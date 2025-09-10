Ezra Klein's Memory: Where Instances of Leftist Violence Goes to Vanish

The Left and their handlers in Corporate Media have this reflex to 'both sides' the issue any time a conservative is injured or killed as an act of political violence. They can't just offer their condolences and be quiet. They have to add a little zinger about how the Right does it too.

In the last few years we've seen:



- The plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer

- The Storming of the Capitol and pipe bombs left at the RNC and DNC

- The break-in to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and the brutal on Paul Pelosi

- Multiple assassination attempts against Trump

- The assassination… — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) September 10, 2025

the difference exists in the celebration of political violence, which is widespread across the left, and even tacitly justified — as in the case of luigi, constantly — among "reasonable" voices in media and government. sorry, "political violence is always bad BUT" still counts. https://t.co/UI5YZPkbCf — Mike Solana (@micsolana) September 10, 2025

They always have to add a 'but'. They are pathologically unable to just shut up.

This is so disingenuous. Every "plot" against Democrats listed was either blatantly apolitical or entrapment by political federal agents. https://t.co/BKJNLiNcEp — DW Fan (@daily_wire_fan) September 10, 2025

Steve Scalise never even occurred to Ezra, because in his world it didn't happen. https://t.co/KOCxHFSFgb — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 10, 2025

In Ezra's world, Scalise barely clung to life so it didn't happen. Thank God the Bernie supporter was dumb and inept.

You left out the murderer of two employees of the Israel embassy outside a Jewish event in DC, and the firebombing, including murder, of several elderly Jewish women in Denver protesting on behalf of the Israeli hostages in Gaza. I hope these were just oversights on your part. https://t.co/UNfJOApdlK — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) September 10, 2025

Tweeting about the plot to kidnap Whitmer and having Yud RT as part of your political violence list is a great example of the myth of elite human capital and why Ezra Klein should be banished from public life for being a lying little cretin. https://t.co/wLTylzNqKS — _its_not_real_ (@_its_not_real_) September 10, 2025

Exactly. The 'plot' to kidnap Whitmer fell apart in court and the accused were found innocent.

Why did you leave out the assassination attempt against Justice Kavanaugh and his family?

The congressional baseball shooting?

The BLM riots? https://t.co/XLSjt7uPUq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 10, 2025

The fact that the congressional baseball mass shooting seems not to exist or at least rank in the mental model of the world most liberals walk around with is something I find really alarming https://t.co/GrbU0fOTEY — Nick Clairmont (@NickClairmont1) September 10, 2025

It's intentional.

Chicago cancelled a Trump rally in 2016. San Jose forced Trump supporters into a "funnel" where they were attacked. The pictures are horrific. That was when we first learned of @HarmeetKDhillon, she sought justice for the harmed. You never reported on any of that, did you Ezra? https://t.co/7AE2Q1klXK — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 10, 2025

Ezra doesn't want to discuss that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

