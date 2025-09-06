Dork at Work: Mayor Pete's Audacity to Lecture Secretary Duffy on Airlines After He Was a Total Flop

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a lot of nerve offering suggestions to Secretary Duffy on how to repair the broken airline system. Mayor Pete spent the first months of his stint at the position on maternity leave and then after that, went on a book tour. Secretary Duffy actually shows up to work.

Mayor Pete should sit this one out. This is the same guy who:



• Ignored 85 near-misses at Reagan airport alone

• Blew $80 billion on DEI & climate scams

• Lowered FAA academy standards

• Obsessed over pilot pronouns



The only way to cut endless delays is to… pic.twitter.com/VqcIaJ4uub — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 6, 2025

Sean Duffy is right to call out Pete — but let’s be honest, it’s not just airports. Buttigieg missed the mark across all of transportation. Rail disasters, trucker exploitation, supply chain failures, FAA chaos — you name it, he was obviously asleep at the wheel.



Probably the… https://t.co/8xSxdPNuiL — Will Cook (@WillCookOnX) September 6, 2025

Buttigieg had no business being in that position. He had been a Mayor, and not a great one for a short time and that was about it. He was in way over his head.

We KNOW he did absolutely NOTHING as SOT. From all of the scary things happening in the sky to the trains derailing frequently to the crime-ridden, dirty subways. Pete Buttyguy was on MATERNITY LEAVE for most of the term! https://t.co/W3OtuCi7P8 — Amber Drill (@AmberDrill) September 6, 2025

And don't even get me started on E. Palestine, Ohio 😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/AsWlP32FVM — SemperFi-USA (@Blitzntj76) September 6, 2025

Then, when trains derailed in red areas of the country, he didn't even show up for months. It was all about politics to him.

We all remember living through all of his failures. Also: 9 EV stations for 9 billion, supply chain back up, disappearing for 3 months paternity leave right out of the gate, his fake bike trip to work, East Palestine, high speed rail… https://t.co/TALgm90Aem — SheIsSealed!🙏 (@Frisky_gaijing) September 6, 2025

So much money wasted.

🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯 Pete drove the Department of Transportation straight into the ground! He used it as a personal slush fund for democrat donors! It’s criminal negligence. https://t.co/nnjrxtqRSg — Candy Watson (@watson_can40469) September 6, 2025

Pete Buttigieg also thinks that bridges are racist.pic.twitter.com/tuUQSr6WRQ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 6, 2025

He's not a smart man.

Mayor Pete also wasted billions of taxpayer dollars on 7 charging stations and a fleet of electric school buses that are defective and the company that got taxpayer dollars went bankrupt. He chose to focus on this over our terribly outdated air traffic control system.



God bless… — Jodi (@Jodi54075383) September 6, 2025

Kamala loved those electric buses.

Sean is one of the best in this administration. He is pushing a project every day and doing what he can to make the lives of Americans better. We need more people like him in this government. — Sovereign Economy (@SovEconomy) September 6, 2025

Pete is only great at two things. Chest-feeding with some weird prosthetic boob cruelly fooling the baby that it’s with its mother.



And failing upwards at every step of the way….



Remember when Mayor Pete disappeared for months on maternity leave while his import docks fell… pic.twitter.com/wYBWGmbpLs — XgonnaGiveIt2ya (@hinge000) September 6, 2025

He thinks the beard makes him look alpha and manly. It will take much more thatn that.

