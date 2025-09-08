America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stews in Body Odor

Americans are known to love our electricity. We love our televisions, hot water, air conditioning, coffee pots, stoves, toasters and game consoles with all of hearts and souls. Apparently, we love all those things much more than Europeans. So sorry, we enjoy luxury in The States.
Can someone please explain why an average American needs twice as much energy as an average European? pic.twitter.com/1JhvKPU8Mv— Michael A. Arouet (@MichaelAArouet) September 7, 2025
Great question, thanks for asking— Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) September 7, 2025
It's to power our dramatically higher material standard of living https://t.co/3Uy0KjMems
We may also be a bit cocky.
Because America is awesome and Europe is a sweaty, non-air conditioned, zero-growth mess https://t.co/Yp8KJWS0p7— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 8, 2025
There is lots of body odor there.
https://t.co/JJdxtV2jYH pic.twitter.com/YIil9qiuLO— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 8, 2025
Half of the difference is air conditioning.— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 8, 2025
Half of the remainder is refrigerating our milk.
Then there are the ice cubes in our water.
Finally, we have light up stuff like this. https://t.co/VNYeP1Pzc1 pic.twitter.com/TM06Wv4W2V
The average American lives in a home that’s 2X the size of an average person in Europe, owns more cars per capita, and even has access to working air conditioning in the summer.— AG (@AGHamilton29) September 8, 2025
We live very different lifestyles. https://t.co/uYIcpkqeHE
To be clear, the American lifestyle is preferable and better.
it's because europe is poor relative to the US.— el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 8, 2025
the ability to produce and use energy is literally what makes you rich and enables high standards of living. https://t.co/PcT4UPOs2g pic.twitter.com/gvJdItCO9g
Because Europe sucks and the USA is #1. Any more questions? https://t.co/ns3xQin25z pic.twitter.com/3Y8v2RNLGI— Smokes Lets Go (@RoysEnergy) September 8, 2025
It's so our elderly don't die when it's 85 degrees outside https://t.co/xBKROCWRUO— Peter Jacobsen (@PeterPashute) September 8, 2025
We respect our elders. We might stick them in assisted living homes, but we keep them cool.
We are more productive & wealthier. We want and can afford a more comfortable lifestyle & are free to make these choices for ourselves. https://t.co/xIEtnn5Arg— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 8, 2025
We shower daily? https://t.co/hanPSRGAKq— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) September 8, 2025
Sometimes several times per day.
Can someone please explain why the average American would give a damn about how much energy the average European uses? We don't care about Europe, Europe's laws, Europe's energy consumption, etc... https://t.co/D6dvrEI0dg— G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 8, 2025
Europe is obsessed with America. We are free not to care at all about them.
"Because you are poor, Kenny. YOUR FAMILY IS VERY POOR!" https://t.co/GOChww5zFe pic.twitter.com/T2He2SWj6M— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) September 8, 2025
Easy. https://t.co/mrQR1hCCzG pic.twitter.com/2Crxaliy8E— Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) September 8, 2025
The answer is simple:— Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) September 8, 2025
America is a much richer place! https://t.co/KKWbJ4CKBv pic.twitter.com/pEoX0lvzvZ
And we like it that way.
