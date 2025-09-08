Morally Stunted: Mini Guatemalan Child Predator Creep, Illegally Here, Busted by ICE

Sometimes you just have to laugh even when the story is about an illegal child predator. Obviously, that part is horrific, but the visual is hysterical.
🚨SEXUAL PREDATOR ARRESTED: ICE New Orleans arrested Cristian Soto-Galeano, a citizen of Guatemala 🇬🇹. His criminal history includes a conviction for indecent behavior with a juvenile and was sentenced to 2 years in prison.— ICE New Orleans (@ERONewOrleans) September 8, 2025
📢We stand ready to face any challenge, big or small. pic.twitter.com/mbSRetZ4qh
This might be a short story.
It’s the 3rd Krassenstein brother. https://t.co/PK0VymBuP6— Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) September 8, 2025
I have so many questions. https://t.co/qTUXtY21Df— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 8, 2025
One of the first ones should be why is he fun sized.
MS-13 has their own Rizzler https://t.co/zMDt5hHH8Q— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 8, 2025
Did he fall short of reaching his goals— Spence Rogers ✟ (@SpenceRogers) September 8, 2025
Since his goal seems to be abusing kids, let's hope so.
September 8, 2025
September 8, 2025
Now, those guys are creepy, but not child predator creepy.
Krassensteins for scale pic.twitter.com/eYTIroIJII— Maine Antifa (@MaineAntifa) September 8, 2025
Wait is he a child SEXUAL PREDATOR or a CHILD sexual predator?— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 8, 2025
This is a very fair question.
Did you hear the story about the midget who was climbing down the prison wall?— HoneyMoon (@HoneyMo95745606) September 8, 2025
It is a little con descending.
The jokes write themselves.
If you grew up on Looney Tunes, you remember him… pic.twitter.com/Y8ltemFKHD— GunsNewYork (In Exile) (@guns_ny) September 8, 2025
Recommended
You guys arrested Tattoo? https://t.co/kM9qkZfciS pic.twitter.com/qGP2OU9TQt— Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) September 8, 2025
The plane, the plane!
The sequel is good, but I prefer the original. pic.twitter.com/j5T2yZtntd— After Dinner (@AfterDinnerCo) September 8, 2025
Evil little people!
No need for a plane seat, just deport him back in a suitcase pic.twitter.com/2xeFSVhqRe— LogKa (@LogKa11) September 8, 2025
In a carrier for a large dog.
Don't worry @ICEgov , they come in just this size. pic.twitter.com/TezsjFGmK8— Meddlesome (@meddlesome__) September 8, 2025
How convenient!
