Jon Favreau Admits Democrats Need Change on Crime Policy, But Cuckoo Party's Too Far Gone to Listen

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 10, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Jon Favreau is one of Obama's old toadies who now hosts 'Pod Save America'. He has some political instincts and he sees the Democrats are absolutely drowning, so he made a suggestion on Twitter. 

To be clear, he is only suggesting this because he is tired of losing. He doesn't care about actually protecting American people or keeping our communities safer. It's all for the cause. 

So, basically what Republicans have been saying all along. 

Again, he's afraid of the money running out.

For some reason, people hate being beaten up and stolen from. What a concept. 

One of those people who creates the problem and then acts like he is the only one who can come up with a solution for it. 

They aren't big on self-reflection.

Things are going just as intended in their eyes.

Bingo!

The Leftists can only drone the old tired nonsense they always say. This is why they'll never improve.

