AP Baffled As to How Fox News 'Defies Gravity' and Dominates Nets In...
JB Pritzker Says Trump Should Go After Crime-Ridden Red Cities, Not Relative Paradises...
Vice President Vance Just BURIED Brian Krassenstein Over Defending Venezuelan Narco Terror...
Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video

Indiana Lt. Governor's MASSIVE Haitian Relocation Brag Backfires, Comments Nuked After X Roasts Him

justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Yesterday, the Indiana Lt. Governor took to X to brag about relocating tens of thousands of Haitians to his state. He went on and on about what great Americans they will be and how they just want to work and be very patriotic. Maybe they do, but how exactly does he know that. It didn't go well for him. Soon enough, he had to turn off the comments. Read the room, dude. 

As a reminder Beckwith is a Republican serving under a Republican Governor. Clearly, they have lost the plot.

If there are problems in their home country, they should fix their home country. 

This is the correct opinion. Help them fix their own country. Make them stay and do that. Importing their issues into America is not the solution.

Every country faces natural disasters. If they need humanitarian aid, let's send that. 

America does not need to import more problems. Leftists are bad enough to deal with, honestly.

Someone needs to explain why a state controlled by Republicans is even considering this.

Boom! That's the reality. They are not 'assimilating' in those numbers. They are taking over. 

Maybe the Lt. Governor should help actual Americans first. 

Indiana residents should be livid and figure out why their 'conservative' Lt. Governor is all for this. Something is fishy.

