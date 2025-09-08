Hyundai's Georgia Bust: Illegals Planted Roots, Never Planned to Leave, and Americans Got Played

A few days ago, we told you about a Hyundai plant bust where it was discovered over 400 illegals were working. After the 'bust', Leftists claimed the hundreds of illegals were just on bad visas because of paper work issues and they were just here to set up the plant and train Americans and then they would head back to South Korea. It turns out, that's not the case, at all.

The Hyundai raid and its fallout has shocked the auto industry, and South Korea. Nowhere is that shock more apparent than in a place like Pooler, Ga., where a new Korean community had taken root. https://t.co/RfyYpPG5Bp — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 7, 2025

So, on one hand, they say the stays were temporary, but then on the other hand, this disrupted a whole community which had 'taken root'. Make it make sense.

Americans are being taxed to subsidize foreigners from all over the world moving directly into their own neighborhoods to compete for jobs with their children and grandchildren



Our ancestors fought a revolution over less https://t.co/URWyfzEmUP — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 8, 2025

These jobs are rumored to pay between 20-23 dollars per hour. Do they really want Americans to believe they couldn't find anyone to work factory jobs for high wages?

So the truth comes out. They had no intention of leaving.



Americans have just been subsidizing a new foreign-born enclave in a red state, led by a foreign corporation and American politicians. https://t.co/Z1Gnxej94L — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 7, 2025

They really think the American public is stupid.

Nothing is as it has been sold to us.



We are being colonized, bit by bit. https://t.co/gMjZrmw6DY — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) September 8, 2025

They bring in people to take American jobs and then they require Americans to train those workers.

The line was going up, and Trump ruined it by actually enforcing immigration law!!! — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 7, 2025

Darn him.

Company towns were bad enough, but we're going to have foreign owned company towns soon. Full cyberpunk dystopia incoming. — Timothy Watson (@timothy_watson) September 8, 2025

The WSJ knows nothing about S GA. These are new homes being built. They aren’t rattled. They don’t care about the “Koreans” that were making this their “home”. They were here illegally. The whole area is booming and it’s just going to get better. — Mary Margaret Cooke (@DixieDownLow) September 8, 2025

Maybe they should give those good jobs to Americans and let them buy the new houses being built.

We need to watch EVERY company pledging to spend billions on new factories in the US. — David Pruitt (@DavidPr41133186) September 8, 2025

Absolutely! If they are getting kick backs and tax breaks, they need to hire Americans and pay competitive wages.

"Community," or COLONY?



Getting fed up with being taken advantage of by the rest of the world! — Faye Knooz IV (@FayeKnoozIV) September 8, 2025

This is why we cannot grant mercy to long time illegal migrants. Because it only encourages shady tactics like this. — mzra (@rhodes_mzra) September 8, 2025

The law must be followed and Americans must be given preference when hiring.















