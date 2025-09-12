When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke

Keith Olbermann is acting like a lunatic. That's not new news. What is weird is Cenk Uygur calling him out. Keith has really gone off the rails when even Cenk is telling him to calm down.

I assume @kashpatel means Valhalla NY because otherwise I hate to break it to him but neither he nor Kirk nor Trump are getting into heaven 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AvMRQR3WNy — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 12, 2025

As if Keith decides who goes to Heaven or Valhalla. Whatever world he lives in, he's going to Hades.

Easily one of the most toxic and divisive pieces of human garbage on the internet is @KeithOlbermann https://t.co/BXYu4ntyO0 — Jeremy (@Blueshirts_2) September 12, 2025

It's not even close.

Strange flex—acting like you know who’s on God’s invite list.



None of us do. 🤡🌎 https://t.co/qg5nEuP780 pic.twitter.com/qsU1kueJpC — Ghost (@GhostRises) September 12, 2025

And we shouldn't assume we do.

Are you tweeting from your bathtub again? https://t.co/L3B9yULjA0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 12, 2025

Oh, Dana, please that visual is horrific.

Your brain is utter mush, Keith. https://t.co/qup0BvL8j9 — Bryan G (@TheStoneBryan) September 12, 2025

Mashed potatoes, actually.

This guy does nothing but rage bait the right. He has no ideas, no creativity, just pure hate for the opposite side. https://t.co/QWuNE2hOOW — Ghost of Samuel Lount (@cdnheretic) September 12, 2025

Should face atleast a life sentence on Exile Island for this tweet. Cc @NickJFuentes https://t.co/T96VRn0Acd — CapitalHIQ (@capitalhighiq) September 12, 2025

That seems fair.

I don't know why you say things like this. Do you really think this is the time to be talking about how Charlie Kirk isn't going to get in to heaven? That's a crazy inflammatory thing to say. How the hell would you know? Are you God? Why would you antagonize people like that? https://t.co/RfsjgE5RcI — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 12, 2025

Then, Cenk weighed in. When your crazy fellow Leftist says you've gone too far, you have gone too far.

I don't think I have ever agreed with a statement from Cenk Uygur before.

These are interesting times.



TY, Cenk. https://t.co/CShYOzv9Pp — Nell (@llenyaj) September 12, 2025

He has rare moments of sanity.

He's not that clear eyed yet.

The situation resolves to crystal clarity when Cenk Uygur of the Young Turks, a man so far away from my ideals politically, cannot even believe what he sees/hears/reads from his own political brethren. "Are you even a real person?".



The train is coming off the tracks for these… https://t.co/ByJkL7N5nF — Kill-0-Watt (@Kill_0_Watt) September 12, 2025

The Left needs a massive reality check.

Praying for you Keith: Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 7:1) that warns against making hypocritical or condemning judgments of others, emphasizing that the same standard of judgment used on others will be applied to oneself. I try not to judge, I need a low bar. https://t.co/8c7zRsxiJa — hourihan58 (@hourihan581) September 12, 2025

Don't we all?

