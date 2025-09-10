No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble
Is Sleeping a Sport? Eric Swalwell Claims Feeble Joe Biden Is an Olympic...
Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat...
VIP
Bill Melugin Calls Out ‘Journalists’ and Their Fellow Democrats for Ignoring Iryna Zarutsk...
Kamala Harris' Claim About 'Intractable' Border Problem Aged Horribly Before Her Book Was...
Walz’s Union Lovefest Sends Minneapolis Star-Tribune Packing to Iowa, Costing Minnesota Jo...
'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System...
VIP
Activist Loons at Restaurant Inadvertently Prove Trump's the Worst Authoritarian Dictator...
John Fetterman's Stroke of Genius: Decrying Socialism After His Brain Reset
Whoopi's Epic Facepalm: 'The View' Star Stunned to Learn Supreme Court Opinions Are...
Justice Denied: GOP Lawmakers Demand Judge's Removal After Cashless Bail Leads to Woman's...
Excerpts From Kamala Harris' Book Make It Clear She Lied About (AND Despised)...
That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It...
What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film...

Chris Murphy's 'Fight Fire with Fire' Plea Begs Media to Save Dems, Ignores His Own Hot Air

justmindy
justmindy | 2:00 PM on September 10, 2025
Townhall Media

Mainstream media might not be able to save the Democrats, but that doesn't mean they won't do their best to try. 

Advertisement

Not sure what their idea of 'fire' is, but the last time Trump was President and they got mad, they burned down cities all summer. That's scary language.

Same as it ever was.

Please, that's all Americans want. 

Never forget.

Recommended

No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble
justmindy
Advertisement

Like most Democrats, it's a bag of hot air. 

And all they care about is making him look bad.

It's to distract from all the lies.

That's some stiff competition. 

Advertisement

And they don't even understand the American public isn't buying it. 

The absolutely believe they know best at all times. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble
justmindy
Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat Offenders
Doug P.
That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person
Grateful Calvin
Is Sleeping a Sport? Eric Swalwell Claims Feeble Joe Biden Is an Olympic Athlete Compared to Trump
Warren Squire
'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System in North Carolina
Grateful Calvin
Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble justmindy
Advertisement