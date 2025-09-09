Biden's Pardon Palooza: Flooding the Zone to Hide Hunter's Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card

Well, that's an interesting development. The Biden White House decided to pump out a bunch of pardons at once in hopes it would overshadow Joe pardoning Hunter. Why? Because Joe had always said he wouldn't pardon Hunter and he went back on his word. Not surprising.

BIDEN MEMO:



When Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter prompted political backlash, the White House "began pushing to find more people to grant clemency to" in an attempt to flood the zone, Alex Thompson of Axios scooped.



The Justice Department largely did not vet the hundreds… pic.twitter.com/7hbAhlC2tI — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 8, 2025

Joe Biden was so mentally incapacitated, his team had to order a red stamp from Staples that says ‘PRESIDENT HAS SEEN’ bc Joe couldn’t even write his name or initials on the documents. They all belong in prison. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uxj01XAoa2 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 8, 2025

What a mess.

"PRESIDENT HAS SEEN"



Most people initial documents they've read and understand. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) September 8, 2025

Most Presidents are not basically brain dead.

“We missed the story when it mattered. Anyways, but my book and read my reporting that I didn’t do when an election was happening!” pic.twitter.com/3tkkvUWQLl — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) September 8, 2025

Basically, Kamala already lost so they have nothing to lose and now they'll tell the truth and make some money off of it.

they're literally informing him of the decisions they made in his name — Enigmartyr 🇺🇸 (@enigmartyr) September 8, 2025

The all-caps YOURs are indeed weird. Never saw that formatting convention in the White House or any other elected officials' offices before — Selina (@PNWSelina) September 8, 2025

Biden was so out of it they have to capitalize what they needed him to pay attention to. Or whomever was reading it to him.

I showed this to my wife and she said she’s going to get me a stamp for anytime she shows me the reservations she’s made. — Joe Hogan (@Joe_Hogan_) September 8, 2025

Laugh or you might cry.

"YOU press the BUTTON on YOUR autopen device." — Mattison Brooks (@RealMBrooks) September 8, 2025

I've never seen a document with every instance of "YOUR" in all caps. Could they signal any more clearly that they were taking actions without his involvement and wanted CYA for that after the adminsitration changed? — Theta_c (@Theta_c_) September 9, 2025

Oh yes, there was tons of covering up going on.

Who got paid, and how? This pardons were not granted at random.



They were sold. Someone made a lot of money turning these monsters back loose on America.



I'm thinking Hell should build a new sub-basement just to house everyone affiliated with the Biden Crime Family — Petr M (@m_petr70158) September 8, 2025

Oh, it's always follow the money. Or they were related to some donor.

" President has seen "

The most fake after the fact item in this tranche.

I am going to get a rubber stamp to put on all my paychecks - " Should have been more " — Doug McGie (@bcbldr) September 8, 2025

"YOUR historic action"



They're trying to condition his applesauce brain to think he took action, so he doesn't slip up in front of the press and reveal he had no idea about any of the auto-penning. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) September 8, 2025

They want to make him believe he was in charge.

