Ezra Klein's Memory: Where Instances of Leftist Violence Goes to Vanish

justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on September 10, 2025
Townhall Media

The Left and their handlers in Corporate Media have this reflex to 'both sides' the issue any time a conservative is injured or killed as an act of political violence. They can't just offer their condolences and be quiet. They have to add a little zinger about how the Right does it too. 

They always have to add a 'but'. They are pathologically unable to just shut up.

In Ezra's world, Scalise barely clung to life so it didn't happen. Thank God the Bernie supporter was dumb and inept. 

Exactly. The 'plot' to kidnap Whitmer fell apart in court and the accused were found innocent. 

It's intentional. 

Ezra doesn't want to discuss that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

