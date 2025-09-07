UK Law Student's Dubai Glam Trip Bust: 25 Year Jail Sentence in Hellhole for Coke ... Stay Out of Dubai

A gorgeous UK law student found out committing crimes in other countries is not like going afoul of the law in the UK.

Glamorous law student sentenced to 25 years in hellhole Dubai prison, where rape is ‘every day occurrence,’ over coke bust https://t.co/EM7wKPp09Z pic.twitter.com/P7SCZPprmk — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2025

A glamorous law student will spend the next 25 years in a hellhole Dubai prison, where rape is an “every day occurrence,’’ over a bust involving about $3,400 in cocaine. Mia O’Brien, a 23-year-old wannabe lawyer from the United Kingdom, landed the devastating sentence after being found with 50 grams of the drug at an apartment in Dubai, her mother said last week. O’Brien also must pay a $136,000 fine for the crime, which involved about $3,377 worth of the drug, Britain’s Mirror said. “She pleaded not guilty — they don’t have a just trial over there,” distraught mom Danielle McKenna, 46, told the Daily Mail from her home in Merseyside, northwest England. “She was just given a life sentence and has to serve 25 years,” McKenna said of her once-promising daughter. “The trial was all in Arabic, and Mia was told of the sentence later by her lawyer.

“She is absolutely devastated by what has happened. Mia is being really strong, but I know she is going through a living hell.”

No matter how glamorous Dubai might seem, it is still a country where women have few rights and tourists will be taken advantage of in the court system.

FAFO



Just like Griner.



We welcome it here, we get mad at our president for killing people who are bringing feyntal in….. https://t.co/gERHoBNDVv — W.P. (@Believe57WPW) September 7, 2025

True. Other countries actually look down on drug smugglers and don't cry about their death or punishment like American Leftists.

"wanabbe" lawyer was caught with 50 grams of cocaine in one of the strictest countries and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.



No sympathy.

It's not like there's no Google or similar situations in the past https://t.co/edKdTk3B8R — Ricardo José (@YetAgainBrave) September 7, 2025

the best thing about Dubai is they do unreasonably long prison sentences for drug offenses. that alone would almost make me move to that soulless desert hellhole. https://t.co/9RBFdbfW9G — amanda (@amandatalks__) September 7, 2025

They don't play about drug trafficking.

She wants to be a lawyer and ignores the consequences of drug possession, come on now. https://t.co/NjaI6zGiww — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) September 7, 2025

When will these girls learn that quick Dubai money comes with consequences. 50 grams of coke in islamic Middle East is a death sentence https://t.co/Heg1HIlh3R — Anfisa’s Red Bag (@anfisasredbag) September 7, 2025

It's not worth it.

Ladies, stay away from the Emirates. Those sheikhs don't respect women. https://t.co/3qtM4MIm3Q — Dani Debatte (@DaniDebatte) September 7, 2025

Duh.

So, it was drugs.

She (according to reports) took drugs to Dubai. Big no-no, obviously. Dubai will attempt to extort money for her release, something they are known for, and a tactic they have used many times. Dubai has a reputation worth believing.https://t.co/dSl2OqFc28 — American Wolf (@AmericanWolf24) September 7, 2025

Bingo! They will see what the UK will offer for her return. Dubai already owns more land in the UK than the Royal Family so, it better be good.

