America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stews in Body Odor

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on September 08, 2025
Twitchy

Americans are known to love our electricity. We love our televisions, hot water, air conditioning, coffee pots, stoves, toasters and game consoles with all of hearts and souls. Apparently, we love all those things much more than Europeans. So sorry, we enjoy luxury in The States. 

We may also be a bit cocky.

There is lots of body odor there. 

To be clear, the American lifestyle is preferable and better.

We respect our elders. We might stick them in assisted living homes, but we keep them cool.

Sometimes several times per day. 

Europe is obsessed with America. We are free not to care at all about them. 

And we like it that way.

