Keith Olbermann's Deranged Demand for JD Vance to Quit as VP: Good Luck With That, Nutjob

Keith Olbermann doesn't think very highly of J.D. Vance, you'll be shocked to learn. Keith is such a balanced, drama free guy, it's so hard to imagine him making these crazy demands for Vance to resign. Heh.

Advertisement

The Vice President of the United States needs to resign his office.



Now. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 7, 2025

Keith said it so Vance better chop chop. What a laugh!

The brain worms have taken over.

I am not looking forward to menopause.



Keith here continually demonstrates what a toll it takes on one’s emotional wellbeing. https://t.co/cBOzNls5Z4 — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) September 7, 2025

Keith may need a hormone patch. They are very helpful.

Chilled. He was elected and hasn't really done anything wrong https://t.co/cV2NfvXSu3 — joseeeeeee (@joseelives1) September 7, 2025

Uh oh. Looks like someone is really concerned about the disruption of their illicit drug supply. https://t.co/OjQuzQGldx — Reza Zia (@rezazia) September 7, 2025

Right? Why is Keith so worried about the drug supply being stifled?

That looks like Keith's eyes when he has one of his freak outs.

Keith Olbermann thinks every Republican in government should resign, he’s the number one freak boy on X! https://t.co/jG8LqClrSG — Richard McDaniel (@Richard60225391) September 7, 2025

You need to resign from all those calories, Keith. They might start calling you Chubbermann https://t.co/VgzaaeCZjD — Snot (@Spanky_unltd) September 7, 2025

That's a great nickname. It should start being used now.

Uncle Keith, it’s time for your medication. https://t.co/BtKvmAQWgf — LNL1819 (@lnl1819) September 7, 2025

Check under his tongue and in his cheek to make sure he actually took his meds.

He really does.

Every night, Keith cracks his seal,

Another bottle, another raw deal.

Thumbs on X, a place he scorns,

Owned by Elon, whom he mourns.

He calls it filth, a cesspool, a pit,

Yet here he is, drowning in it. https://t.co/ztKvGMK9uk pic.twitter.com/cNEnH2w6iu — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) September 7, 2025

Advertisement

It's the story of Keith's life.

Didn’t you quit your show early in Trump‘s first term because you said he was done? https://t.co/j2NCWNv0ej — Lenin McCarthy (@LeninSidious) September 7, 2025

Keith should stick to sports.

I know, post a video of you ranting incoherently and frothing at the mouth. Those are always entertaining ! https://t.co/GQKfSqNVIe — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) September 7, 2025

The visuals are always such a great add when he is melting down.

Go Away Irrelevant Clown https://t.co/koNARgluLt — perfectgears (@RobertS93508146) September 7, 2025

That's an insult to irrelevant clowns, honestly.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.