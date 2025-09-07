Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake News' Narrative

Yamiche Alcindor is back to lying about Trump and fighting with Trump. Their latest squabble? Today, before President Trump went to the U.S. Open.

Trump goes off on reporter for asking if he’s going to war with Chicago: ‘Darling, that’s fake news’ https://t.co/Ds4z4uUcPL pic.twitter.com/mNsxuwswkp — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2025

President Trump snapped at a reporter Sunday for scornfully asking if he intended to go to war with crime-ridden Chicago after he posted a meme Saturday warning that the Windy City will learn about the “Department of War.” NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who had famous clashes with Trump during his first term, set him off by asking, “Are you trying to go to war with Chicago?” “When you say that, darling, that’s fake news,” Trump said nicely while gaggling with reporters ahead of his trip to New York to attend the US Open. Alcindor attempted to interject, but Trump forcefully cut her off. “Be quiet, listen!” Trump snapped. “You don’t listen! You never listen. That’s why you’re second-rate. We’re not going to war, we’re gonna clean up our cities. We’re gonna clean them up, so they don’t kill five people every weekend. That’s not war, that’s common sense.”

Yamiche isn't interested in the truth. She's only interested in parroting Leftist talking points and calling it 'journalism".

.@POTUS BODIES @Yamiche for asking if we're "going to war with Chicago":



"You never listen. That's why you're second-rate. We're not going to war. We're going to clean up our cities... so they don't kill five people every weekend. That's not war. That's common sense." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SJluB8lbyX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 7, 2025

That's not the only reason she is second rate. That's just one reason.

You can hate Trump with every fiber of your being, but he’s right. It’s unacceptable that several people are murdered every weekend in Chicago (similarly in other cities). And, it’s @GovPritzker & @ChicagosMayor who are deeply wrong to normalize it. All levels of govt should work… https://t.co/TMhXM1QdEm — Alexander Lacherbauer (@lacherbauer) September 7, 2025

This is truly one of the best-said owns ever from President Trump. 👏🏼 Cleaning up our great cities is long overdue and Trump is literally the only leader who has been willing to actually do it using our great law enforcement and military. https://t.co/jqA6ezAUKi — Ethan (@ethanlculver) September 7, 2025

Normal people know the citizens of these states deserve to have a safe place to live.

Legacy Press doesn't report news. They live to get a "gotcha" moment. President Trump appropriately calls them out on it! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/n6pbmn7GKq — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) September 7, 2025

“You don’t listen. You never listen. That’s why you’re second rate.”



Trump needs to take @Yamiche’s press pass away too! She is a fake news clown! https://t.co/N3Vpyc4uiV — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) September 7, 2025

Wouldn't that be great?

Second rate is kind. She's fifth rate, as is Chicago's political leadership, which is being kind to Chicago's politicians



ICE and Guard are welcome in Chicago. Maybe we can enjoy a CTA not filled w/armed violent lunatics smoking crack and blunts while taxpayers go to work https://t.co/shlkXbfmaa — Mark Schipper (@TheMarkSchipper) September 7, 2025

Regular citizens of Chicago are ready for President Trump to intervene.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

