gifted marketer and loving father to six children.”

Many of the facile defenses of Kirk and his legacy are predicated on the idea that it’s acceptable to spread hateful ideas advocating for the persecution of perceived enemies as long you dress them up in a posture of debate. This is just class privilege. The man who said, “Black women do not have brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person’s slot” said it while wearing a nice shirt and a tie on a podcast instead of tattered overalls in the parking lot of a rural Walmart. That does not make it any less racist.

Recommended

Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
Eric V.
Advertisement

Of course, they are taking many of these 'quotes' out of context. People who hate Charlie Kirk love to do that. 

They also know they have to misrepresent his words to get people to hate him. They know what he said was honest and truthful. 

That about sums it up.

Advertisement

In a perfect world.

That would require them being honest journalists and look who we are talking about. 

That's the whole point. They want to misrepresent Charlie and conservatism.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY CONSERVATISM GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
Eric V.
Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
justmindy
New Report Claims Charlie Kirk's Killer Lived With a Transgender Roommate
FuzzyChimp
WaPo Reports Many People Are Being Fired for 'Posting About It' (Charlie Kirk's Assassination)
Doug P.
Sen. Ed Markey Calls on US to Punish 'Election Deniers' and Accidentally Sends Clinton and Abrams to Jail
Doug P.
Santa Clarita Dems' Disgusting Victim-Blaming of Charlie Kirk's Murder Proves They're Moral Trash
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Eric V.
Advertisement