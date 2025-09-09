Took Him Long Enough: Gov. Roy Cooper Finally Pipes Up on Charlotte Stabbing, Blames Republicans

Apparently, Governor Roy Cooper has decided his stance on the horrific stabbing of a young woman on public transportation and it's going to be blaming Republicans.

It’s been 18 days since Iryna Zarutska was murdered on the Charlotte Light Rail, and we still haven’t heard from Roy Cooper himself. https://t.co/EvKnd6mvWq — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) September 9, 2025

According to BBC his spokesperson is blaming Republicans https://t.co/A1ch0CVA3W pic.twitter.com/yGwMM07BO3 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 9, 2025

There is not a layer of hell hot enough for Roy Cooper, who is blaming Republicans for not adequately funding a response to his release-the-barbarians policies pic.twitter.com/aCw7PpaDUY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 9, 2025

Roy Cooper should have to travel to Ukraine and personally apologize to that poor girl’s father. https://t.co/LSTLBiziDg — Mark 🥓 🥓 (@PitmasterMark69) September 9, 2025

That seems like exactly what he should have to do.

Democrats are not Americans and this country DESPERATELY needs a #NationalDivorce https://t.co/7pC1t7DPYt — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) September 9, 2025

They certainly aren't interested in protecting the American people.

this sad disgrace of a man deserves to lose the senate election in a humiliating fashion. https://t.co/2mKVXQGlzF — Sacralist Joseph (@Joseph62619217) September 9, 2025

Let's hope so!

We used to deal with politicians like this in a proper manner.



Can we start doing that again? https://t.co/MMIo3p9tVw — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 9, 2025

At minimum, let's vote them out.

It's almost like an extortion racket. "how many more people have to die before you give us more money?" — Gun Runner (@boozer) September 9, 2025

All they care about is money.

It's extortion. "Give us all the money we want, or we'll cut essential services to punish you." Never cut any of the waste or non-essential things. — SkippytheDread (@SkippytheDred) September 9, 2025

It will never be enough.

Republicans didn’t release that monster 14 times on cashless bail! — Melissa Money (@mwmoney10) September 9, 2025

They sure didn't. That's all on the Democrats and their Soros funded prosecutors.

What a lying scumbag Roy Cooper is! — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) September 9, 2025

Roy Cooper’s statement after George Floyd died vs. Roy Cooper’s statement after Iryna Zarutska was slaughtered by a man who was only free because of his weak on crime policies. https://t.co/XHqZirL283 pic.twitter.com/cZ4hziuUXN — Whatley War Room (@whatleywarroom) September 9, 2025

Some animals are more equal than others.

I hope he loses the senate race by double digits. That man ruined our state — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) September 9, 2025

Fingers crossed.

Roy Cooper is a pro-criminal leftist hack. His whole tenure as AG and Gov is marred by him advancing political narrative over public safety. He betrayed the people of NC time and again. — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) September 9, 2025

So he just virtue signals when he thinks it helps his election chances. Actually doesn’t give a sh*t about the victims of this carnage. — James Long (@jamesvlong) September 9, 2025

Now, you're catching on.

