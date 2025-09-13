Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric

This can't stand, Clemson. If it does, their federal funds should be gone.

Clemson University is paying employees who are explicitly calling on people to murder Christians on campus. “Be a Tyler Robinson” is an unequivocal call for violence.



Be sure to tell @ClemsonUniv if you find it acceptable that its employees are calling for mass violence against… https://t.co/QOXeexFwJQ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 13, 2025

No discussions. Just shut this place down. Make example of them. Let them cry about it. We don't have to live like this. https://t.co/bUx4uFt07P — |X| (@illumimen) September 13, 2025

If they have staff or faculty rejoicing over the slaying of another human being, shut them down or get them new leadership.

Are Congressional Republicans holding press conferences about this? Threatening to cut off funding? We saw them do this recently.



Where are you @SpeakerJohnson? https://t.co/xgLeMpwwph — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 13, 2025

The only way to make Clemson change course is to stop going to their football games https://t.co/VKeD5NNNEk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 13, 2025

Big money donors need to close their wallets and people need to stop buying their merchandise until they change course.

This has to be a drastic removal. A public rebuke! Every violent word.. STOPPED AND CHARGED! https://t.co/pIP0sX9aXI — Marg1 (@margbye) September 13, 2025

We PAY for these universities!



Washington could not act fast enough to crack down hard on schools when they targeted Israel. But when school officials target Americans??? https://t.co/dxHWuAXDCU — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 13, 2025

Americans don't have to tolerate this.

We need to stop funding universities with tax dollars. This professional academia class bubble needs to be popped. https://t.co/oYo4hZGBAV — motownmutt (@motownmutt) September 13, 2025

With a quickness.

@ClemsonUniv What kind of hate factory are you running, to employ professors who revel in the murder of someone whose ideas they dislike? Your reputation is declining daily. https://t.co/Z5MCFxVlAE — Jake Dodge (@JakeDodge17) September 13, 2025

It's declining by the minute at this point.

Hey Clemson Alumni you are being shamed by the current administration. You either stand for American principles or you don’t. Our country doesn’t need violent educators or graduates that have been indoctrinated by them. We’ll be reminded of this every time we see a Tigers paw on… https://t.co/ThHtZReMzp — MRPFLORIDIAN (@MRPFLORIDIAN) September 13, 2025

They either stand against murder or they don't.

@ClemsonUniv is this really the look you want right now? Or is this who you really are? https://t.co/6pH5Z6ZQXG — Patrick Siano (@patsianojr) September 13, 2025

We will be looking to sever all federal contracts with this university.



I am disinclined to have Pell grants go to their students also.



We will not be funding hate. I’m. https://t.co/f9v2B8ctcm — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) September 13, 2025

Most American taxpayers are sick of our money funding nonsense.

Defund Clemson University. Our tax dollars should not be used in such a vile manner. https://t.co/ggPUpB9bFD — Deborah McKinney (@patriotgma16) September 13, 2025

It's disgusting it has been allowed to go this long.

