Indiana Lt. Governor’s MASSIVE Haitian Relocation Brag Backfires, Comments Nuked After X Roasts Him

Yesterday, the Indiana Lt. Governor took to X to brag about relocating tens of thousands of Haitians to his state. He went on and on about what great Americans they will be and how they just want to work and be very patriotic. Maybe they do, but how exactly does he know that. It didn't go well for him. Soon enough, he had to turn off the comments. Read the room, dude.

Yesterday, I sat with Haitian pastors from Marion County. Their people have endured earthquakes and violence, and now more than 40,000 are seeking asylum here in Indiana.



We spoke about barriers of language and culture while also discussing the power of faith and family. What I… pic.twitter.com/SqlI3QJcu5 — Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith (@LGMicahBeckwith) September 5, 2025

As a reminder Beckwith is a Republican serving under a Republican Governor. Clearly, they have lost the plot.

America is not a global refugee camp. https://t.co/Z1zMZfB7wL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 6, 2025

If there are problems in their home country, they should fix their home country.

No. Haiti is an enduring disaster because every time there's a crisis we take in hundreds of thousands of people who leave the land in the control of the worst people. And then, not only do we have to spend billions of dollars to resettle refugees, we also have to spend billions… https://t.co/G6d3H98qa5 — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) September 6, 2025

This is the correct opinion. Help them fix their own country. Make them stay and do that. Importing their issues into America is not the solution.

We don't care, Micah. They don't belong here. https://t.co/5cakhYwwAV — Hoosiers Against Liberal Theocracy (@HoosiersALT) September 5, 2025

Earthquakes and violence, you say? By that standard we should admit every person on earth to the United States as a refugee, for earthquakes and violence afflict every people in every land, and always have.



It’s time to think clearly about asylum, and restrict it to very few. https://t.co/J4QGwSNfr5 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) September 6, 2025

Every country faces natural disasters. If they need humanitarian aid, let's send that.

This guy asked to come on my show for well over a year. We finally booked him as a positive example of Christian conservative leadership to our audience. Had I known he advocated this, I would've never done so.



I've been to Haiti. I've done ministry in Haiti. I've donated time… https://t.co/TBlxfciiIm — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 6, 2025

America does not need to import more problems. Leftists are bad enough to deal with, honestly.

There is no such thing as “asylum” for 40,000 people. Thats an invasion. This man is a traitor to his people, his state, and his country. We will remember your name Micah Beckwith. https://t.co/brLCBOQSOR — Diocletian Reformer (@tetrarchmaxxer) September 6, 2025

The American people rejected this decisively at the ballot box. The United States should not admit any refugees or asylum seekers from Haiti, and the ones who are here should be removed. https://t.co/LDssEavHN5 — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) September 6, 2025

Indiana’s Republican Lt. Governor shuts comments off after this post about 40,000 Haitians “seeking asylum” in Indiana. https://t.co/JfvGeAjCRy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 6, 2025

Someone needs to explain why a state controlled by Republicans is even considering this.

Border Bill: Why the scare quotes around the words seeking asylum? The Haitians have every right to ask for asylum under the Refugee Act of 1980, and Lt. Governor Beckwith is right to listen to them. — James North (@jamesnorth7) September 6, 2025

I reckon it has something to do with the fact I spent years at the border & when 15,000 Haitians crossed illegally into Del Rio in 2021 many of them told me they had left Haiti years ago & had been living in Chile. We watched them dump their documents to hide this fact from US. https://t.co/86Q9jiF6q3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 6, 2025

That's a big enough population to be one of the top 25 largest cities in Indiana... completely transforming part of the state https://t.co/1ONnPCBdYs — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 6, 2025

Boom! That's the reality. They are not 'assimilating' in those numbers. They are taking over.

They’ll almost all be wards of the state and it will cost taxpayers millions at a time when they can barely pay their electricity my costs — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 6, 2025

Maybe the Lt. Governor should help actual Americans first.

+40,000 Haitians.



Indiana imported the equivalent of the entire population of LaGrange County and their Lt. Governor thinks this is a good thing.



How many Indianans voted for this? https://t.co/fvekNpp9Pk pic.twitter.com/00aWjgxPCa — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) September 6, 2025

Indiana residents should be livid and figure out why their 'conservative' Lt. Governor is all for this. Something is fishy.

