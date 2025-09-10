Is Sleeping a Sport? Eric Swalwell Claims Feeble Joe Biden Is an Olympic...
Chris Murphy's 'Fight Fire with Fire' Plea Begs Media to Save Dems, Ignores...
Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat...
VIP
Bill Melugin Calls Out ‘Journalists’ and Their Fellow Democrats for Ignoring Iryna Zarutsk...
Kamala Harris' Claim About 'Intractable' Border Problem Aged Horribly Before Her Book Was...
Walz’s Union Lovefest Sends Minneapolis Star-Tribune Packing to Iowa, Costing Minnesota Jo...
'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System...
VIP
Activist Loons at Restaurant Inadvertently Prove Trump's the Worst Authoritarian Dictator...
John Fetterman's Stroke of Genius: Decrying Socialism After His Brain Reset
Whoopi's Epic Facepalm: 'The View' Star Stunned to Learn Supreme Court Opinions Are...
Justice Denied: GOP Lawmakers Demand Judge's Removal After Cashless Bail Leads to Woman's...
Excerpts From Kamala Harris' Book Make It Clear She Lied About (AND Despised)...
That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It...
What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film...

No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble

justmindy
justmindy | 2:35 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In case you weren't convinced Zohran Mamdani was awful, now he's pushing soccer. Literally, the worst. 

Advertisement

It's just science.

Commies are going to commie.

Oh good! Mamdani's rich nepo baby friends can get tickets.

He's a wolf in sheep's clothing. 

Recommended

Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat Offenders
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's like when Biden (or his handlers) worried about making a law to tamp down on Ticketmaster fees, when the biggest issue was actually people can't afford groceries. 

Well, he's a Communist, so.

This is not a smart person who has had to experience the realities of life. He has no idea what he is talking about and wants to run one of the world's major cities. 

Advertisement

Everything about him is so bad. 

That about sums it up.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY NEW YORK SPORTS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat Offenders
Doug P.
Chris Murphy's 'Fight Fire with Fire' Plea Begs Media to Save Dems, Ignores His Own Hot Air
justmindy
Is Sleeping a Sport? Eric Swalwell Claims Feeble Joe Biden Is an Olympic Athlete Compared to Trump
Warren Squire
That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person
Grateful Calvin
'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System in North Carolina
Grateful Calvin
Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat Offenders Doug P.
Advertisement