Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death
Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant
Illegals Violent Resistance Injures ICE Officer: Left's Sanctuary Policies Blamed for Lawl...
Demons Among Us: Horrifying SUPERCUT Video of Leftist Lunatics Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s...
First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk...
As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of...
VIP
A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - R...
'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About...
Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassi...
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's...
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk...
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet...

When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on September 12, 2025
Mark J. Terrill

Keith Olbermann is acting like a lunatic. That's not new news. What is weird is Cenk Uygur calling him out. Keith has really gone off the rails when even Cenk is telling him to calm down. 

Advertisement

As if Keith decides who goes to Heaven or Valhalla. Whatever world he lives in, he's going to Hades.

It's not even close.

And we shouldn't assume we do.

Oh, Dana, please that visual is horrific.

Mashed potatoes, actually.

Recommended

Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant
justmindy
Advertisement

That seems fair.

Then, Cenk weighed in. When your crazy fellow Leftist says you've gone too far, you have gone too far. 

He has rare moments of sanity. 

Advertisement

He's not that clear eyed yet.

The Left needs a massive reality check. 

Don't we all?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY KEITH OLBERMANN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant
justmindy
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In
Warren Squire
Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death
justmindy
First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk Coverage
Doug P.
Demons Among Us: Horrifying SUPERCUT Video of Leftist Lunatics Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Murder (WATCH)
Warren Squire
As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of Their RECENT Violent Acts
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant justmindy
Advertisement