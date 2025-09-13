The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast...
Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
VIP
Massive Crowd Turns Out With Flags for 'Unite the Kingdoms' Protest in London,...
David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and...
Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine
Eric Swalwell: It Doesn't Matter That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was a Straight White...
NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political...
NYT Publishes What Streamer Who Was to Debate Charlie Kirk 'Would Have Said'
Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Pa...
Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie...
Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Room...
Charlie Kirk Shot by 'Fellow Conservative' Appears at the Top of X's News...
'Who Cares?' CNN Analyst Doesn't Think We Know the Message Assassin Was Sending

A-Dumb's Wishcasting Woes: Kinzinger's 'Leftist Radical' Flop on Charlie Kirk's Shooting Death

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Oof, Adam! You were wishcasting as hard as you could, little feller, but alas, you were wrong. Again. It was indeed a Leftist in a relationship with a man 'transitioning' to a woman. That's not really possible, but that's what they want to imagine he was doing. What he was actually doing was taking lots of hormones to look a lot less a guy, but still not fool anyone.

Advertisement

He really should go into another line of work that doesn't have to do with predicting political trends. 

Ages like literal milk.

Adam can't quit lying. It's second nature to him. The way the rest of us do routine tasks like brush our teeth or eat breakfast, Adam lies. It's sad.

Recommended

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Advertisement

Sometimes you just have to tell folks like it is and this is one of those times.

If not, he's in the running.

It's a gift.

The public is no longer buying it, A-dumb.

Definitely need an update. Come to the mic, Adam, and tell us all about your theories.

Advertisement

No thanks!

And then to keep publicly demonstrating it. 

That's a good tell.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS GUN CONTROL REPUBLICAN PARTY TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and Mockery
justmindy
The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast Subscribers Bash Charlie Kirk
Warren Squire
Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine
Brett T.
Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk Brett T.
Advertisement