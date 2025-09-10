'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System...
VIP
Activist Loons at Restaurant Inadvertently Prove Trump's the Worst Authoritarian Dictator...
John Fetterman's Stroke of Genius: Decrying Socialism After His Brain Reset
Justice Denied: GOP Lawmakers Demand Judge's Removal After Cashless Bail Leads to Woman's...
Excerpts From Kamala Harris' Book Make It Clear She Lied About (AND Despised)...
That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It...
What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film...
Van Jones Weeps for a Violent Killer: Excusing Evil as a Woman Bleeds...
Jon Favreau Admits Democrats Need Change on Crime Policy, But Cuckoo Party's Too...
Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a...
WATCH: CNN Panel is Appalled by the Suggestion the Subway Murderer Should Have...
Déjà Ewww: Dem Eric Swalwell Has Prescripted Lines to Go Along with His...
Businessman Offering Fifty $10,000 Grants for Artists to Paint Iryna Zarutska Murals in...
SICK: Tariq Nasheed Weighs In on the NC Subway Murder With Conspiratorial Nonsense

Whoopi's Epic Facepalm: 'The View' Star Stunned to Learn Supreme Court Opinions Are Online

justmindy
justmindy | 10:20 AM on September 10, 2025
ABC

Whoopi Goldberg has spent years on a television show purportedly about filling in the public about the daily goings on in politics and world news, with some celebrity nonsense thrown in. In that capacity, one might think she would know where to direct the general public to read about Supreme Court decisions. One would be wrong. 

Advertisement

How embarrassing. 

Whoopi says whatever the DNC tells her to say on the white paper they send her about the latest decision handed down. She has no idea how to research or formulate her own opinion. That much is clear. 

Recommended

That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It just goes to show 'The View' is worthless slop and the average reader can find out more information on their own with google and a wifi connection. 

Maybe she needs someone to hold her hand, as well. 

If it was opposite day.

Oh, Judge Sonia knows those women hang on her every word. 

Advertisement

She was probably thinking it. 

Honestly, shocked that wasn't Whoopi's follow up question. 

The blind leading the blind. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

MEDIA BIAS PRO-PALESTINIAN SUPREME COURT THE VIEW JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person
Grateful Calvin
'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System In North Carolina
Grateful Calvin
Excerpts From Kamala Harris' Book Make It Clear She Lied About (AND Despised) Biden
Doug P.
Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter
justmindy
John Fetterman's Stroke of Genius: Decrying Socialism After His Brain Reset
justmindy
What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film Victim Dying Doesn't Call 911
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person Grateful Calvin
Advertisement