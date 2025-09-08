America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stew...
VIP
Muppet Madness! Check Out What Will -- and Will NOT -- Get You...
Morally Stunted: Mini Guatemalan Child Predator Creep, Illegally Here, Busted by ICE
World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They...
Understanding Why the Media Ignored the Brutal Murder of Iryna Zarutska
DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-...
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanc...
Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to...
This Ain't It, Gov: Josh Stein Gets PUMMELED on X For His Awful...
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is...
Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO...
Can Tim Walz Win Again?
Clown Crown: Variety Decrees Late-Night Talker Jimmy Kimmel Is at the Forefront of...
It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once:...

Hyundai's Georgia Bust: Illegals Planted Roots, Never Planned to Leave, and Americans Got Played

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

A few days ago, we told you about a Hyundai plant bust where it was discovered over 400 illegals were working. After the 'bust', Leftists claimed the hundreds of illegals were just on bad visas because of paper work issues and they were just here to set up the plant and train Americans and then they would head back to South Korea. It turns out, that's not the case, at all. 

Advertisement

So, on one hand, they say the stays were temporary, but then on the other hand, this disrupted a whole community which had 'taken root'. Make it make sense. 

These jobs are rumored to pay between 20-23 dollars per hour. Do they really want Americans to believe they couldn't find anyone to work factory jobs for high wages?

Recommended

America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stews in Body Odor
justmindy
Advertisement

They really think the American public is stupid.

They bring in people to take American jobs and then they require Americans to train those workers. 

Darn him.

Maybe they should give those good jobs to Americans and let them buy the new houses being built. 

Advertisement

Absolutely! If they are getting kick backs and tax breaks, they need to hire Americans and pay competitive wages. 

The law must be followed and Americans must be given preference when hiring. 





Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOBS SOUTH KOREA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stews in Body Odor
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They Are SCARY
Grateful Calvin
Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to Sit Next to Him on a Plane & LOL
Sam J.
DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
Morally Stunted: Mini Guatemalan Child Predator Creep, Illegally Here, Busted by ICE
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stews in Body Odor justmindy
Advertisement