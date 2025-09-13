A-Dumb's Wishcasting Woes: Kinzinger's 'Leftist Radical' Flop on Charlie Kirk's Shooting Death

Oof, Adam! You were wishcasting as hard as you could, little feller, but alas, you were wrong. Again. It was indeed a Leftist in a relationship with a man 'transitioning' to a woman. That's not really possible, but that's what they want to imagine he was doing. What he was actually doing was taking lots of hormones to look a lot less a guy, but still not fool anyone.

Advertisement

As more info comes in this needs to be said: if it wasn’t some left wing radical that did it, and it appears it wasn’t, there need to be massive pushback because they are STILL pretending it’s some culture war and it is only in their own minds



Dangerous times — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 13, 2025

Your political instincts are as sound as your tannerite placement on a gun range. https://t.co/lOIhsT1RlK — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 13, 2025

He really should go into another line of work that doesn't have to do with predicting political trends.

Nothing about you ages well, Adam. https://t.co/oYPbPAwRBp — C Kirk (@AllanKirkhart) September 13, 2025

Ages like literal milk.

Stop lying.



ALL evidence points to him being a left wing radical, and no amount of plugging your ears and closing your eyes will change that. https://t.co/LgWsb71lXO pic.twitter.com/DQp9yO1FVJ — Ryker (@RykerJackson97) September 13, 2025

Adam can't quit lying. It's second nature to him. The way the rest of us do routine tasks like brush our teeth or eat breakfast, Adam lies. It's sad.

There is just no way to say this nicely … https://t.co/D8FmltuSOr pic.twitter.com/qavNMWfQS4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 13, 2025

Sometimes you just have to tell folks like it is and this is one of those times.

You have to be the stupidest man alive. https://t.co/fJf0cJO5Io pic.twitter.com/P00mvi2iJT — Marc Sulfridge (@marcsulf) September 13, 2025

If not, he's in the running.

It's a gift.

The public is no longer buying it, A-dumb.

“And it appears it wasn’t…”



Can we get an update, Adam? https://t.co/j9C608K3AL pic.twitter.com/JkclNE29lR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2025

Definitely need an update. Come to the mic, Adam, and tell us all about your theories.

The main difference between the current right and left is the purposeful willingness of the left to embrace naked lies and the most obvious career frauds.



Even stacking this up against the dumbest Q boomers the is no equivalent because at least they speak from the heart. https://t.co/MJA0OduBu5 — Nick Ochs (@Mixed_Yolks) September 13, 2025

Advertisement

Just imagine being this person. https://t.co/c3Dg58A7rt — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 13, 2025

No thanks!

Hard to imagine being this dumb. https://t.co/NQZgq4vboF — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) September 13, 2025

And then to keep publicly demonstrating it.

How do we know Adam is lying?



His lips are moving. https://t.co/ny3iGwDRhy — ExFactor Financial (@exfactorbass) September 13, 2025

That's a good tell.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.