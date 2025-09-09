Politico's Spin: GOP Blamed for Noticing Murder, Not Why a Career Criminal Roamed Free

One might think the biggest concern of a news agency in the wake of a woman being senselessly slaughtered on public transportation by a career criminal might be how did this happen, why wasn't this person incarcerated, why is crime out of control or why is a city unsafe? One would be wrong to think that. Politico is just mad the public noticed.

Ukrainian refugee killed in North Carolina gets dragged into political messaging war https://t.co/xH0Y9WqdVy — POLITICO (@politico) September 9, 2025

A young refugee from Ukraine who was killed in an apparently random attack in North Carolina is being pulled into America’s culture war.Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed on a light-rail train last month in Charlotte, North Carolina, by a man with a history of mental illness and previous arrests, became the subject of a social media post Monday by President Donald Trump and his focus on crime.

The 'culture war' is not actually the priority here.

Who is responsible for this garbage article, some idiot intern at politico?



Actually, yes https://t.co/z08Ht73mol pic.twitter.com/tBgzOt2bzj — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 9, 2025

Yes, we wouldn’t want to drag this tragedy into political messaging 🥴 https://t.co/SdLtkkrdys pic.twitter.com/rg4lLrk4Mz — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 9, 2025

That would be unprecedented.

They only care about Ukrainians when they can be used against Russia.



But when a black person kills one, she just becomes another white girl the left doesn’t care about https://t.co/kXvFTDusxD — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 9, 2025

All people are just tools to their agenda.

All of you pouncing and noticing are taking advantage of your white privilege and I think it’s time we have a national discussion on this matter. https://t.co/SdLtkkrdys — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 9, 2025

The Republicans are always pouncing and seizing and all of the other action verbs the press comes up with to try and minimize a story and make it appear as if the GOP is overreacting or politicizing.

Looks like @politico forced the poor intern to write this trash.



Literally, this is using a college kid as a human shield.



COWARDS! https://t.co/BdGcDLPos5 pic.twitter.com/clAD0C30Ft — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 9, 2025

You may think you hate the legacy media enough, but then you see this insufferable take attempting to shift blame from their own deliberate cover up of this story to everyone who noticed it, and then you realize you really, really don’t.



Politico: Delete. Your. Account. https://t.co/8mhkc84io7 — Bill Cooney (@cooney21) September 9, 2025

They will always find new lows.

A woman was brutally murdered, and the press’ primary concern is that people are noticing.



Wild. https://t.co/v1w9OqbE5j — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 9, 2025

Politico made an intern write this story



Talk about brutal hazing https://t.co/j9rBwoywqa — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 9, 2025

That would be for the best.

Well, Roy Cooper has officially responded to the killing of Iryna Zarutska…



… with a statement from his spokesman to Politico under a headline about how it’s wrong for Republicans to notice things https://t.co/aJcFaI4Djp pic.twitter.com/AHYoV46YD9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 9, 2025

If only Republicans would just sit down and shut up.

