Chris Murphy's 'Fight Fire with Fire' Plea Begs Media to Save Dems, Ignores His Own Hot Air

Mainstream media might not be able to save the Democrats, but that doesn't mean they won't do their best to try.

Republicans aren't going to save us. The mainstream media isn't going to save us. The Supreme Court isn't going to save us.



We will not stop Trump from destroying our democracy through de-escalatory politics. We need to fight fire with fire. pic.twitter.com/rxtxMetV9G — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

Not sure what their idea of 'fire' is, but the last time Trump was President and they got mad, they burned down cities all summer. That's scary language.

This is a remarkable change from decades of careful respect for tradition, precedent, and norms, even when they work against you. https://t.co/0oYndvnM7A pic.twitter.com/4Mqse9PmXD — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) September 10, 2025

Same as it ever was.

Please, that's all Americans want.

The party that ran the country with a politburo that was jailed pro-life activists, spied on churches, and pardoned family members for crimes going back over 10 years ago still has the gall to talk about norms and is still trying to justify their radicalism by any means necessary https://t.co/dQc4gOfSPN — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) September 10, 2025

Never forget.

If you actually look at Murphy’s personal history, he has no accomplishments outside of successfully climbing the ladder of political hackery. https://t.co/ZjFXtAXA7E — Max 🦃 (@Bogeys_Beers102) September 10, 2025

Like most Democrats, it's a bag of hot air.

One political party is trying to stop this. The other one hates Trump. https://t.co/R9KFP8QXA7 pic.twitter.com/OvIMfgR9FG — DMul (@DonMulhern) September 10, 2025

And all they care about is making him look bad.

Anyone who believes politicians can “save us”… https://t.co/fdTYetIuFc pic.twitter.com/n20SyvTESZ — Pragmatic Libertarian Pill Dude (@mecalnan) September 10, 2025

Chris is a proud graduate of the 'Speaking with Your Happy Hands' course, taught by Gavin Newsom. https://t.co/51iWMtM5X6 pic.twitter.com/pKNFpo2BYG — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) September 10, 2025

It's to distract from all the lies.

... by the way, our form of government is a constitutional Republic. Please mention that in future posts. https://t.co/wbklQssSzP — Richard Angelini (@rickangelini) September 10, 2025

This guy is the lowest IQ member of the Senate. https://t.co/b3yICxS3rW — Sean A. Kumnick (@SeanKumnick) September 10, 2025

That's some stiff competition.

Ideas idiot, ideas. @TheDemocrats have nothing to offer except DEI, illegal migration, and taxes. https://t.co/GWpGTGHZiQ pic.twitter.com/dTBL06v3fL — Noli Me Tangere (@castorfeliciano) September 10, 2025

And they don't even understand the American public isn't buying it.

He basically says the only way to save democracy is to be un-democratic, and that just about perfectly sums up the Democratic Party. They believe their cause is so Nobel that rules shouldn’t apply to them. Democracy to these people just means getting their way. https://t.co/3Tn6RP5ubq — Common Sense, CPA (@TheHighTake) September 10, 2025

The absolutely believe they know best at all times.

