Middle Tennessee State Uni Official’s Shocking Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Wake of Kirk Murder

I'm sure she is super kind to conservative students and treats them the same as all the other students.

Assistant Dean of Students for my alma mater — Middle Tennessee State University — has some thoughts on Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/HN3HIPI24l — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) September 11, 2025

She had a follow-up post moments later. pic.twitter.com/Ve9pIbqECL — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) September 11, 2025

Her mother must have never told her about keeping her mouth shut if she had nothing nice to say, or at least keeping it off social media.

Moments ago. Put the wine down, Laura, and back away from social media. pic.twitter.com/aUadMh2Hwu — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) September 11, 2025

Laura may be a few fries short of a Happy Meal.

Fingers crossed.

Charlie Kirk was an inspiration for so many young people to speak up and work towards a better country, and nowhere was that more true than our college campuses.



She should be fired tomorrow. https://t.co/of1i1YwMV0 — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) September 11, 2025

She should be because she certainly can't be fair to students who are conservative. That much is clear.

CONFIRMED: these profiles match. Free speech is free speech, and usually I'm not for cancel culture, but we've come far past that with an assistant dean for a university celebrating an assassination that occurred AT a college @MTSU https://t.co/NKaXq4WlFp — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) September 11, 2025

Seems like a really stupid thing to comment on.

.@MTSU you have a piece of 💩 Assistant Dean Laura Sosh lightsy.

Your university is the same as long as she remains employed.

I hope parents see this and pull their kids or pending students change their plans.@MT_FB @MTSUPolice @MTFB_Recruiting https://t.co/VAaCY31PE4 — Nancy McGrail (@NancyMcG91) September 11, 2025

Parents need to demand she goes immediately if not sooner.

Confirmed by Matthew. @MTSU? Are you comfortable with Laura representing your university? https://t.co/Kze7YnzLgA — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) September 11, 2025

Hope all the alumni are asking them this very question.

Your dean of students celebrating the murder of a speaker at a college. How can ensure your students are safe with this person employed at your university? https://t.co/SQXmlRNNbh — Dio (@ElectionWatch25) September 11, 2025

They can't so that is why she needs to go.

When are you firing Laura Lightsy? https://t.co/ua3lF17rvf — Aggie 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cteag1985) September 11, 2025

Our Universities are INFECTED with Radical Liberals - like Laura below - who are then infecting the minds of the next generation.



Ironically Charlie Kirk was able save hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of college kids by opening their eyes to see the truth, rather than… https://t.co/eJO3TLKs89 — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 11, 2025

That's why they hated Charlie Kirk so much.

