Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake News' Narrative

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on September 07, 2025
Townhall Media

Yamiche Alcindor is back to lying about Trump and fighting with Trump. Their latest squabble? Today, before President Trump went to the U.S. Open. 

Advertisement

President Trump snapped at a reporter Sunday for scornfully asking if he intended to go to war with crime-ridden Chicago after he posted a meme Saturday warning that the Windy City will learn about the “Department of War.”

NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who had famous clashes with Trump during his first term, set him off by asking, “Are you trying to go to war with Chicago?”

“When you say that, darling, that’s fake news,” Trump said nicely while gaggling with reporters ahead of his trip to New York to attend the US Open.

Alcindor attempted to interject, but Trump forcefully cut her off. 

“Be quiet, listen!” Trump snapped. “You don’t listen! You never listen. That’s why you’re second-rate. We’re not going to war, we’re gonna clean up our cities. We’re gonna clean them up, so they don’t kill five people every weekend. That’s not war, that’s common sense.”

Yamiche isn't interested in the truth. She's only interested in parroting Leftist talking points and calling it 'journalism". 

Advertisement

That's not the only reason she is second rate. That's just one reason. 

Normal people know the citizens of these states deserve to have a safe place to live. 

Advertisement

Wouldn't that be great?

Regular citizens of Chicago are ready for President Trump to intervene.

CHICAGO CRIME DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement