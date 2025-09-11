Jonathan Chait’s Trump Derangement Syndrome: Stage 4, No Cure, Blaming Trump for Everything

March for Our Lives Founder Says He’s Repeatedly Condemned the ‘School Shooting’ Wednesday...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on September 11, 2025
The White House

Jonathan Chait has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's stage 4 and there is no cure. Right away, he had to find a way to blame Trump for Charlie Kirk's murder. 

Fair enough. 

Yes, the Left was ready to 'pounce' in their words. 

The Left always says 'wait until we have more information' and then we get the information it was a Leftist (as expected), and then they say 'well it was weeks ago, so let's move on. Yay! 

March for Our Lives Founder Says He’s Repeatedly Condemned the ‘School Shooting’ Wednesday, But …
Brett T.
So true.

They work the general up constantly with their noxious claims and then look around wondering why people crash out. 

That was their inspiration. 

They can't tell you what the problem should be because there is no problem. They have to pretend there is a problem because they hate Trump.

