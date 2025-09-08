World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They...
Understanding Why the Media Ignored the Brutal Murder of Iryna Zarutska
DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-...
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanc...
Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to...
This Ain't It, Gov: Josh Stein Gets PUMMELED on X For His Awful...
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is...
Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO...
Can Tim Walz Win Again?
Clown Crown: Variety Decrees Late-Night Talker Jimmy Kimmel Is at the Forefront of...
It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once:...
VIP
Every Time John Brennan Cries An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know...
Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and...
OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had...

Morally Stunted: Mini Guatemalan Child Predator Creep, Illegally Here, Busted by ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on September 08, 2025
Comedy Central

Sometimes you just have to laugh even when the story is about an illegal child predator. Obviously, that part is horrific, but the visual is hysterical. 

Advertisement

This might be a short story. 

One of the first ones should be why is he fun sized.

Since his goal seems to be abusing kids, let's hope so.

Now, those guys are creepy, but not child predator creepy.

This is a very fair question.

The jokes write themselves. 

Recommended

World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They Are SCARY
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The plane, the plane!

Evil little people!

In a carrier for a large dog.

How convenient!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MS-13

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They Are SCARY
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to Sit Next to Him on a Plane & LOL
Sam J.
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanctuary’s Closed
justmindy
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They Are SCARY Grateful Calvin
Advertisement