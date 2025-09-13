Santa Clarita Dems' Disgusting Victim-Blaming of Charlie Kirk's Murder Proves They're Moral Trash

The Democrats are really the worst. This latest from the Santa Clarita Democrats is a great demonstration.

Shameful statement from Santa Clarita Valley Democrats about the assassination of @charliekirk11.



Given that this is the group that brought us Mayor Spanky (remember, the dude who volunteered to be spanked by a drag queen at a SCVD fundraiser) we shouldn't be shocked at the lack… pic.twitter.com/oH6PNeGlxx — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 12, 2025

They took all kinds of things he said out of context and twisted it for their own purposes. Typical Leftists.

Under the rules established by the Democrats and their media wing, every national Democrat must now denounce this absolutely or else they're complicit.



As I said, I didn't make the rules. https://t.co/QAIIlm4r7I — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) September 13, 2025

Every single Democratic politician should be asked about it. That would be the standard if it was a GOP group.

Look how Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez reacted earlier. She’s since deleted this. pic.twitter.com/f8TlqHQTg8 — Andrea Howe / CNC (@andreavhowe) September 13, 2025

California Democrats really covering themselves in glory this week.

This group is now blaming Charlie Kirk for his own murder. It’s not only wrong, it’s unbecoming of anyone who lives in Santa Clarita. It’s victim blaming at its worst. It’s just gross and pathetic.



You can disagree with someone. You can have opinions regarding gun violence.… — jonathanhatami (@jonathanhatami) September 12, 2025

They always have to make things ugly.

Thousands die in car accidents every year. Does that mean anyone who opposed banning cars deserved it? Charlie being killed by a gun doesn’t make his argument any less valid. Pretending it does is narcissism, bending over backwards to turn a murder into a cheap moral victory. And… — Justin Clark (@JustinClarkHQ) September 12, 2025

Well, they're vapid so cheap points is all they have.

This shameful group regularly attacks me and my members of LA County @Moms4Liberty! They cannot even be conciliatory during this tragic time! This is unacceptable! — LA County M4L (@karenFrost25) September 12, 2025

This statement exemplifies why Democrats approval ratings are at an all-time low. — Wendy Stone (@WendyStone777) September 12, 2025

It's tragic and scary anyone votes for them at all.

These people actually think they're the righteous ones.



The mind boggles. https://t.co/6GGZyt5lsj — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) September 13, 2025

They actually think they're the good guys.

IF YOU ARE A DEMONCRAT, WHY?

WHY IS IT SO DAMN HARD TO SAY NOTHING AT ALL? https://t.co/crdF9h991x — USAUltraMagaChingona619 🇺🇸 🙌✝ (@Kambearoz_rocky) September 13, 2025

Democrats are rallying around the talking point and agenda of “gun control” but also “he deserved it.” — Matt Quan (@matthewrquan) September 12, 2025

They can't help themselves.

One day I hope to understand the desire of low level Dems to destroy the 2nd Amendment. The top brass knows they need to disarm the population "for the Revolution", but the masses, including low level elected officials, may have different motivations: the propaganda they see,… — Trumpisms (@TrumPuns) September 12, 2025

They've convinced themselves it's for the greater good and they're protecting people. What they don't understand is people will protect themselves and would prefer to be left alone.

