Whoopi's Epic Facepalm: 'The View' Star Stunned to Learn Supreme Court Opinions Are Online

Whoopi Goldberg has spent years on a television show purportedly about filling in the public about the daily goings on in politics and world news, with some celebrity nonsense thrown in. In that capacity, one might think she would know where to direct the general public to read about Supreme Court decisions. One would be wrong.

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg asks Justice Sotomayor where “regular folks” can find Supreme Court opinions.



Goldberg: “Where can people find these dissents, because I think people always think they’re not available to regular folks? Is there a place...?



Justice Sotomayor: “Online.” pic.twitter.com/rdfLTXIt04 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 9, 2025

How embarrassing.

This is framed by Whoopi in such a way that suggests she’s never read one opinion she’s opined on, but if we give her the benefit of the doubt, it IS good for people to read opinions. SCOTUS judges are generally good writers & View watchers will learn things, but not from Whoopi. https://t.co/LgyfTiej0R — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 10, 2025

Whoopi says whatever the DNC tells her to say on the white paper they send her about the latest decision handed down. She has no idea how to research or formulate her own opinion. That much is clear.

Whoopi didn’t know? Regular folks know where to find them. We do not need to be spoon feed and we also know not to trust the media or shows like the View https://t.co/40QIjKsNvF — Edie (@011349) September 10, 2025

It just goes to show 'The View' is worthless slop and the average reader can find out more information on their own with google and a wifi connection.

Wow, Whoopi. Google is your friend. https://t.co/QQjVTU1VTU — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) September 10, 2025

Google Scholar is a good place to start. https://t.co/Ptgvi5CpdP — Nathanael Yowell (@ndgc12dx) September 10, 2025

Maybe she needs someone to hold her hand, as well.

The IQ at this table is just absolutely through the roof. https://t.co/ZBVs0f4ePS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 9, 2025

If it was opposite day.

The files are IN the computer — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) September 9, 2025

Non political court is advocating on hack tv shows now? — MatteOnlyShinier (@MatteButShiny) September 10, 2025

Oh, Judge Sonia knows those women hang on her every word.

How does Whoopi not know this information is publicly available online? — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) September 10, 2025

Did she add “idiot?” — Rhonda Rupel (@HollonRupes) September 10, 2025

She was probably thinking it.

Whoopsie said "Online. But where is online located?" — Jem from Jexium Island (@JexiumIslandJem) September 10, 2025

Honestly, shocked that wasn't Whoopi's follow up question.

Where did she think they were. I AM AFRAID TO ASK🤣🤣🤣 — Patricia Burrell (@Patricia1974197) September 10, 2025

Whoopi - “can you tell me how I can appear more dumb than I already do because I’m having trouble decreasing my 26 IQ!” — Bill (@BillBluesNo9) September 10, 2025

Even Sotamayor must think those ladies are stupid. — John McCurdy (@Charlotte49er97) September 10, 2025

The blind leading the blind.

