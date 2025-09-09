Politico's Spin: GOP Blamed for Noticing Murder, Not Why a Career Criminal Roamed Free

Karen Bass ‘Dissents’ With Supreme Court ICE Ruling, Trump to Restart Sweeping Deportation...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 09, 2025
Twitchy

One might think the biggest concern of a news agency in the wake of a woman being senselessly slaughtered on public transportation by a career criminal might be how did this happen, why wasn't this person incarcerated, why is crime out of control or why is a city unsafe? One would be wrong to think that. Politico is just mad the public noticed. 

A young refugee from Ukraine who was killed in an apparently random attack in North Carolina is being pulled into America’s culture war.Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed on a light-rail train last month in Charlotte, North Carolina, by a man with a history of mental illness and previous arrests, became the subject of a social media post Monday by President Donald Trump and his focus on crime.

The 'culture war' is not actually the priority here. 

That would be unprecedented. 

All people are just tools to their agenda. 

The Republicans are always pouncing and seizing and all of the other action verbs the press comes up with to try and minimize a story and make it appear as if the GOP is overreacting or politicizing. 

They will always find new lows. 

That would be for the best. 

If only Republicans would just sit down and shut up.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

