Crooked Senator Ossoff’s Shameless Vet-Prop Stunt: Takes Credit for Bill He Didn’t Vote For or Back

Wow! Senator Ossoff of Georgia seems very proud of this bill.

🧵 This is a bald faced LIE. @SenOssoff had absolutely nothing to do with this bill, and I mean nothing.



He did not even VOTE for it, it passed by UC.



This disgusting and shameful behavior must stop.



Veterans are not political props.@VFWHQ @AmericanLegion @DAVHQ… https://t.co/4gmMr9D6k0 — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) September 5, 2025

He is so jazzed to help the Veterans, yet he didn't even vote for the bill. If he likes the bill so dang much, why didn't he vote for it. That seems like a great question for some enterprising reporter to ask him.

If are a veteran, know a veteran, or care about veterans not being punked by some lying politician, please call his office and express your collective disgust.



Senator Ossoff’s Office Number:

202-224-3521@braxton_mccoy @seanspicer @SeanParnellUSA @ShawnRyan762 @RealSamRogers… — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) September 5, 2025

It's really despicable behavior to showboat like that when you bear zero responsibility for the bill. He literally says he 'championed' the bill. Championed it? He wouldn't even vote for it!

What do you mean by "champion?"https://t.co/zHnBdpV58W — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 5, 2025

Apparently, that word means something different to Ossoff? Kind of like when you rot on the couch all day, but say you ran a marathon because you 'champion' running. Something like that. Honestly, it's a Democrat. America shouldn't be surprised. They're two-faced and rarely actually mean what they say. This is par for the course for them.

Talk about stolen valor. The original sponsor of this bill says you had nothing to do with it. https://t.co/KohXNPWgmf — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) September 5, 2025

You didn’t vote for this, it passed by UC. You have voted to force Georgia’s girls to share their sex specific spaces with biological males and to compete against males in sports. https://t.co/nYj1joxzz8 pic.twitter.com/MxeTQJyTcx — Polybius Champion🐂💨🇺🇸 (@PolybiusChamp) September 5, 2025

Absolutely! Let's get into the nitty gritty about what Ossoff has ACTUALLY championed.

Since when does championing something mean not voting for it??



You. Are. A. Fraud. — indecorous mawl (@indecorousmawl) September 5, 2025

Your lie has been exposed — Bob Germanovich (@BobGermanovich) September 5, 2025

Spread it far and wide.

Time for a fact check, lying Sen Ossoff had nothing to do with the bill. It was sponsored by Derrick Van Orden as seen on https://t.co/2ADiwkZ75F



This is nothing more than a bald face lie in an attempt to pander to veterans. Pretty despicable to lie about something so easily… https://t.co/TM7CjxSyLy pic.twitter.com/ucShHjozCc — Jason Bacon (@beerundbacon) September 5, 2025

Van Orden is the real 'champion'. Well, Veterans are the ultimate champions and those legislators who work on their behalf are a close second. Ossoff does not fall in either of thos categories.

Victory laps using Vets as political props.



This is a tough misrepresentation by the Senator. https://t.co/czQU9EYSX9 — Paul Schecklman (@PaulySchecks) September 5, 2025

If Jon Ossoff is good at something, it’s taking credit for others’ work — even if it means using veterans as props.



He didn’t have a single thing to do with this bill, but here he is taking credit for it.



Pretty shameful if you ask me. https://t.co/CDjYJsaM3g — John King (@JohnKingGA) September 5, 2025

Oh, so a typical Democrat. Good to know!

