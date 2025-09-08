America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stews in Body Odor

Americans are known to love our electricity. We love our televisions, hot water, air conditioning, coffee pots, stoves, toasters and game consoles with all of hearts and souls. Apparently, we love all those things much more than Europeans. So sorry, we enjoy luxury in The States.

Advertisement

Can someone please explain why an average American needs twice as much energy as an average European? pic.twitter.com/1JhvKPU8Mv — Michael A. Arouet (@MichaelAArouet) September 7, 2025

Great question, thanks for asking



It's to power our dramatically higher material standard of living https://t.co/3Uy0KjMems — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) September 7, 2025

We may also be a bit cocky.

Because America is awesome and Europe is a sweaty, non-air conditioned, zero-growth mess https://t.co/Yp8KJWS0p7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 8, 2025

There is lots of body odor there.

Half of the difference is air conditioning.

Half of the remainder is refrigerating our milk.

Then there are the ice cubes in our water.

Finally, we have light up stuff like this. https://t.co/VNYeP1Pzc1 pic.twitter.com/TM06Wv4W2V — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 8, 2025

The average American lives in a home that’s 2X the size of an average person in Europe, owns more cars per capita, and even has access to working air conditioning in the summer.



We live very different lifestyles. https://t.co/uYIcpkqeHE — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 8, 2025

To be clear, the American lifestyle is preferable and better.

it's because europe is poor relative to the US.



the ability to produce and use energy is literally what makes you rich and enables high standards of living. https://t.co/PcT4UPOs2g pic.twitter.com/gvJdItCO9g — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 8, 2025

Because Europe sucks and the USA is #1. Any more questions? https://t.co/ns3xQin25z pic.twitter.com/3Y8v2RNLGI — Smokes Lets Go (@RoysEnergy) September 8, 2025

It's so our elderly don't die when it's 85 degrees outside https://t.co/xBKROCWRUO — Peter Jacobsen (@PeterPashute) September 8, 2025

We respect our elders. We might stick them in assisted living homes, but we keep them cool.

We are more productive & wealthier. We want and can afford a more comfortable lifestyle & are free to make these choices for ourselves. https://t.co/xIEtnn5Arg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 8, 2025

Sometimes several times per day.

Can someone please explain why the average American would give a damn about how much energy the average European uses? We don't care about Europe, Europe's laws, Europe's energy consumption, etc... https://t.co/D6dvrEI0dg — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 8, 2025

Advertisement

Europe is obsessed with America. We are free not to care at all about them.

The answer is simple:



America is a much richer place! https://t.co/KKWbJ4CKBv pic.twitter.com/pEoX0lvzvZ — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) September 8, 2025

And we like it that way.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.