Crock of Schatz: Hawaii Dem’s So Desperate to Pivot from Charlie Kirk’s Murder...
Greg Gutfeld: The Left Created a Moment that Killing Charlie Kirk Was Like...
Loose Lips Sink Reps: Congressman Jonathan 'Nepo Baby' Jackson’s Big Mouth Lands Him...
Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call...

Mayor Karen Bass' Petty Power Trip: Ordering LAFD to Snub Trump's Half-Staff Call in a Kirk-Hating Huff

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Mayor Karen Bass daily proves she is a most awful human being. 

President Trump signed a proclamation for flags to be at half-staff. Of course, Bass has to do whatever is necessary to keep things ugly and divisive.

Oh, she is a heartless wench. There is no doubt about that. Also, Spencer Pratt is the GOAT for taking her on. Not many celebrities would.

A creature only driven by political ambition and her religion, Leftism.

This is very important background information. She has way more power and knowledge than many might expect. 

She can communicate with them when she wants to ensure they don't honor someone she hated.

Some things never change.

And she would throw a ticker tape parade.

Call her bluff.

That's a feature, not a bug.

CRIME DONALD TRUMP GUN CONTROL KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

