Jonathan Chait’s Trump Derangement Syndrome: Stage 4, No Cure, Blaming Trump for Everything

Jonathan Chait has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's stage 4 and there is no cure. Right away, he had to find a way to blame Trump for Charlie Kirk's murder.

You couldn’t wait 24 hours, Atlantic? pic.twitter.com/XXNcqroeJc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 11, 2025

I mean… it’s Jonathan Chait — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) September 11, 2025

Fair enough.

This talking point went out before Trump spoke or did anything. It didn’t matter what Trump or the “right” does, the narrative script was already there.



It’s like when a film has a female minority character and headlines claim the “right is freaking out and reacting to new… — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) September 11, 2025

Yes, the Left was ready to 'pounce' in their words.

After it and before it, Chait is the same person. He always will be. pic.twitter.com/sk2JMayCxT — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) September 11, 2025

The problem is the Atlantic nor any other member of the MSM has held the Left accountable for its rhetoric. Sure, they criticize the right for its rhetoric, but ignore or dismiss what is coming from the Left. They bury stories that put the Left in a bad light. They do not hold… — Mark Harrison e/acc (@meh_130) September 11, 2025

The Left always says 'wait until we have more information' and then we get the information it was a Leftist (as expected), and then they say 'well it was weeks ago, so let's move on. Yay!

Communists have no limiting principles — Classic__Liberal 🌲🇺🇸 (@ClassicLibera12) September 11, 2025

So true.

Until they repudiate the “speech can be violence” argument and stop with the sensationalized slurs (fascist, hitler) then yes, it is on the @TheDemocrats — Mullet-less Matthew (@MattyBoySwag143) September 11, 2025

Because they are accessories to the murder. Along with every other MSM outlet that continues to show lies, hate, and division. The very things the same deranged people accuse Charlie Kirk of. It's simply not true and no longer needs to be accepted. — WormF16 (@WormF35) September 11, 2025

They work the general up constantly with their noxious claims and then look around wondering why people crash out.

I wonder if the Atlantic has read any bluesky posts this morning?? — Tom Prusator (@prusator1) September 11, 2025

That was their inspiration.

Why can't someone respond to what Trump says? I can't begin to understand what taboo there's supposed to be — S. Castro (@scastro87) September 11, 2025

They can't tell you what the problem should be because there is no problem. They have to pretend there is a problem because they hate Trump.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

