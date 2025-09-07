Investor Moans About USA Global Image Tanked by Trump, Americans Roll Eyes: Cry...
Keith Olbermann's Deranged Demand for JD Vance to Quit as VP: Good Luck With That, Nutjob

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 07, 2025
Keith Olbermann doesn't think very highly of J.D. Vance, you'll be shocked to learn. Keith is such a balanced, drama free guy, it's so hard to imagine him making these crazy demands for Vance to resign. Heh. 

Keith said it so Vance better chop chop. What a laugh!

The brain worms have taken over.

Keith may need a hormone patch. They are very helpful. 

Right? Why is Keith so worried about the drug supply being stifled? 

That looks like Keith's eyes when he has one of his freak outs. 

That's a great nickname. It should start being used now.

Check under his tongue and in his cheek to make sure he actually took his meds. 

He really does.

It's the story of Keith's life. 

Keith should stick to sports. 

The visuals are always such a great add when he is melting down. 

That's an insult to irrelevant clowns, honestly.

Tags:

GUN CONTROL JD VANCE KEITH OLBERMANN REPUBLICAN PARTY

