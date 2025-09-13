WaPo Reports Many People Are Being Fired for 'Posting About It' (Charlie Kirk's...
Santa Clarita Dems' Disgusting Victim-Blaming of Charlie Kirk's Murder Proves They're Moral Trash

justmindy
justmindy | 11:45 AM on September 13, 2025
Meme

The Democrats are really the worst. This latest from the Santa Clarita Democrats is a great demonstration.

They took all kinds of things he said out of context and twisted it for their own purposes. Typical Leftists.

Every single Democratic politician should be asked about it. That would be the standard if it was a GOP group.

California Democrats really covering themselves in glory this week. 

They always have to make things ugly. 

Well, they're vapid so cheap points is all they have.

It's tragic and scary anyone votes for them at all. 

They actually think they're the good guys.

They can't help themselves. 

They've convinced themselves it's for the greater good and they're protecting people. What they don't understand is people will protect themselves and would prefer to be left alone.

