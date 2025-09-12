Illegals Violent Resistance Injures ICE Officer: Left's Sanctuary Policies Blamed for Lawlessness

The Left will defend this person claiming he was trying to get away from the big bad police in a foreign land and all he wants to do is work and raise his family and enjoy the American dream. That is how they excuse this behavior.

Prayers for a swift recovery and for the officer's family.

BREAKING: An ICE officer was severely injured in Chicago this morning after being being hit & dragged by an illegal alien who resisted arrest during targeted traffic stop & tried to run over the ICE arrest team with his vehicle. ICE shot and killed the alien as a result.



I’m… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 12, 2025

Imagine that. A person who defied federal law breaking laws (again) & resisting arrest. 🙄 https://t.co/AUtiqPo3lo pic.twitter.com/DPH3CnJ6CX — Kim Chee (@kim_chee27) September 12, 2025

It's almost like criminals are going to criminal.

Assaults on ICE officers gave increased 700% in the past year.



Zero tolerance for violence towards our men and women in law enforcement. https://t.co/u5WQVnwLJr — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) September 12, 2025

Illegals have no place in Chicago, nor in America. https://t.co/lg3g4XVE6V — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) September 12, 2025

Illegals have no place in any country. No one has the right to be in ANY country illegally. If a country has not granted you right to be in their land, on their land, you shouldn't be there. Period.

The dysfunction in this country is 100% the cause of the left. The illegal aliens they let into the country, the criminals they let loose in the streets, the students they propagandize into Antifa foot soldiers. https://t.co/VFQTjjCSMJ — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) September 12, 2025

Lawlessness is ripping apart America at the seams.

Another example of left wing policies leading to violence.



This time an ICE agent was severely injured.



His/her life is changed forever.



This is why I’m marching. https://t.co/mzUNssBt0m — Chandler Langevin (@ChandlerForPB) September 12, 2025

“ICE shot and killed the alien” GOOD



Prayers for the officer https://t.co/pSZXss91yg — A Very Serious Place (@SeriousPIace) September 12, 2025

There is no reason for Americans to continue to accept this. If you are not legally permitted to be here, you need to return to your home country.

Leftist ideals are the most dangerous thing we are facing. https://t.co/1yc2pKDTfb — mnnana🇺🇸 (@mnnana74) September 12, 2025

This is what democrats and sanctuary cities are causing. Resisting arrest will get people killed. https://t.co/fIHoXrRBJV — AZSuburbs 🏜️🌵 (@noprezzie2012) September 12, 2025

Using the car as a deadly weapon—what did the criminal illegal alien expect?



Chicago needs to be cleaned up—badly. This incident serves as further proof of that. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 12, 2025

They'll paint a mural on a building to the criminal by the end of the day.

This is 100% the fault of Chicago's Mayor and Pritzger who have been openly called all to 'resist'. Zero doubt about that. — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) September 12, 2025

They own this.

