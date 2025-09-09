Understanding The Gruesome Murder of Iryna Zarutska
Don Lemon Clings to 'Bromance' with Chris Cuomo, Swears It Wasn't Just CNN's Scripted Shtick

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on September 09, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Don Lemon wants you to know his love with Chris Cuomo was real and don't you forget it. 

Don Lemon is denying ex-CNN colleague Chris Cuomo’s claims that a yearslong “bromance” that the pair portrayed during the handoff between their two primetime slots was fake.

Lemon — who was fired from the network in 2023 after a series of on-air gaffes and complaints about his off-air conduct with his peers — denied Cuomo’s recent dish that their then-boss Jeff Zucker had asked Cuomo to keep him in check by playing up a friendship for viewers.

Lemon generated headlines on Monday after a “man-on-the-street” podcast segment went off the rails when a passerby in Manhattan told him that he was “full of s–t” and a “f–king moron.” During their heyday at CNN, Cuomo and Lemon were known for their on-air banter as the former, whose one-hour talk show ended at around 9 p.m. ET, “handed off” to the latter in a segment that grew popular with the network’s viewers. 

But Cuomo threw cold water on the on-air relationship, telling Patrick Bet David in a podcast interview earlier this year that Zucker ordered him to stick around after his primetime slot “to help mitigate whatever’s going to come out of [Lemon’s] mouth.”

Lemon pushed back on the claim.

Chris has been more sane of late, so maybe he is trying to distance himself from his old life. 

No one wants that.

Apparently, people who want to keep their jobs.

Lemon really should go away.

Fair point. 

It really was. No big loss to the public.

