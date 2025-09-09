Took Him Long Enough: Gov. Roy Cooper Finally Pipes Up on Charlotte Stabbing, Blames Republicans

'The View' Harpies Ask Justice Sonia Sotomayor About Trump Running for a Third...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on September 09, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently, Governor Roy Cooper has decided his stance on the horrific stabbing of a young woman on public transportation and it's going to be blaming Republicans. 

That seems like exactly what he should have to do.

They certainly aren't interested in protecting the American people.

Let's hope so!

At minimum, let's vote them out. 

All they care about is money.

It will never be enough.

They sure didn't. That's all on the Democrats and their Soros funded prosecutors.

Some animals are more equal than others. 

Fingers crossed.

Now,  you're catching on.

 

