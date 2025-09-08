Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanctuary’s Closed

World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Welp, Lumpy Pritzker isn't going to like this one. Oh, well.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security kicked off a crackdown on illegal immigrants in Chicago Monday — after local Democrats spent the weekend protesting President Trump’s threat of a federal law enforcement surge in America’s third-largest city.

“DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois,” the department tweeted.

“This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew [Democratic] Governor [JB] Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets.” The statement concluded that “Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem stand with the victims of illegal alien crime while Governor Pritzker stands with criminal illegal aliens.” ICE has been positioning staff to carry out operations for more than a week, leading sources to say that a crackdown was imminent.

It's about time.

One of the real solutions is actually arresting people who are committing crimes, so this is a good start. 

If only 'The Refrigerator' was there to help them. 

In a perfect world.

All Americans deserve to feel safe in their communities, even if their blue state Governors like Pritzker won't ensure that is the case. 

The Trump Administration has made it clear it isn't just about illegals. It's about cleaning up crime and ensuring there are not illegals in the country. 

Unfortunately, for the citizens of Illinois, the Democrats aren't smart and they are running the show.

