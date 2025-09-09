Politico's Spin: GOP Blamed for Noticing Murder, Not Why a Career Criminal Roamed...
WATCH: Greta Thunberg's Numbnut Navy Allegedly Hit by Drone Attack
Hyper Hypocrisy: Dem Robert Garcia Was Firmly Against Government Shutdowns Until Trump Too...
VIP
Today’s Pro-Crime, Pro-Illegal Alien Democrat Party Needs to Listen to 1989’s MAGA-Loving...
Raccoon Resuscitation: Kentucky Nurse Saves Critter with CPR After Drunken Dumpster Dive A...
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Brian Stelter for Using ‘Mental Illness’ to Shield Suspect in...
Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who...
Schiff and Newsom and Bass OH MY! SCOTUS Decision on ICE California Ops...
Stacey Abrams Claims She Never Denied Losing the 2018 GA Election but Forgot...
CNN Carries Water for Dems, Swears Shoplifting’s Done AGAIN ... While Locked Shelves...
VIP
For a Happy Marriage, Skip the Debt: Avoid Over-the-Top Wedding Costs
Obamacare's Costly Chaos: 15 Yrs of Failure, Yet Dems' X Blames Trump, Blind...
Rotten Potato: Guess What Brian Stelter Is Blaming For the Attention to Iryna...
Hyundai's Georgia Bust: Illegals Planted Roots, Never Planned to Leave, and Americans Got...

Biden's Pardon Palooza: Flooding the Zone to Hide Hunter's Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 09, 2025
Channel Five

Well, that's an interesting development. The Biden White House decided to pump out a bunch of pardons at once in hopes it would overshadow Joe pardoning Hunter. Why? Because Joe had always said he wouldn't pardon Hunter and he went back on his word. Not surprising. 

Advertisement

What a mess.

Most Presidents are not basically brain dead.

Basically, Kamala already lost so they have nothing to lose and now they'll tell the truth and make some money off of it. 

Recommended

WATCH: Greta Thunberg's Numbnut Navy Allegedly Hit by Drone Attack
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Biden was so out of it they have to capitalize what they needed him to pay attention to. Or whomever was reading it to him. 

Laugh or you might cry.

Oh yes, there was tons of covering up going on. 

Advertisement

Oh, it's always follow the money. Or they were related to some donor. 

They want to make him believe he was in charge.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOJ HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Greta Thunberg's Numbnut Navy Allegedly Hit by Drone Attack
FuzzyChimp
Politico's Spin: GOP Blamed for Noticing Murder, Not Why a Career Criminal Roamed Free
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Brian Stelter for Using ‘Mental Illness’ to Shield Suspect in Iryna Zarutska’s Murder
Warren Squire
Schiff and Newsom and Bass OH MY! SCOTUS Decision on ICE California Ops Irks All the Right People
Eric V.
Hyundai's Georgia Bust: Illegals Planted Roots, Never Planned to Leave, and Americans Got Played
justmindy
Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who Was Actually There
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: Greta Thunberg's Numbnut Navy Allegedly Hit by Drone Attack FuzzyChimp
Advertisement