'The View' Harpies Ask Justice Sonia Sotomayor About Trump Running for a Third...
D.C. Crime Crackdown: Joe Scarborough Surprisingly Pushes Back on Anti-Police Professor Ed...
Took Him Long Enough: Gov. Roy Cooper Finally Pipes Up on Charlotte Stabbing,...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Vaccine Lunacy: Forcing Homeschooling While Preaching 'Greater Good...
Understanding The Gruesome Murder of Iryna Zarutska
Don Lemon Clings to 'Bromance' with Chris Cuomo, Swears It Wasn't Just CNN's...
Prof Teaching Transgenderism Unimpressed By Efforts to Stop Her From Teaching the ‘Biologi...
Chuck Todd (D)ecries Bombing Narco-Terrorists but Had a (D)ifferent Attitude for Other (D)...
AG Pam Bondi Says Decarlos Brown 'Will Never Again See the Light of...
Restaurant Rollback: Cracker Barrel Abandons Rebranding and Remodeling Plans to Focus on F...
Greta Van Susteren Calls on CNN to SUSPEND Brian Stelter for His Repugnant...
Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic...
Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While...
Getaway Stowaway: TDS-Stricken Ana Navarro ‘Brings’ Trump with Her on Month-Long Greek Vac...

David French: Spineless Click-Chaser Twisting Horrific Train Murder to Bow to Progressives

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on September 09, 2025
NBC

Images are indeed powerful and David French is probably really unhappy with the light the images are casting on the Democratic Party. A young woman being slaughtered by a man who should have been in jail for life, but wasn't because of lax Democratic policies, are certainly bad for his party of preference. 

Advertisement

Absolutely. It's out of control. 

He always has to both sides an issue. He has to find a way to make Republicans somehow responsible. 

By Sunday, he'll be writing an opinion piece on how to blame Christians for her death. Just give him time.

Recommended

Took Him Long Enough: Gov. Roy Cooper Finally Pipes Up on Charlotte Stabbing, Blames Republicans
justmindy
Advertisement

He has to prove his fealty to the cause.

The depths of his treachery know no bounds. 

Advertisement

There is no redemption. 

In a perfect world.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Took Him Long Enough: Gov. Roy Cooper Finally Pipes Up on Charlotte Stabbing, Blames Republicans
justmindy
Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic Commits the MOST Homicides
Sam J.
D.C. Crime Crackdown: Joe Scarborough Surprisingly Pushes Back on Anti-Police Professor Eddie Glaude
Warren Squire
'The View' Harpies Ask Justice Sonia Sotomayor About Trump Running for a Third Term
Brett T.
Prof Teaching Transgenderism Unimpressed By Efforts to Stop Her From Teaching the ‘Biological Truth’
Brett T.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Vaccine Lunacy: Forcing Homeschooling While Preaching 'Greater Good' Garbage
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Took Him Long Enough: Gov. Roy Cooper Finally Pipes Up on Charlotte Stabbing, Blames Republicans justmindy
Advertisement