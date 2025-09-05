Zaid Jilani’s Bitter Betrayal: From Free Press Contributor to a Nasty Bari Weiss’ Goebbels Jab

In case you thought the hyperbole of Bari Weiss making a lot of money selling the 'Free Press' might be settling down, Zaid Jilani is here to put that theory to rest.

Zaid compares Bari Weiss to Joseph Goebbels



Meanwhile, here’s how Bari described Zaid when she let him write in the Free Press:



“He was generous, kind and fiercely independent in his thinking. It was an important reminder to me to never judge anyone by their worst mistake.“ https://t.co/RNF6IZDbjO pic.twitter.com/ujk5nfIDlE — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 4, 2025

One of these things is not like the other. Basically, Bari is kind and generous even upon separation, and Zaid is a very bitter Betty.

Zaid wrote a Guest Essay for the Free Press and it was actually quite good: https://t.co/coUTWJ0sK9 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 4, 2025

Sad to see talented people allow their personal grievances to make them act all out of sorts.

For those asking, this was how Bari graciously framed Zaid’s mistake that she references: pic.twitter.com/JdD55tRDss — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 4, 2025

Some people don't deserve the kindness extended to them.

Bari Weiss showed you a professional generosity which you clearly lack. https://t.co/UnedKm9MrP — Stop Uyghur Genocide (@UserrrNamezzz) September 5, 2025

Bingo!

if only there were a northern soul song about this sort of situation, something catchy https://t.co/a7epMtCvyD — David Hines (@hradzka) September 4, 2025

Zaid Jilani fooled a lot of people for the longest time, but lately the mask has been completely off — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) September 4, 2025

For a while, he acted very thoughtful and wiling to hear both sides. Guess that's over with.

Zaid is a thin skinned antisemite. He fooled most people for a while but the mask is completely off. Like his buddy Shadi Hamid, he’s become a Islamist terror supporter/propagandist while pushing centuries old Jew hatred. Hope that Qatari $ is worth it. — Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) September 4, 2025

Lots of Qatari money being thrown around lately. Allegedly.

He's just teaching her an important lesson about the Israeli Palestinian conflict: there's only one side of the conflict that has ever been willing to negotiate in good faith.



The other side will never accept anything besides total surrender. — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) September 4, 2025

Different kinds of human beings. I guess it's burning-bridges-day at the Jilani's. — (((LDH))) (@ldhasson) September 4, 2025

Good God, what the hell happened to that guy? — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) September 5, 2025

It's very sad to see. Like Trump Derangement Syndrome, Israel hate does crazy things to people's brains. It breaks them.

Zero.

Yup he fooled me along with Shadi Hamid as well. — ClassicalLibMOT🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 📟 (@CygnusA81) September 5, 2025

Lots of people showing their true colors.

Zaid is brainwashed by the Islamic groupthink, I called him out on his nonsense and he blocked me: https://t.co/L2k6w1Ck6d — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) September 4, 2025

Sigh. What a mess.

