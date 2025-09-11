San Fran. Chronicle’s Political Writer Blames the Right’s Fury for Escalating Tensions After Kirk’s Death

Leftists are really on their crazy today. They can't even hide their hate any longer.

Charlie Kirk’s killing created a powder keg. Why are Republicans waving matches around?https://t.co/isV9k9wMQm — Joe Garofoli (@joegarofoli) September 11, 2025

Garofoli is the 'Senior political writer' for the 'San Francisco Chronicle'.

The reaction of Second Amendment absolutists and their enablers to the slaying of conservative activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday during his rally at Utah Valley University was as predictable as it was dangerous. In a moment that begged for calm and unity, Democrats — even those who loathed Kirk politically — offered condolences and railed against political violence. Meanwhile, Republicans, who control Congress and the White House (and, let’s face it, the Supreme Court) were much less likely to condemn political violence, and none suggested they should pursue gun safety measures. Some conservative activists and politicians condemned the shooting but nonetheless used incendiary language that could accelerate, as one violence researcher feared, “a downward slide into authoritarianism.” Kirk himself was prone to inflame tensions in the wake of tragic violence. “Having an armed citizenry comes with a price,” he once told his followers days after a horrific mass shooting.

Sigh.

I would ask @ingelramdecoucy for a frig, but with almost 63k views and 4 likes, this is a self-frogging https://t.co/SGYowCJYIn — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) September 11, 2025

Or a 'frog' even.

"You guys need to chill until at least a few dozen more are killed by left-wing lunatics, and then we can have a national conversation about how dangerous you are." https://t.co/dv1nsloaRU — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) September 11, 2025

Just suck it up.

Because this time we aren’t going to spend three days pretending you care about conservatives getting shot before you go right back to calling us Hitler. https://t.co/I13bb1vMBM — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 11, 2025

To be fair, they aren't even trying to pretend either.

They will kill you and your family and then blame you for complaining about it. https://t.co/w6vHDATRFS — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 11, 2025

They really wish we would die and just be quiet.

Allow me to suggest it was the murder of one of the leading voices of the right that was the match. https://t.co/9xl5U345Ay — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 11, 2025

That'll do it.

In these situations leftists always reveal one of their core beliefs: conservatives have agency, and the left does not. Leftist violence just happens, but conservatives are expected to make rational decisions https://t.co/SShjFm9jL3 — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) September 11, 2025

"Why can't they just be silent? How many more Republicans have to die?" https://t.co/JqhnCIAaSv — BT (@back_ttys) September 11, 2025

It only the Right would just accept their fate with some dignity.

Whether it comes to conservatives complaining about an assassination or Jews complaining about being assaulted on campuses or elsewhere, the recurring theme is you're supposed to die quietly so we can offer a perfunctory "that's a shame" and nothing else. https://t.co/JezByJ8Ib8 — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 11, 2025

Bingo!

