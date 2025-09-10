Jon Favreau Admits Democrats Need Change on Crime Policy, But Cuckoo Party's Too Far Gone to Listen

Jon Favreau is one of Obama's old toadies who now hosts 'Pod Save America'. He has some political instincts and he sees the Democrats are absolutely drowning, so he made a suggestion on Twitter.

Real talk: Democrats should just admit that some politicians have been way too lenient in releasing dangerous criminals from prison these last few years.



Just a few of the crimes committed by people they let out early:



- Violent assault

- Sexual assault of a child

-… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 10, 2025

To be clear, he is only suggesting this because he is tired of losing. He doesn't care about actually protecting American people or keeping our communities safer. It's all for the cause.

what an interesting new proposal you have there https://t.co/oZRtDmxwS6 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 10, 2025

So, basically what Republicans have been saying all along.

Jon..



We have to send you to jail bro



Enough is enough. When you were making so much bank from Soros money you got a f@cking Architectural Digest house you were real quiet.



Now you want to chirp up?



You need to get locked up bro I'm done with your fake acting https://t.co/FtvQViU1Z2 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 10, 2025

Again, he's afraid of the money running out.

This is precisely why you lost the working class: Nobody wants to bust their ass for 40+ a week and get carjacked driving home, just to have people like you wailing how the system failed the criminal. https://t.co/ZOMICwYfk2 — Lawless Human (@Liberty_guy85) September 10, 2025

For some reason, people hate being beaten up and stolen from. What a concept.

It's funny that one of the guys who helped create the monster, grifted off it for 15 or so years, thinks he can tame it now. https://t.co/tzxYoItZHy — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) September 10, 2025

One of those people who creates the problem and then acts like he is the only one who can come up with a solution for it.

The fact so many of the angry comments are from democrats is hilarious and also indicative why their party has record low approval rates https://t.co/xJM7pitXpT — diesel-rice (@NBAfansmart) September 10, 2025

They aren't big on self-reflection.

Real talk: Too late.



Soros DA’s and Democrats across the country unleashed chaos & lawlessness on our nation by refusing to enforce basic laws against theft etc. They even let violent criminals go free!



The Democrat activist class will never go for it either. They have… https://t.co/Cn8ZcfI8Td — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 10, 2025

Things are going just as intended in their eyes.

Too bad the lunatics are running the asylum in the Democrat party — Big Chimpin’ (@Chimp_HQ) September 10, 2025

Jon’s not upset that 1,000’s of people have been raped, robbed, beaten and murdered unnecessarily, he’s upset that the Dems look bad and will have to answer for their policies — The Perro Roboto (@85percentweare) September 10, 2025

Bingo!

Now do Trump's criminal history list. — Diana Hochman (@DianaHochman24) September 10, 2025

lol you’re talking about Trump aren’t you — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 10, 2025

The Leftists can only drone the old tired nonsense they always say. This is why they'll never improve.

