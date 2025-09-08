Morally Stunted: Mini Guatemalan Child Predator Creep, Illegally Here, Busted by ICE

Sometimes you just have to laugh even when the story is about an illegal child predator. Obviously, that part is horrific, but the visual is hysterical.

🚨SEXUAL PREDATOR ARRESTED: ICE New Orleans arrested Cristian Soto-Galeano, a citizen of Guatemala 🇬🇹. His criminal history includes a conviction for indecent behavior with a juvenile and was sentenced to 2 years in prison.



📢We stand ready to face any challenge, big or small. pic.twitter.com/mbSRetZ4qh — ICE New Orleans (@ERONewOrleans) September 8, 2025

This might be a short story.

It’s the 3rd Krassenstein brother. https://t.co/PK0VymBuP6 — Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) September 8, 2025

I have so many questions. https://t.co/qTUXtY21Df — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 8, 2025

One of the first ones should be why is he fun sized.

MS-13 has their own Rizzler https://t.co/zMDt5hHH8Q — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 8, 2025

Did he fall short of reaching his goals — Spence Rogers ✟ (@SpenceRogers) September 8, 2025

Since his goal seems to be abusing kids, let's hope so.

Now, those guys are creepy, but not child predator creepy.

Krassensteins for scale pic.twitter.com/eYTIroIJII — Maine Antifa (@MaineAntifa) September 8, 2025

Wait is he a child SEXUAL PREDATOR or a CHILD sexual predator? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 8, 2025

This is a very fair question.

Did you hear the story about the midget who was climbing down the prison wall?

It is a little con descending. — HoneyMoon (@HoneyMo95745606) September 8, 2025

The jokes write themselves.

If you grew up on Looney Tunes, you remember him… pic.twitter.com/Y8ltemFKHD — GunsNewYork (In Exile) (@guns_ny) September 8, 2025

The plane, the plane!

The sequel is good, but I prefer the original. pic.twitter.com/j5T2yZtntd — After Dinner (@AfterDinnerCo) September 8, 2025

Evil little people!

No need for a plane seat, just deport him back in a suitcase pic.twitter.com/2xeFSVhqRe — LogKa (@LogKa11) September 8, 2025

In a carrier for a large dog.

How convenient!

