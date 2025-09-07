Leftist Elites Snort Up a Storm: Wastewater Spills Their 50% Spicier Cocaine Secret
UK Law Student's Dubai Glam Trip Bust: 25 Year Jail Sentence in Hellhole for Coke ... Stay Out of Dubai

justmindy
justmindy | 1:55 PM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File

A gorgeous UK law student found out committing crimes in other countries is not like going afoul of the law in the UK. 

A glamorous law student will spend the next 25 years in a hellhole Dubai prison, where rape is an “every day occurrence,’’ over a bust involving about $3,400 in cocaine.

Mia O’Brien, a 23-year-old wannabe lawyer from the United Kingdom, landed the devastating sentence after being found with 50 grams of the drug at an apartment in Dubai, her mother said last week. O’Brien also must pay a $136,000 fine for the crime, which involved about $3,377 worth of the drug, Britain’s Mirror said.

“She pleaded not guilty — they don’t have a just trial over there,” distraught mom Danielle McKenna, 46, told the Daily Mail from her home in Merseyside, northwest England. 

“She was just given a life sentence and has to serve 25 years,” McKenna said of her once-promising daughter. “The trial was all in Arabic, and Mia was told of the sentence later by her lawyer. 


“She is absolutely devastated by what has happened. Mia is being really strong, but I know she is going through a living hell.”

No matter how glamorous Dubai might seem, it is still a country where women have few rights and tourists will be taken advantage of in the court system. 

Too Little Too Late: X Crushes Leftist Charlotte Mayor For Half-Hearted Response to Brutal Murder
Eric V.
True. Other countries actually look down on drug smugglers and don't cry about their death or punishment like American Leftists. 

They don't play about drug trafficking. 

It's not worth it. 

Duh.

Bingo! They will see what the UK will offer for her return. Dubai already owns more land in the UK than the Royal Family so, it better be good.

