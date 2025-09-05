Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justi...
Zaid Jilani’s Bitter Betrayal: From Free Press Contributor to a Nasty Bari Weiss’ Goebbels Jab

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 AM on September 05, 2025
Imgflip

In case you thought the hyperbole of Bari Weiss making a lot of money selling the 'Free Press' might be settling down, Zaid Jilani is here to put that theory to rest. 

One of these things is not like the other. Basically, Bari is kind and generous even upon separation, and Zaid is a very bitter Betty. 

Sad to see talented people allow their personal grievances to make them act all out of sorts.

Some people don't deserve the kindness extended to them. 

Bingo!

For a while, he acted very thoughtful and wiling to hear both sides. Guess that's over with. 

Lots of Qatari money being thrown around lately. Allegedly. 

It's very sad to see. Like Trump Derangement Syndrome, Israel hate does crazy things to people's brains. It breaks them. 

Zero.

Lots of people showing their true colors. 

Sigh. What a mess.

