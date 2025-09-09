Don Lemon Clings to 'Bromance' with Chris Cuomo, Swears It Wasn't Just CNN's Scripted Shtick

Don Lemon wants you to know his love with Chris Cuomo was real and don't you forget it.

Don Lemon denies ex-CNN colleague Chris Cuomo’s claim that their ‘bromance’ was fake https://t.co/TTDIkmK40f pic.twitter.com/Z0rN4aLDl2 — New York Post (@nypost) September 9, 2025

Don Lemon is denying ex-CNN colleague Chris Cuomo’s claims that a yearslong “bromance” that the pair portrayed during the handoff between their two primetime slots was fake. Lemon — who was fired from the network in 2023 after a series of on-air gaffes and complaints about his off-air conduct with his peers — denied Cuomo’s recent dish that their then-boss Jeff Zucker had asked Cuomo to keep him in check by playing up a friendship for viewers. Lemon generated headlines on Monday after a “man-on-the-street” podcast segment went off the rails when a passerby in Manhattan told him that he was “full of s–t” and a “f–king moron.” During their heyday at CNN, Cuomo and Lemon were known for their on-air banter as the former, whose one-hour talk show ended at around 9 p.m. ET, “handed off” to the latter in a segment that grew popular with the network’s viewers. But Cuomo threw cold water on the on-air relationship, telling Patrick Bet David in a podcast interview earlier this year that Zucker ordered him to stick around after his primetime slot “to help mitigate whatever’s going to come out of [Lemon’s] mouth.” Lemon pushed back on the claim.

Chris has been more sane of late, so maybe he is trying to distance himself from his old life.

Don has the tapes. Do not, I repeat, DO NOT release the tapes. — Butthurt (@Butthurt106) September 9, 2025

No one wants that.

Who stages a fake bromance for cable news? Is there an Emmy for that performance? 💩 — Johnny.hl⚡ (@JohnneyWeb3) September 9, 2025

Apparently, people who want to keep their jobs.

Once a bad lemon, always a bad lemon. He needs to just go away, as we don’t care about this loser! — Reid Nichols (@ReidN55) September 9, 2025

Lemon really should go away.

Like everything else on CNN. Fake As F*** — Linda (@HonestAlways2) September 9, 2025

Fair point.

The handoffs between the two were vomit inducing — egg and spoon (@Stephen87734985) September 9, 2025

It really was. No big loss to the public.

