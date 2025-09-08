Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanctuary’s Closed

Welp, Lumpy Pritzker isn't going to like this one. Oh, well.

Trump admin launches ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ in push to target illegal immigrants, fight violent crime in Chicago https://t.co/wHefVy1xoO pic.twitter.com/LtIgLOLJZj — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security kicked off a crackdown on illegal immigrants in Chicago Monday — after local Democrats spent the weekend protesting President Trump’s threat of a federal law enforcement surge in America’s third-largest city. “DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois,” the department tweeted. “This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew [Democratic] Governor [JB] Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets.” The statement concluded that “Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem stand with the victims of illegal alien crime while Governor Pritzker stands with criminal illegal aliens.” ICE has been positioning staff to carry out operations for more than a week, leading sources to say that a crackdown was imminent.

Chicago is about to be cleaned up! https://t.co/U4kMya2glF — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) September 8, 2025

It's about time.

Operation Midway Blitz? Chicago's a complex situation. Hope it focuses on real solutions, not just headlines. lmao — Johnny.hl⚡ (@JohnneyWeb3) September 8, 2025

One of the real solutions is actually arresting people who are committing crimes, so this is a good start.

Brace yourself, liberals. Law and order is coming to a blue city and even minorities will be have it enforced on them for a change. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) September 8, 2025

46 Defense Blitz Package here we come. pic.twitter.com/RWfVjvUmuC — Henry Gondorffs Jacks (@DoyleRonahan) September 8, 2025

If only 'The Refrigerator' was there to help them.

Bring in the military. — Primetime Ray (@PrimetimeRay_) September 8, 2025

In a perfect world.

Government’s have a responsibility to ensure public spaces are safe from threats, obligating governments to protect citizens from harm and take steps to ensure well-being and democratic leaders have failed to do so on every level. — MAGA NATION (@DickRichard1776) September 8, 2025

All Americans deserve to feel safe in their communities, even if their blue state Governors like Pritzker won't ensure that is the case.

It's about time — I'm Enoch✍️ (@ayeloja_enoch) September 8, 2025

He’s placing these people for other reasons besides illegal immigrants⚓️🇺🇸⚓️ — Raygun (@Ray83745547) September 8, 2025

The Trump Administration has made it clear it isn't just about illegals. It's about cleaning up crime and ensuring there are not illegals in the country.

If the Illinois Dems were smart (they're not), they would have preempted the Feds by calling up their own Nat Guard units AND targeted certain areas known to be a problem, telling the judiciary by back channel communications...don't interfere, this is Chicago... — Leftism Delenda Est (@old_take) September 8, 2025

Unfortunately, for the citizens of Illinois, the Democrats aren't smart and they are running the show.

