Dork at Work: Mayor Pete's Audacity to Lecture Secretary Duffy on Airlines After He Was a Total Flop

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 06, 2025
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a lot of nerve offering suggestions to Secretary Duffy on how to repair the broken airline system. Mayor Pete spent the first months of his stint at the position on maternity leave and then after that, went on a book tour. Secretary Duffy actually shows up to work. 

Buttigieg had no business being in that position. He had been a Mayor, and not a great one for a short time and that was about it. He was in way over his head. 

Then, when trains derailed in red areas of the country, he didn't even show up for months. It was all about politics to him. 

So much money wasted. 

He's not a smart man.

Kamala loved those electric buses. 

He thinks the beard makes him look alpha and manly. It will take much more thatn that.

