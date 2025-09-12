Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death
When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke
Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant
Demons Among Us: Horrifying SUPERCUT Video of Leftist Lunatics Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s...
First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk...
As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of...
VIP
A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - R...
'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About...
Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassi...
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's...
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk...
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet...

Illegals Violent Resistance Injures ICE Officer: Left's Sanctuary Policies Blamed for Lawlessness

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on September 12, 2025
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Left will defend this person claiming he was trying to get away from the big bad police in a foreign land and all he wants to do is work and raise his family and enjoy the American dream. That is how they excuse this behavior. 

Advertisement

Prayers for a swift recovery and for the officer's family.

It's almost like criminals are going to criminal. 

Recommended

When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke
justmindy
Advertisement

Illegals have no place in any country. No one has the right to be in ANY country illegally. If a country has not granted you right to be in their land, on their land, you shouldn't be there. Period. 

Lawlessness is ripping apart America at the seams. 

There is no reason for Americans to continue to accept this. If you are not legally permitted to be here, you need to return to your home country. 

Advertisement

They'll paint a mural on a building to the criminal by the end of the day. 

They own this.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke
justmindy
Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant
justmindy
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In
Warren Squire
First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk Coverage
Doug P.
Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death
justmindy
Demons Among Us: Horrifying SUPERCUT Video of Leftist Lunatics Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Murder (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke justmindy
Advertisement