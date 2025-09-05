SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily...
Crooked Senator Ossoff’s Shameless Vet-Prop Stunt: Takes Credit for Bill He Didn’t Vote For or Back

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Wow! Senator Ossoff of Georgia seems very proud of this bill. 

He is so jazzed to help the Veterans, yet he didn't even vote for the bill. If he likes the bill so dang much, why didn't he vote for it. That seems like a great question for some enterprising reporter to ask him. 

It's really despicable behavior to showboat like that when you bear zero responsibility for the bill. He literally says he 'championed' the bill. Championed it? He wouldn't even vote for it!

Apparently, that word means something different to Ossoff? Kind of like when you rot on the couch all day, but say you ran a marathon because you 'champion' running. Something like that. Honestly, it's a Democrat. America shouldn't be surprised. They're two-faced and rarely actually mean what they say. This is par for the course for them. 

Absolutely! Let's get into the nitty gritty about what Ossoff has ACTUALLY championed. 

Spread it far and wide. 

Van Orden is the real 'champion'. Well, Veterans are the ultimate champions and those legislators who work on their behalf are a close second. Ossoff does not fall in either of thos categories.

Oh, so a typical Democrat. Good to know!

