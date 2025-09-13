Mayor Karen Bass' Petty Power Trip: Ordering LAFD to Snub Trump's Half-Staff Call in a Kirk-Hating Huff

Mayor Karen Bass daily proves she is a most awful human being.

🚨A @LAFD source has sent me this internal email, that @MayorOfLA has instructed Los Angeles city flags NOT be displayed at half staff.



“Flags shall remain raised to full staff each day … unless directed by the Mayor.”



This despite @POTUS signing a half-staff proclamation. pic.twitter.com/S5GXLBBPBm — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) September 13, 2025

President Trump signed a proclamation for flags to be at half-staff. Of course, Bass has to do whatever is necessary to keep things ugly and divisive.

Now do you understand how this Mayor is capable of letting an entire city burn down, 12 senior citizens burn alive, all while ignoring LAFD warnings every step of the way? Makes senes now, doesn’t it? https://t.co/kEKqSumt31 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 13, 2025

Oh, she is a heartless wench. There is no doubt about that. Also, Spencer Pratt is the GOAT for taking her on. Not many celebrities would.

The moment you thought @MayorOfLA @KarenBassLA couldn’t get any despicable, she took the time to send a memo to LA Fire Department demanding that flags NOT be flown at half staff in memory of a man loved by many people.



What kind of heartless creature does that? https://t.co/kh41RlKjio — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) September 13, 2025

A creature only driven by political ambition and her religion, Leftism.

People need to understand the significance of this action.



Karen Bass is not some crazy leftist mayor. She once sat at the helm of one of the U.S. government's most important foreign policy instruments: the NED, the State Department-funded NGO that replaced many of the CIA's… https://t.co/FODjgVRtub — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 13, 2025

This is very important background information. She has way more power and knowledge than many might expect.

Oh, so Karen Bass does know how to communicate with Los Angeles Fire Department…

I mean, not so much when the city is burning down, but when it comes to the positioning of flags, she is Johnny on the spot… https://t.co/sfwVLkrtN7 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 13, 2025

She can communicate with them when she wants to ensure they don't honor someone she hated.

Drag Karen Bass across the internet.



No bigger embarrassment in California politics. https://t.co/bHPvmXbbOa — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) September 13, 2025

She is not only stupid. She is a bad person. 😞 https://t.co/NRIQqJGN6e — David Pruitt (@DavidPr41133186) September 13, 2025

Disgusting as always. https://t.co/bGvOIwa7OX — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) September 13, 2025

Some things never change.

Yet, Bass would do it for any garden-variety illegal alien criminal https://t.co/dYbEi2lROO — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 13, 2025

And she would throw a ticker tape parade.

Lower them anyhow @LAFD. What is Bash going to do fire you? She already defunded you. https://t.co/MvmnvoJWQm — Blue (@emantk7) September 13, 2025

Call her bluff.

🔥 Imagine if @MayorOfLA @KarenBassLA had commanded and empowered her own Fire Department with the same decisive force she used to ban them from lowering the flag to honor Charlie Kirk.



We have not have lost 12 citizens & thousands of homes & businesses.



Her priorities. Wow. https://t.co/kh41RlJLsQ — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) September 13, 2025

That's a feature, not a bug.

