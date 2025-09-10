No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble

In case you weren't convinced Zohran Mamdani was awful, now he's pushing soccer. Literally, the worst.

The biggest sporting event in the world is happening in our backyard. But most New Yorkers will be priced out of watching it live.



Sign our petition calling on @FIFAWorldCup to put game over greed. pic.twitter.com/Rkky7Sq4HN — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 10, 2025

American decline can be directly tied to the rise in soccer's popularity. https://t.co/gqRtzT4GmL — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 10, 2025

It's just science.

What is this commie crap? https://t.co/OVnW57xv6d — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 10, 2025

Commies are going to commie.

people seem to have gotten World Cup tickets 20 minutes before the group stage ticket draw and are already flipping them for nearly $20,000 https://t.co/tTunAGNWAC pic.twitter.com/NLIxxzMYoR — manny (@mannyfidel) September 10, 2025

Oh good! Mamdani's rich nepo baby friends can get tickets.

His charisma and charm are why he's dangerous. Mamdani is advancing legitimate socialist, economically illiterate policies with a warm smile. https://t.co/xV1COzHzvu — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) September 10, 2025

He's a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Stadium seats are a limited resource. Capitalism solution: price system to balance supply-demand.



Under socialism, WHO decides who gets a seat? A bureaucrat.



Pricing system is MUCH MUCH fair.



Sadly, the average New Yorker won’t understand it. https://t.co/vhErvDCwA0 — Jack Benzaquen (@jackybh) September 10, 2025

Literally no World Cup games will be happening in New York City. Scalping and price gouging is bad and could use some regulatory attention but this is not a person who is serious about using the actual tools government has to improve people's lives. https://t.co/w1T5BGYyss — Patrick Brennan (@ptbrennan11) September 10, 2025

It's like when Biden (or his handlers) worried about making a law to tamp down on Ticketmaster fees, when the biggest issue was actually people can't afford groceries.

"The first lesson of economics is scarcity: there is never enough of anything to fully satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics."

-- Thomas Sowell, in "Is Reality Optional? And Other Essays" https://t.co/rgR2hLvlr6 — Per Bylund (@PerBylund) September 10, 2025

Well, he's a Communist, so.

When you cap the price of soccer tickets, you get a shortage, and then a black market emerges, which has its own “dynamic pricing” that, unlike the kind you want to ban, isn’t susceptible to any sort of transparency or protection for buyers. Oh, the rulers get tickets for free… https://t.co/yEWEGg9Ruo — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 10, 2025

This is not a smart person who has had to experience the realities of life. He has no idea what he is talking about and wants to run one of the world's major cities.

idk what’s worse: this kick or the failed 135lb bench attempt… https://t.co/CHSlw9eT0Q pic.twitter.com/yv81AfMV5r — NBA Trey 🦧📦 (@NBA__trey) September 10, 2025

Everything about him is so bad.

Let me get this straight. You live rent-free in a subsidized Astoria apartment as a millionaire socialist funded by your mommy’s Qatari money, vacation in a Ugandan villa with private security, and now you’re whining because you discovered that live streaming FIFA isn’t free? https://t.co/St2NThcsZ5 — Kathleen Wood (@KathleenWood730) September 10, 2025

That about sums it up.

