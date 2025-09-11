San Fran. Chronicle’s Political Writer Blames the Right’s Fury for Escalating Tensions After Kirk’s Death

'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Leftists are really on their crazy today. They can't even hide their hate any longer. 

Garofoli is the 'Senior political writer' for the 'San Francisco Chronicle'.

The reaction of Second Amendment absolutists and their enablers to the slaying of conservative activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday during his rally at Utah Valley University was as predictable as it was dangerous.

In a moment that begged for calm and unity, Democrats — even those who loathed Kirk politically — offered condolences  and railed against political violence. Meanwhile, Republicans, who control Congress and the White House (and, let’s face it, the Supreme Court) were much less likely to condemn political violence, and none suggested they should pursue gun safety measures. Some conservative activists and politicians condemned the shooting but nonetheless used incendiary language that could accelerate, as one violence researcher feared, “a downward slide into authoritarianism.” 

Kirk himself was prone to inflame tensions in the wake of tragic violence. “Having an armed citizenry comes with a price,” he once told his followers days after a horrific mass shooting.

Sigh.

Or a 'frog' even.

Just suck it up.

To be fair, they aren't even trying to pretend either. 

They really wish we would die and just be quiet. 

That'll do it.

It only the Right would just accept their fate with some dignity. 

Bingo!

